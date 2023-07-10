Cutting-edge solution

According to the WHO, there was a 13 per cent rise in mental health illnesses and substance use disorders worldwide between 2007 and 2017, and that was before COVID-19 caused a 25 per cent rise in the prevalence of anxiety and depression globally. While excessive screen time and social media use might harm psychological well-being, wise use of online communities in the metaverse may have the opposite effect. The Internet in its comparatively fresh, immersive iteration has the ability to enhance numerous facets of mental healthcare. For example, therapy options using gaming platforms and non-invasive technologies like headsets with electrodes are currently being investigated. Although they are not mutually exclusive, people with significant mental illness (SMI) and those with any mental illness (AMI) are the two categories that make up mental illnesses. The Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, Fourth Edition (DSM-IV) criteria are used by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Association (SAMHSA) to define AMI as any mental, emotional, or behavioural health issue. If a person's disorder significantly limits or interferes with one or more important activities of daily living, SAMHSA considers that individual to have an SMI.



Anxiety, which consists of worry, fear, and tension that interfere with daily life are key characteristics of anxiety disorders. Depression is associated with prominent signs of serious depression including profound sadness, exhaustion, and a persistently bad mood. Drug and/or alcohol abuse that interferes with a person's day-to-day behaviour is referred to as a substance use disorder. Bipolar disorder is characterised by extreme swings between manic or "high" moods and depressive or "low" moods that can linger for weeks. Schizophrenia is a persistent, serious mental illness that has an impact on a person's thoughts, feelings, and actions. Obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) is a long-lasting, chronic anxiety illness in which a person has irrational, uncontrollable, recurrent thoughts that are followed by a behavioural reaction. Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is a condition that some people encounter after having a severe or life-threatening experience and finding it difficult to recover from it. Different sorts of mental diseases require different types of mental healthcare.

Every seventh person in India has a mental illness of some kind. Extensive research has been done on the global epidemiology of mental diseases, particularly depression. It is now recognised as the primary cause of disease burden and morbidity across the globe, and if untreated, it can even lead to suicide. Bullying victimisation, childhood sexual abuse, intimate partner violence, and lead exposure as environmental risk factors—all of which can result in idiopathic developmental intellectual disability—are risk factors in relation to the development of depression and anxiety disorders.

According to a recent survey, 88 per cent of Indians had an anxiety illness of some type, while 74 per cent of them experienced stress. Studies show that after the pandemic, the number of stress and anxiety cases among Indians has considerably increased. The new standard required Indians to learn to adapt, which had an effect on every element of their way of life, including their levels of physical activity, sleeping habits, diet, and interpersonal connections. In an effort to deal with this paradigm change, long periods of stress caused by forced isolation, financial difficulty, job loss, and unhealthy lifestyles were the forerunners of depression and anxiety. In India, the incidence of workplace stress has also increased. Nearly 90 per cent of Indians, according to a recent survey, think that working professionals endure the highest levels of stress as a result of information overload and dispersed knowledge. According to reports, workplace stress is the next illness that is rapidly growing and might have disastrous implications for India's economy if it is not addressed.

The metaverse has the potential to offer various solutions to improve mental health by providing immersive and therapeutic experiences. The term "metaverse" refers to a virtual reality space where users can interact with a computer-generated environment and other users in real-time. It is often described as a collective virtual shared space, combining elements of augmented reality, virtual reality, and the Internet. The metaverse relies heavily on virtual reality (VR) technology to create immersive digital environments that users can navigate and interact with, using specialized devices such as headsets and haptic feedback systems. The metaverse places a strong emphasis on social interaction. Users can communicate, collaborate, and engage with other individuals in real-time within the virtual environment. This includes activities such as attending virtual events, participating in multiplayer games, or simply socializing with friends and strangers from around the world. The user-generated content in metaverse allows for a high degree of customization and personalization, fostering creativity and innovation within the metaverse. It is not just a virtual playground; it also has economic implications. Users can buy, sell, and trade virtual goods and services within the metaverse. This creates a virtual economy where users can monetize their creations, participate in virtual businesses, and even earn a living through metaverse-related activities. While the metaverse is primarily associated with virtual reality, it also incorporates augmented reality (AR) elements. AR overlays digital content onto the physical world, enhancing the user's real-life experience. It holds significant potential in various domains. It can revolutionize entertainment, gaming, education, communication, and even work. It opens up new avenues for immersive storytelling, collaborative problem-solving, remote learning, and teleconferencing. Additionally, the metaverse can provide unique opportunities for businesses to engage with customers, conduct virtual commerce, and explore innovative marketing strategies. However, challenges remain in terms of technology, accessibility, privacy, and security. The development and widespread adoption of the metaverse requires careful consideration of these factors to ensure a safe, inclusive, and user-centric environment.

Metaverse can serve as a platform for virtual therapy and counselling sessions, providing individuals with access to mental health professionals from the comfort of their own homes. Virtual environments can create a safe and confidential space for individuals to express themselves, receive support, and engage in therapeutic interventions. Virtual environments within the metaverse can be designed to facilitate mindfulness and meditation practices. Users can immerse themselves in calming and serene virtual spaces, engage in guided meditation experiences, and learn relaxation techniques to reduce stress and promote emotional well-being. To support communities and peer interaction, the metaverse can foster communities centred around mental health support, where individuals facing similar challenges can connect, share experiences, and provide each other with support and understanding. These virtual support groups can be particularly valuable for individuals who may feel isolated or lack access to local support networks. Virtual reality (VR) technology within the metaverse can also be utilized for exposure therapy, a technique used to treat phobias and anxiety disorders. By recreating virtual scenarios that trigger specific fears or anxieties, individuals can gradually expose themselves to these situations in a controlled and safe environment, allowing them to build resilience and overcome their fears. Users can participate in virtual art therapy, music therapy, or other forms of expressive therapy to channel their emotions, enhance self-expression, and promote healing and personal growth. For virtual escapism and stress reduction, metaverse offers an escape from the pressures of the physical world, allowing individuals to engage in relaxing and stress-reducing activities. Virtual environments can provide tranquil natural landscapes, soothing sounds, or virtual experiences such as virtual travel or exploration, offering a respite from daily stressors.

While the metaverse can provide creative methods for mental health support, it shouldn't take the place of conventional mental health services. To ensure the responsible use of the metaverse and its beneficial effects on mental health, ethical issues, privacy regulations, and thorough user experience monitoring are crucial.

The writer is Professor of Computer Science and Engineering, Sister Nivedita University. Views expressed are personal