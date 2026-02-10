Eating Right, Growing Right

On January 26, 2026, the World Health Organisation released its updated Healthy Diet Factsheet. It is a short document, but it carries a big message. Food is not only about taste or tradition. It is about health, growth, and

the future of societies. The factsheet reminds us that a

healthy diet is built on four principles: adequacy, balance, moderation, and diversity. These are simple words, but they carry deep meaning.

India today is at a turning point. Our diets are changing fast. On average, we see improvements. More families are eating vegetables, milk, and fruits than before. But averages can be misleading. Behind the numbers are millions of people who still eat far less than what is recommended. At the same time, there are others who consume far too much,

especially foods high in salt, sugar, and fat. This uneven picture is the real story of India’s nutrition transition.

The Double Burden of Malnutrition

India faces what experts call the double burden of malnutrition. In many homes, children suffer from stunting, wasting, and anaemia. Micronutrient deficiencies remain widespread. Iron deficiency alone affects more than half of women of reproductive age. Vitamin A and zinc deficiencies continue to harm growth and immunity. This is the “hidden hunger” that weakens our human capital.

At the same time, overweight and obesity are rising. Diabetes and hypertension are now common even among younger adults. According to recent estimates, NCDs account for nearly two-thirds of deaths in India. Cardiovascular disease, cancer, and chronic respiratory illness are leading causes. Much of this is linked to poor diets and sedentary lifestyles.

This paradox is striking. India is fighting hunger and obesity at the same time. The WHO factsheet speaks directly to this challenge. It tells us that healthy diets protect against both undernutrition and NCDs. They are not a luxury. They are a necessity.

The Rise of Processed Foods

One of the biggest changes in India’s food environment is the rapid spread of processed and ultra-processed foods. Packaged snacks, sugary drinks, instant noodles, and fried fast foods are now available in every

town and village. Aggressive marketing, low prices, and aspirational appeal have made them popular, especially among children and youth.

These foods are often high in salt, sugar, and unhealthy fats. They displace traditional diets and contribute to obesity, hypertension, and diabetes. What was once an urban trend is now a rural reality. This is why the WHO’s call for moderation and balance is so important.

Why WHO’s Guidance Matters for India

The WHO factsheet is global, but its principles fit India’s needs perfectly. Adequacy means ensuring that every child and adult gets enough nutrients. Balance means the right mix of proteins, fats, and carbohydrates. Moderation means limiting foods that harm health. Diversity means including different food groups.

These principles are not just about personal choice. They depend on the food environment. In India, the food environment is increasingly tilted toward unhealthy options. That is why governments must take the lead.

Healthy diets are a Merit Good. Their benefits go beyond individuals. They reduce healthcare costs, improve productivity, and strengthen human

capital. Left to markets alone, the incentives to promote healthy diets are weak. Government leadership is essential.

India’s Policy Imperatives

India has already taken some steps. The midday meal scheme has improved nutrition for millions of schoolchildren. The Poshan Abhiyaan has focused attention on maternal and child nutrition. Fortification of rice with iron and folic acid is being scaled up in the public distribution system. These are important measures.

But much more needs to be done. We need stronger regulation of food marketing, especially to children. We need clear front-of-pack labelling to help families make informed choices. We

need taxes on sugary drinks and incentives for healthier foods. We need to invest in school meals and community kitchens that provide diverse and nutritious diets.

We also need to address equity. Rural families and low-income groups are increasingly exposed to unhealthy foods but remain vulnerable to micronutrient deficiencies. Policies must ensure that healthy foods are accessible and affordable for all.

The Call to Action

The WHO factsheet reminds us that healthy diets matter at every stage of life. Breastfeeding and appropriate complementary feeding lay the foundation

for growth and cognition. Childhood and adolescent

habits often persist into adulthood. Adult diets determine the risk of chronic disease.

In India, this life-course approach is critical. We must protect infants from undernutrition. We must guide adolescents toward healthy choices. We must support adults in preventing NCDs. And we must care for the elderly, who often face both nutrient deficiencies and chronic illness.

The WHO’s Healthy Diet Factsheet is not just another technical release. It is a call to action. For India, it should serve as a blueprint for national dietary guidelines and food policies.

The urgency is clear. Children’s futures are at stake. Poor diets impair growth, learning, and productivity. NCDs are rising relentlessly. Without intervention, they will overwhelm our health system. Economic growth is fragile. Malnutrition in all its forms erodes the very foundation of development.

India must adopt and abide by the WHO’s recommendations, tailoring them to local contexts but keeping the core principles intact. This means investing in nutrition-sensitive agriculture, strengthening

school meal programs, regulating food marketing, and ensuring that fortification and supplementation reach those who need them most.

The choices we make today about food environments will shape India’s health for generations. The WHO’s updated Healthy Diet Factsheet, released on 26 January 2026, provides the evidence and the framework. What India needs now is political will and coordinated action.

We are, indeed, what we eat. And India’s future depends on ensuring that every plate nourishes not just individuals but society as a whole.

Views expressed are personal. The writer is a distinguished physician and public health nutrition expert