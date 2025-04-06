Echoing with Conviction

US National Intelligence Chief Tulsi Gabbard was in India recently on her first overseas trip after the Trump administration took office this January. During her stay, Gabbard held extensive parleys on mutual interests with Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi, Raksha Mantri (RM) Raj Nath Singh, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, and others, covering a wide range of subjects of topical interest. In addition to her talks, she also attended the high-profile Raisina Dialogue, which was a significant move.

During his meeting with Tulsi Gabbard, PM Modi gifted her Gangajal from the Maha Kumbh, while the US Intelligence Chief gifted PM Modi tulsi beads. Other than these exchanges of pleasantries, both discussed issues of common interest and concern.

During her talks with RM Raj Nath Singh, the Minister asked the Trump administration to take strong action against Sikhs For Justice (SFJ), which is banned in India for promoting secessionist and pro-Khalistani activities. The RM further told Gabbard that the US should designate SFJ as a terrorist organization, as it was "linked" to Pakistan and other terrorist/secessionist outfits, and undertakes anti-India activities on American soil under its own domestic laws. SFJ, run in the US by Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a designated terrorist in India, regularly threatens Indian political leaders and diplomats, propagates secessionism and violence for the creation of Khalistan, and even tries to incite Sikhs in the Indian security forces.

Later, at a press meet, Gabbard also said the US was deeply concerned about the persecution of minorities in Bangladesh and emphasized that the Trump administration was committed to defeating "Islamist terrorism" globally. She further noted that PM Modi also took this threat seriously and added that the two leaders would work jointly to identify and defeat it.

She also spoke against the ideology of an "Islamic Caliphate" and how extremist elements and terror groups globally aim for such an outcome. The threat of Islamist terrorists and the global efforts of different terror groups are rooted in the same ideology and objective—which is to rule or govern through an Islamist Caliphate.

Meanwhile, the Bangladesh government has reacted vociferously, expressing “concern” over the remarks made by Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard on Bangladesh's situation, especially her reference to the persecution of minorities. They found the statement both “misleading and damaging” to the image and reputation of Bangladesh, said the Chief Adviser’s press wing in a statement (March 17). Gabbard’s remarks have caused ripples in Bangladesh government circles but have brought some succour among the minorities. In an interview with a private TV channel, Gabbard had said, “The long-time unfortunate persecution, killing, and abuse of religious minorities—Hindus, Buddhists, Christians, Catholics, and others—have been a major area of concern for the US government.” The talks are just beginning between President Trump's new cabinet and the Government of Bangladesh, but this continues to remain a central area of concern. Then she remarked, “The threat of Islamist terrorists and their overall effort are rooted in the same ideology and objective — which is to rule or govern with an Islamist Caliphate.”

Bangladesh media, like other government-supported agencies, have also reacted rather angrily to Gabbard’s remarks made in India. The Daily Star, a widely read English daily, in its editorial expressed disappointment over her remarks regarding the alleged persecution, killing, and abuse of minorities in Bangladesh. The editorial further claimed that, after years of authoritarian rule, Bangladesh has now re-embarked on the path to restoring democracy. It is true that, following the fall of the Awami League regime, some attacks against minorities did occur. However, most of these incidents took place when the country lacked a functioning law enforcement system in the immediate aftermath of the August 5 changeover. Moreover, many of the attacks were politically motivated rather than communally driven.

The newspaper further urged Tulsi Gabbard and other US government officials to independently examine all available evidence before making sweeping statements that unjustly link an entire country to global terrorism. As per its editorial, Bangladesh has never been part of any global extremist movement. In fact, the only major instance of terrorism on its soil—the 2016 Holey Artisan attack—had Bangladesh as a victim rather than a perpetrator. Bangladesh has consistently been an ally in global counterterrorism efforts, including those led by the US, and remains committed to this cause. Given this reality, the paper hoped that responsible officials, particularly in the US, would take care not to reinforce harmful stereotypes that misrepresent Bangladesh.

In a separate vein, the editorial says that Bangladesh seeks to build a stronger relationship with the US, one that requires deep mutual understanding. To achieve this, it urged the US administration to rely on firsthand information gathered through its local embassy rather than external sources. The paper offered that the US send its own journalists or fact-finding missions to assess the ground reality and engage directly with the Bangladeshi people. These appear possibly to mask the excesses perpetrated against minorities (particularly Hindus) in Bangladesh and possibly to keep media out of any US influence. Gabbard’s statements obviously have not augured well with the Bangladesh establishment. However, the US message to the fledgling government in Dhaka is loud and clear, and it would be better if India’s eastern neighbour heeds the remarks made to rein in the anti-minority violent happenings.

