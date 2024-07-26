Elusive pursuit of peace

One may recall that at the 78th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session in September 2023, Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar called for a more equitable and democratic global order that accurately reflects diverse international interests. He emphasized that the era when a few nations set the global agenda is over, citing India’s G-20 presidency as a step towards this shift. He said, “A fair, equitable and democratic order will surely emerge, once we all put our minds to it. And for a start, that means ensuring that rule makers do not subjugate rule takers.” He also criticized selective responses to terrorism and extremism and called for reforming the UN and other multilateral institutions. Unfortunately, within less than a fortnight on October 7, the unending conflict in Gaza Strip ensued, projecting the failure to address conflicts and bring conflicting nations to dialogue. This is once again a poignant reminder of the vulnerability of nation-states in addressing such grave issues, especially those related to the violation of basic human rights and gender violence in war zones.



Well-structured facts and modulated speech at the UN Assembly on the unending conflict in the Gaza Strip may sound fine and hard-hitting, but, as bundles of bodies pile up in this mounting war zone, these words (of so-called concern) seem to have failed, yielding very little or no result on the ground. The situation has laid bare the limitations and failures of the current international framework in effectively addressing such conflicts, underscoring the need for systemic reforms.

As of July 7, the ongoing conflict between Israel and Gaza resulted in a significant humanitarian toll, with at least 38,153 fatalities and 87,828 injuries reported in Gaza. Concurrently, Hamas-led attacks have resulted in approximately 1,139 deaths in Israel, with numerous individuals held captive in Gaza. Recent incidents and newspaper reports underscore the conflict’s intensity: an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City’s Sheikh Radwan neighbourhood killed six Palestinian civilians, and three bodies were retrieved from a bombed residence in the Al-Mina neighbourhood. In central Gaza, an Israeli bombing in Az-Zawada near Deir el-Balah killed six individuals. Additionally, three handcuffed Palestinian bodies were discovered east of Rafah. Following an attack on the Nuseirat refugee camp, Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital has been inundated with casualties, with 16 killed and 75 injured. Meanwhile, Israeli activists, marking nine months since Hamas’s October 7 attacks, staged a “day of disruption,” demanding elections and the resignation of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to facilitate the release of Israeli captives in Gaza.

Moreover, CBS News, while reporting the ongoing ceasefire negotiations between Israel and Hamas, also clarified that a senior Hamas official refuted claims that the militant group had relinquished a key demand for an upfront commitment from Israel to end the war. Since early May 2024, Washington had mooted a potential compromise, which involved a phased deal that includes a six-week ceasefire, the exchange of hostages and prisoners, and the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza.

What is important to note is that despite verbal commitments from mediators, Hamas now seeks written guarantees for continued negotiations towards a permanent ceasefire. The deal also aims to allow humanitarian aid into Gaza, addressing the severe humanitarian crisis caused by the ongoing conflict.

The ongoing conflict has led to significant humanitarian distress. While Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faces international pressure, particularly from the United States, to agree to a truce, domestic political challenges complicate the negotiations. The Israeli bombardment continues, exacerbating the crisis, with recent strikes causing additional casualties and displacements. Despite efforts by international mediators, significant gaps remain in reaching a comprehensive ceasefire agreement, with concerns from both sides about the potential resumption of hostilities post-ceasefire.

On July 7, Aljazeera reported that the Israeli military called for residents and displaced Palestinians in various areas of Gaza City to evacuate westwards due to ongoing combat in the Shujayea neighbourhood, located in the eastern sector of the city. Israeli army’s Arabic spokesperson Avichay Adraee identified Tuffah, Daraj, and the Old City as specific neighbourhoods to be evacuated. This evacuation followed the Israeli ground invasion of Gaza City initiated in late June, which caused tens of thousands of Palestinians to flee amid air and artillery strikes.

In another development, a senior Hamas official indicated that the group is open to negotiating the release of captives in Gaza without insisting on a “complete and permanent ceasefire.” Previously, Hamas had required a permanent ceasefire before commencing such negotiations. However, this stance was modified after Qatari mediators assured that the ceasefire would persist as long as prisoner negotiations continued.

Further, Egypt’s Al Qahera News TV reports also pointed to the probability of the visit of US Central Intelligence Agency Director William Burns to Cairo for (ceasefire) discussions. Burns is also expected to travel to Qatar.

The conflict in Gaza, now in its tenth month, has rendered the region uninhabitable. The population is barely surviving, with many forced to reside in overcrowded shelters within increasingly restricted spaces. Basic necessities such as food, water, medicine, and hygiene supplies are scarce for most residents. Digging latrine pits near tents has become common to avoid the long waits and limited availability of communal latrines. Worse still is the plight of women and children.

The healthcare system is in ruins, with diseases like Hepatitis A reaching unprecedented levels. The few remaining partially functional hospitals are overwhelmed with trauma patients, many of them children suffering from severe injuries, including amputations. Children, comprising half of Gaza’s population, have suffered significantly since October 7, with thousands killed and injured. Many more will bear the physical and psychological scars of the conflict indefinitely.

Access to water and food is a daunting challenge. More than half of Gaza’s water and sanitation infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, and fuel shortages have crippled most wells as reports point. Residents often walk kilometers and wait hours under harsh conditions for drinkable water. Food scarcity is intensified by severely reduced aid shipments, which are frequently hindered or entirely blocked. The little aid that does arrive is distributed amid great insecurity.

Then there are people, who are constantly seeking refuge, often being turned away due to lack of space. The uncertainty is pervasive: Where will they sleep? Will there be food? What does tomorrow hold? Where have many women and young girls disappeared? The future of Gaza and its inhabitants is more precarious than ever. But for the unyielding patience and support by the aid workers, there seems little hope of survival against formidable challenges.

There are signs of growing despair among Gaza’s civilian population and diminishing patience among international mediators, such as Egypt and Qatar. Regional supporters of the Palestinian cause are reportedly pressuring Hamas to accept a resolution. Hamas’s leadership might consider mere survival, despite significant political and military degradation, as a form of victory. In these few months, the international community’s urgency for conflict resolution has intensified, especially with the looming threat of a full-scale confrontation between Israel and Hezbollah.

The international community’s intensified efforts and the looming threat of broader regional conflicts underline the critical necessity for a more inclusive and equitable global order, as advocated by S Jaishankar. Only through genuine multilateral cooperation and a reformed international system can lasting peace and stability be realized, offering a glimmer of hope for the beleaguered population of Gaza and beyond. At least this time!

The writer is Programme Executive, Gandhi Smriti and Darshan Samiti. Views expressed are personal