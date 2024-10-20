Double threat

Pakistan is once again rocked by a string of terror assaults, unsettling its security and intelligence agencies. Such violence, which preceded the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, was particularly disturbing. In a much-publicised event where many international dignitaries were expected to attend, the situation was indeed rattling. This also displays the devastating extent of terror threat that has lately engulfed Pakistan.

The latest terror attack occurring through a very powerful blast near the Karachi Airport (October 6), killing two Chinese nationals has created quite a furore. The foreigners were obviously the primary target of this terrorist attack as a convoy of Chinese workers was passing through the area. As of now, the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) has claimed responsibility for this misadventure. There is a strong finger of suspicion on its exclusive Majeed brigade in carrying out this attack. Almost around the same time, a number of security personnel were killed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Baluchistan on October 5. Also, 13 army and other members of the security forces were killed in separate clashes in Northern Waziristan and Kurram and three security personnel lost their lives in a daring roadside bomb attack in Kalat.

Reverting to the Karachi bombing, it has shaken the authorities to the hilt. More so as the Chinese were killed, incurring the wrath of the Chinese government who have protested vociferously without mincing any words. They have demanded a thorough investigation into the bombing as well as severe punishment to the perpetrators. Their ire appeared more vehement this time as SCO summit was slated to be held in Islamabad and China apprehended that the terrorists and anti-China elements were hellbent to sabotage the event. It may also be recalled that the Karachi terror incident is the second major incident after the Bisham attack in March this year in which five foreigners were killed.

Critics are already saying that Pakistan cannot afford such acts of terrorism as the country’s economy is on the path of a feeble recovery and Pakistan is currently re-engaging itself by hosting bilateral and multilateral exchanges. Considerably, the Karachi airport is located in a highly secure location well-guarded by the elite security forces plus military securing the vital installations.

Security analysts are also alleging that the attacks in KP, particularly in Karachi, exhibit how varied the terrorist threat exists in Pakistan. It ranges from separatists to religious-driven terrorists. Some experts are advising that the state machinery should now shift its focus from indulging in political cynicism to security threats which have presently become a routine. The forces and specialised agencies are dealing with it in a very ordinary and casual manner.

It is also evident from the Karachi bombing that the country’s intelligence machinery is in a very poor state with no signs of any improvement. Time and again, such terror happenings are taking place and there is no move whatsoever to tone up the intelligence to tackle the growing menace of terror. Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), the Sindh police Intelligence, the Military Intelligence (MI), the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and other special agencies responsible for gathering intelligence seem to be in a state of inertia. Best of technological intelligence related aids are available and terror is the most important priority. Still, that is not getting its due. It’s surprising that Pakistan intelligence agencies including the ISI are very proactive in dealing and forecasting political developments and matters related to it but are totally numb while addressing the national security concerns. This defies all sound logic.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited the Chinese Embassy in Islamabad, and while meeting Jiang Zaidong—the Chinese Ambassador—conveyed his condolences for the Karachi terror attack on the Chinese convoy. Shehbaz also assured the Ambassador that he will personally oversee the investigation and ensure that it is expedited, and the guilty punished. He said that protection of his Chinese “brothers” residing in Pakistan remains Pakistan’s foremost concern, reiterating that the recent terror attack was a direct attempt to harm the Chinese-Pakistan friendship. He further assured that the “vile” conspiracy to undermine ties with China will not be tolerated. Such frenzied and panicky reactions from the Prime Minister of a country speaks to the extent of influence that China wields over Pakistan and how much ripple effect could be generated by the Chinese anger due to the terror occurrence.

In a related development, the Pakistani Finance Ministry issued a clarification on October 9, stating that the two Chinese engineers killed in the Karachi attack were not involved in Independent Power Producer (IPP) negotiations with the government. This statement followed Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb's televised address, in which he had said that the victims were IPP engineers with whom Minister Awais Leghari and he had been negotiating to reprofile debt and extend maturities to reduce tariffs. In fact, the engineers worked for Port Qasim Electric Power Company (Private) Limited.

While these conflicting statements are baffling, the fact remains that the killing of the Chinese engineers has strained Sino-Pak relations, and repairing the damage will require Herculean efforts from Pakistan. However, the first step for Pakistan is to unshackle itself from the grip of ongoing terror violence.

The writer is a retired IPS officer, Adviser NatStrat, and a former National Security Advisor in Mauritius. Views expressed are personal