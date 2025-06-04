Dealing with the Deluge

Monsoons have always been romanticized by the Indian Cinema celebrating with songs and dances for the rains bring life-giving water to the earth and a promise of robust harvest. But the mayhem that the monsoons leave behind, and the hell broken lose on people and the economy always spoils the fun. The early monsoons this year, in the last week of May, have caused flash floods and landslides across the five NE states: Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram, and Nagaland, killing 32 people in less than a day and the misery is still on. In Assam, over 5 lakh people are affected across 20 districts.

According to the IFRC report (Floods disaster in India, mitigation and their impacts), 41% of all known disasters between 2008 and 2017 were flood-related, affecting over 730 million people. The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) notes that 12% of India’s geographical area, or 40 million hectares, is flood-prone, with an average of 1,650 annual deaths due to floods between 1953 and 2016. Such is the fury of the monsoons which India grapples with every year. It begs the question as to why we fail to address the issue conclusively and permanently when we have the capability today even to send missions to the Moon.

A study published in the journal Nature Communications in October 2019, (www.downtoearth.org.in) estimated that 36 million people are at risk due to coastal flooding which is six times more than the earlier estimates. Erratic monsoon pattern causes monumental economic damages as well. A report by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) and the UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) stated that India suffered a total loss of $3.2 billion from flooding between June and September 2021. It needs no telling that such perpetual economic losses due to monsoons will not only slow down the growth but also severely reduce economic opportunities to marginalised classes including daily wage earners and migrant labourers between June and October, not to mention the plight of small and marginal farmers pushed to the edge.

Climate change is further worsening the problem through untimely rains, cloud bursts and flash floods. Though about 12% of India’s land, primarily along the Ganga-Brahmaputra basin and coast is prone to floods, these days the devastation by floods is seen in many other states as the weather cycles have changed. While Mumbai has been historically notorious for monsoon deluge disrupting the momentum of life and damaging property, in recent times cities like Delhi, Chennai, and Hyderabad have also experienced severe floods. The social cost is huge as the floods not only rob the livelihoods of the poor but also affect educational institutions, health care systems and road and rail communication for days.

The most common reasons for floods during monsoons are said to be: reduced river channel capacity due to sedimentation, alteration of the course of the river due to encroachments, intense mining activity on river banks and deforestation. In urban areas, the problem is attributed to changes of land use, and unplanned urbanisation blocking the natural drainage systems (Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad). Additionally, poor drainage infrastructure and collapse of flood control structures, unscientific flood management further exacerbate the flood disaster; for example, the Kosi embankments were raised in 1987-88 despite a study in 1978 showing they worsened the floods. At the level of policy implementation, serious gaps fail the vision of flood control. The Rashtriya Barh Ayog (RBA) constituted in 1976 made 207 recommendations including halting embankment construction until efficacy was ascertained, but these recommendations haven’t been sincerely followed, as there exists not even a National Flood Control Authority even today.

The scenario of perpetual floods and disasters during monsoons points more to our faulty flood management rather than to natural weather factors. They expose the poor preparedness of government agencies and civic bodies. The traditional flood management approach is under challenge today due to erratic monsoon patterns since the early 80s. The policy response in India has chiefly been reactive rather than preventive. The World Bank’s report (2023) states that the policies are often siloed and are insufficient for the scale of the problem. The gaps are significant. For example, only 349 (7%) Emergency Action Plans (EAPs) and 231 (5%) Operating Manuals (OPs) were prepared for 4862 large dams by March 2016, with pre- and post-monsoon inspections fully conducted in only 2 states, partially in 3, and not initiated in 12 out of 17 states/UTs.

The budget for flood control, adaptation, and disaster management has been a concern for decades. According to PIB (21 Feb, 2024), the Union Cabinet approved ₹4,100 crore for FMBAP for 2021–26 with ₹2,940 crore allocated to the Flood Management Programme (FMP) to support state governments in critical flood control works like embankments, anti-erosion measures, and drainage development. In absolute figures, the allocations may appear robust but are insufficient given the scale of the problem in these trying times of climate change. We need huge investments in ‘Adaptation’ measures which include building of resilient structures, improving dry land farming, resilient water infrastructure, multi-hazard early warning systems and nature-based solutions. According to Sanjay Srivastava, Chief of Disaster Risk Reduction at ESCAP, investment in adaptation is much lower than the annual losses from disasters, meaning that India can save huge economic losses by pushing more investment in adaptation measures.

India needs to revisit its approach to flood management by observing the best models in the world. The Netherlands with 67% of its land below mean sea level, is the global leader in flood management system-a blend of hard engineering and sustainable nature-based solutions and strategies. The “Room for the River” policy allows rivers enough space to expand during floods, reducing pressure on urban areas. The Maeslant barrier in Rotterdam, protecting the world’s busiest port, is an engineering marvel. Integrated nature-based solutions are followed in the UK such as creating floodplains and wetlands, alongside traditional dikes and dams. “Making Space for Water” initiative, Planning Policy Statement 25 (PPS25) and the National Planning Policy Framework (NPPF) integrate flood risk into urban planning in the United Kingdom.

The 1977 Comprehensive Flood Control Measures in Japan, focus on integrated river basin management. Developed advanced flood warning and evacuation contingency systems, including hazard maps and real-time monitoring save lives and property in Japan. The United States provides flood insurance to property owners in flood-prone areas under the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP, 1968). Advanced Hydrologic Prediction System (AHPS) offers real-time flood forecasting with enhanced federal cooperation. The “Sponge City” initiative by China in cities like Beijing, Tianjin, Wuhan, and Shenzhen began in 2015-2016 and aims to increase urban flood resilience through nature-based solutions like permeable surfaces, green roofs, and restored wetlands. Similarly, the “Green Climate Screen” in Denmark is an innovative rainwater management system using natural processes, to absorb and evaporate water, while diverting the excess water to green areas during heavy rainfall.

India needs effective flood control models with liberal investments in order to permanently address the problem. A strict legal framework and effective enforcement is important to ensure proper compliance with environmental laws. Finally, coordination of efforts between Centre and states and among states is imperative.

The writer is a former Addl. Chief Secretary of Chhattisgarh. Views expressed are personal