Election or Evasion?

Reeling under severe pressure to hold elections within the time frame notified by the Army not very long ago, Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus announced the holding of elections in April 2026. However, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), which is visibly in a hurry to contest elections, is not only angry but has reacted acerbically, blaming the Yunus-led interim government for holding the polls so late. This is apparently because the BNP is under the impression that its poll prospects are the best among all the other contenders and any delay in holding the elections may possibly mar its chances. On his part, Yunus has clearly acted under pressure from student bodies, the National Citizen Party (NCP), and other radical Islamic outfits including Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) and its affiliates.

Yunus and the interim government, with what appears to be selective amnesia, have ruled out the Awami League (AL) as a political entity. Having said this, some independent political analysts and keen Bangladesh watchers feel that if AL is allowed to contest the polls, it is very likely to spring a surprise, as the general public is fed up with poor governance over the last year. In the absence of any semblance of law and order, they reckon that AL could do a good job in restoring the status quo as it existed before August 5 — i.e., before Hasina exited the political scene in Bangladesh.

Coming back to BNP’s arguments against the Yunus decision, the BNP has said that if the elections are held in the first half of April next year, the combination of weather conditions and campaigning during Ramadan could create a situation that may ultimately lead to the deferment of the polls. In a press release issued on June 6, the party reiterated its proposal to hold the elections no later than December this year, considering Ramadan, public examinations at the secondary and higher secondary levels, and the overall weather situation. The party further claimed that although the interim government says it is working to build a consensus, it is clearly being influenced by a particular political group while ignoring the views of the majority of political parties. The party also maintains that this compromises the government's neutrality and raises public concerns over the possibility of a free and fair election.

The party blamed the Chief Adviser’s address announcing the elections, stating that it did not offer any clear justification for why an election by December this year would not be feasible. In the press statement issued after the meeting, the BNP said that in his lengthy speech, Yunus brought up topics including ports and corridors which, according to his own words, do not fall within the three mandates of the interim government. These, according to the BNP, are irrelevant in the context of the elections. BNP also criticised the tone, tenor, and choice of words used in the speech, saying that Yunus’s language exceeded the limits of political decorum. The BNP further maintained that although this political victory was achieved through the immense sacrifices of students and the masses in July–August 2024, the unnecessary delay in holding the elections has disappointed and angered the people. The BNP, which is upbeat in its own assessment that it would register a clear victory if the elections were held in December this year, could, however, be indulging in wishful thinking.

In his speech, Yunus further said that the government’s key responsibility was to hold a clean, peaceful, festive, and inclusive election, as the government’s goal was to prevent future crises. That requires institutional reform. Without ensuring good governance in the institutions directly linked to the electoral process, all the sacrifices made by students and citizens will be in vain. Yunus further reiterated that the current administration was formed with three mandates: reform, justice, and election. He believed that by the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr, the country would reach a broadly acceptable position on reforms and justice—particularly in addressing crimes against humanity, as part of the country’s collective duty to the martyrs of the July uprising. Yunus also expressed hope that these mandates would at least be minimally implemented during this period.

Intriguingly, the Chief Advisor also averred that he wanted an election that honours the sacrifices of the martyrs—one with the highest number of voters, candidates, and parties participating. According to him, let this be remembered as the freest and fairest election the nation has seen. He claimed that, for the first time in over a decade, the country would have a truly representative parliament. Millions of young voters would be casting their votes for the first time, and they are committed to taking every step necessary to ensure this future.

Addressing citizens directly, Yunus urged candidates to hold political parties accountable and demand firm pledges that the agreed-upon reforms would be passed in the very first session of the new parliament—without compromise. According to Yunus, the parties and symbols may remain the same—but voters must evaluate who is genuinely committed to change. Calling the upcoming voters fortunate, Yunus concluded that the interim government was being entrusted with a historic responsibility—to shape a new political culture and a new direction for the nation. Yunus appealed to the audience to build the New Bangladesh.

Analysing Yunus’s speech, it can be safely assessed that it was political in nature, personally ambitious, and aimed at furthering electoral victory and fulfilling his unfinished agenda to politically annihilate his opponents. Factoring in BNP and Yunus’s rhetoric, and going by the history of Bangladesh over the past 54 years, there is “many a slip between the cup and the lip.” Hence, April 2026 seems distant. Many players, including the all-powerful Army, are watching with curiosity amid speculations by a section of Bangladesh watchers that unforeseen developments may suddenly unfold, dashing the plans. It is, therefore, a “wait and watch” situation.

