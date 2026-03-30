Dantewada’s Quiet Revolution

In the 2025 board examinations, Dantewada — a district in southern Chhattisgarh that spent decades on the front page for Maoist violence — topped the state in Class 10 results and ranked sixth in Class 12. Prime Minister Modi cited its achievements in back-to-back episodes of Mann Ki Baat in 2025. In March 2025, a TEDx event was held here, almost certainly the first in rural Bastar. None of this was imaginable a decade ago. The question worth asking is not merely what changed, but how.

For years, Dantewada was virtually synonymous with catastrophe, with frequent reports of encounters and ambushes. It was here that the deadliest Maoist ambush in Indian history killed 76 CRPF jawans in a single morning. In the ensuing atmosphere of fear and insecurity, field officials could not enter many villages. Schools, health centres and anganwadis in interior villages stayed shut. Development demanded peace first. The security efforts of the police and armed forces over the past several years have borne fruit: over 900 Maoists have surrendered, and many have been neutralised in the past two years alone. The Ministry of Home Affairs has since reclassified the district out of its ‘most affected’ LWE category. The space that security created, development has been quick to fill. Many successful developmental initiatives over the years have played a major role in not just lifting the district out of the shadow of its Naxal legacy, but also positioning it as a model that inspires change elsewhere.

The education story is where the district shines. A decade ago, illiteracy rates in Dantewada were above 50 per cent, with children pulled out of school by poverty, fear, or simply a lack of infrastructure. Rebuilding that trust, classroom by classroom, took years of effort. Thanks to initiatives like Choo Lo Aasmaan and Laqshya, which provide residential coaching facilities, tribal students from the district are increasingly cracking NIT, NEET and NDA examinations. ‘Education City’ in Dantewada is being complemented by a ‘Sports City’ nearing completion, together forming an institutional anchor few thought viable in this geography. Bal Mitra Libraries — dedicated children’s reading spaces, each with a trained community fellow — have opened in all 169 gram panchayats, making Dantewada the first district in India to do so.

Keeping pace with the times, the district, in partnership with the NavGurukul Foundation, is running a residential coding campus that has placed hundreds of students from tribal hinterlands in tech jobs over the past two years, in cities like Bengaluru and Hyderabad. On Saturdays, across the 800-plus schools, AI voice assistants take questions from students in Hindi and their native languages, building curiosity among children. At the District Science Centre — praised by PM Modi in Mann Ki Baat — children from the interiors of Bastar now explore 3D printing, robotics, virtual reality and astronomy.

Governance innovation has run alongside the education push, often against significant logistical odds. The district has completed the mammoth task of digitising and securing all of its 7 lakh-plus land records on a blockchain — many handwritten in crumbling ledgers dating back to the 1950s — in an effort that has eased access to land records for citizens. This model, now under replication, won the Chief Minister’s Award for Digital Governance, 2026. Partnerships with IIT Madras and IIT Bhilai on project implementation have improved delivery outcomes across sectors.

The human texture of the change is vivid across several fronts. Under PMAY, over 4,000 houses have been built in the past year, 306 of them sanctioned for surrendered Naxalites and conflict-affected families. Since July 2024, over 30,000 children, pregnant women and lactating mothers have received a daily egg through 1,067 anganwadi centres under the Universal Egg Programme, already showing a rapid drop in SAM and MAM cases. To boost specialised healthcare availability, a Rs 366 crore government medical college — unheard of in South Bastar — was sanctioned in 2025, and work has begun.

In agriculture, over 65,000 hectares across 110 villages have received the coveted Large Area Certification (LAC) — the largest organically certified agricultural region in India, surpassing the size of Sikkim. The produce sells under the ‘Aadim’ brand to other districts and states, with demand rising significantly. Recently, a Rs 25 crore Integrated Cold Chain and Multi-Product Food Irradiation Facility has been sanctioned under MoFPI’s PMKSY scheme, along with DMF convergence, which holds the potential to boost exports of local agri and forest produce, generating substantial livelihood opportunities.

In sport, thousands of youth have participated in successive editions of the Bastar Olympics, an initiative of the state government to connect Bastar’s youth with sports. Tribal girls and boys from the district’s Thai boxing programme have bagged multiple gold medals at national and international championships.

Given the rapid improvement in security and infrastructure, tourism too is seeing a significant uptick. The 11th-century Dholkal Ganesha, a 3,000-feet trek into the Bailadila range, is drawing trekkers; homestays have multiplied near the white sands of Muchnar along the Indravati; Kumharas Lake near the district headquarters has emerged as a tourist hotspot for weekenders. A ‘Tent City’, along with many premium cottages and an adventure park, is coming up at tourist sites to complete a planned tourist circuit linking them with the revered Danteshwari Mandir and the nearby Jagdalpur airport.

None of it was easy: the security environment improved because of the efforts of the police and armed personnel, alongside painstaking developmental work by the state. Poverty is real; seasonal outmigration continues. Groundwater iron contamination remains to be resolved, and so does the work on malnutrition. The weight of decades does not lift quickly. Dantewada is a story in progress. But the district, and the larger Bastar region, now have both momentum and direction.

Views expressed are personal. The writer is serving in Dantewada as the CEO of the Zilla Panchayat