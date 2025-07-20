Eclipsing a Nation

The problem with the Pakistani military leadership has always been its tendency to eye absolute power within the political establishment rather than adhering to the military textbook for guarding the frontiers, preserving territorial integrity, aiding civil administration in maintaining law and order, and responding to natural calamities. It is ironic, however, that right from Field Marshal Ayub Khan (1958–1969) to Field Marshal Asim Munir (November 29, 2022–present), both have nurtured and pursued their political ambitions.

While Ayub Khan assumed absolute power, ruled the country with an iron hand, and fought and lost a war with India in 1965, Asim Munir continues that legacy — falling just short of usurping absolute power, although he is widely seen as the de facto ruler of the country. He has marginalised the government of Shehbaz Sharif, which has now been relegated to a non-entity in a strife-torn, economically distressed, and terrorism-vulnerable Pakistan. Baluchistan is up in arms, and the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) is wreaking havoc by targeting Pakistani infrastructure at periodic intervals with deadly terror assaults.

Significantly, while discussing the Field Marshals of Pakistan, Asim Munir’s actions and utterances are marked by visible signs of political ambition. His rhetoric is overtly communal and anti-India — ostensibly to arouse anti-India hatred in the most acerbic fashion. This appears to be a clear attempt to foster military jingoism and war hysteria, serving to enhance his own image and feed his megalomania and pursuit of a personal agenda.

To illustrate this argument, it is imperative to reiterate what Asim Munir said during his April 16 speech in Islamabad before an audience of Non-Resident Pakistanis, in the glaring presence of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. During his address, he reminded the audience of the two-nation theory, outlining that Hindus and Muslims are fundamentally different in culture and history. This was clearly a signal promoting communal divide — unbecoming of a military “professional.” His remarks were widely regarded as derogatory and are believed to have emboldened Pakistan’s state-sponsored terrorists, who perpetrated the most foul terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22 this year, claiming 26 innocent lives.

Subsequently, Munir travelled to the US on an almost week-long visit. The highlight of his trip was an exclusive lunch hosted by US President Donald Trump at the White House on June 18, which sent ripples through Pakistan’s political circles, leaving many unsure of how to react. Ultimately, some ended up bizarrely recommending a Nobel Prize for President Trump. Again, is it not more than a coincidence that shortly after this lunch, the US carried out deadly strikes on select nuclear installations in Iran — widely believed to be over flying the Pakistani skies?

Munir did not stop there. Again, during an address at the Commissioning and Passing Out Parade of 123 midshipmen and the 31st Short Service Commission (SSC) course held at the Pakistan Naval Academy in Karachi on June 28 this year, his speech appeared to be more political in tone and tenor than appropriate for such an occasion. There were foreign trainees in attendance as well — from Türkiye, Bahrain, Iraq, Palestine, and Djibouti. Analysing the speech, it was evident that there was an unnecessary focus on India and Kashmir, which is being interpreted by professional analysts as a likely precursor to yet another terror provocation, perhaps waiting just around the corner. Providing a platform to Field Marshal Asim Munir at the Karachi Naval Academy by the Pakistani Chief of Naval Staff — allowing him to make impassionate political remarks — may also be seen as a move to gain favour or facilitate promotions within the military hierarchy, as seen in the case of the current Pakistani Air Chief who picked up his promotion.

It is relevant to mention here that, while speaking at the Pakistan Naval Academy in Karachi, Munir claimed that Pakistan gave a “resolute response" to India, despite reaching out to New Delhi after sustaining heavy losses during “Operation Sindoor.” Munir appeared to endorse acts of terrorism under the pretext of what he described as a “legitimate struggle.” He further stated that Pakistan, despite grave provocations, acted with restraint and maturity, and demonstrated its commitment to regional peace and stability — which, according to him, has led to Pakistan’s role as a net regional stabiliser. Munir also warned that Pakistan would respond with a “swift and befitting response” to any future aggression.

He raked up the Kashmir issue again, saying, “Pakistan is a strong advocate for a just resolution of the Kashmir issue in accordance with UN resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people." He also called for a “just and peaceful resolution” to the Kashmir issue for lasting peace in the region. Such claims, however, are hollow and without any real foundation — intended primarily for domestic consumption and to provoke sentiments in Kashmir.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's political scene remains dominated by Army Chief Asim Munir, who wields unbridled power. However, imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who continues to enjoy strong public support, has called for nationwide protests after Muharram, challenging Munir's authority amidst rising public anger. While Munir may be gaining international recognition, Khan’s movement still poses a serious threat to the current dispensation.

According to an independent assessment, Pakistan’s political battlefield has narrowed to two poles: Field Marshal Asim Munir, the Army Chief, whose influence extends over parliament, the judiciary, and diplomacy; and Imran Khan, the jailed former prime minister who, despite incarceration, remains the most potent political force in the country — commanding the streets, the diaspora, and a digital army that keeps his voice alive.

In the final analysis, it seems the real contest is between Munir, with his institutional control, and Imran, the politician with unbroken public appeal. Field Marshal Munir may rule the state — but Imran Khan, even from a prison cell, continues to influence the political struggle that could very well determine Pakistan’s future.

The writer is a retired IPS officer, Adviser NatStrat, and a former National Security Advisor in Mauritius. Views expressed are personal