Crafting tribal futures

Picture this: In the secluded reaches of Tripura, nestled within the heart of Khumulwng, the tribal school children of Eklavya Model Residential School found themselves immersed in a moment of sheer jubilation. The air buzzed with excitement as news of their selection for the prestigious National Skill Expo Summit in New Delhi reached their eager ears.



A group of tribal children, their eyes sparkling with anticipation, delved into the art of the apparel loom. With meticulous care, they wove the vibrant threads of tradition to create a masterpiece – the Risha, a traditional stole of Tripura. This exquisite creation was destined to stand proudly alongside the handiwork from more than 50 CBSE schools from every corner of the country. Each thread and weave radiated a profound sense of pride, an ode to the rich cultural heritage they held dear. At its core, this event underscored the significance of preserving and celebrating traditional local skills. The mastery exhibited by these young minds not only showcased their artistic prowess but also served as a poignant reminder of the importance of passing down age-old techniques to future generations.

Also, picture this: In a remarkable turn of events, envision a group of tribal children delving into the intricate world of data coding, passionately crafting innovative games within the realm of mobile applications.

In a groundbreaking outreach initiative, the fruition of which might have seemed improbable, these first-generation learners have defied expectations. Their strides in the realm of technology have brought them to a point where they can proudly showcase their skills at the prestigious Skill Coder’s Expo organised in the vibrant city of Delhi. In a concerted effort to prioritise STEM education, even students as young as those in class VI are being imparted with the fundamentals of computer science. This educational paradigm shift not only reflects a commitment to fostering a robust skill set but also aligns seamlessly with the broader mission of the Ministry of Tribal Affairs—to cultivate a generation adept in the language of technology. It underscores the transformative power of education, especially in STEM areas.

Harmonising workforce demand and local skill integration

Amidst the rapid evolution of our world, marked by technological leaps and shifts in economic structures, the demand for a skilled workforce has surged to unprecedented heights. This transformation isn't a passing trend but a fundamental necessity. India, as an emerging global economy, discerns that skills form the cornerstone of future education. In the contemporary landscape, traditional job roles are undergoing a profound metamorphosis, giving way to emerging industries that highly prize specialised skills and adaptability among the youth. The impending transformation underscores the vital role of schools as the bedrock of change. The call to action is clear: initiate this preparatory journey early in education. This focus is especially critical for marginalised sections, addressing their heightened need for employability skills.

Another critical aspect that warrants contemplation is whether advanced modern skills alone are sufficient, or is there a pressing need to integrate local skills, coupled with life skills, encouraging profound revaluation of the holistic education paradigm? In today's dynamic landscape, there is a growing acknowledgment of the significance of preserving and promoting local skills. Integrating these skills into the educational framework ensures not only their continuity but also fosters a profound sense of pride and connection to one's roots.

Hence, addressing the imperative of holistic education, there is a critical need to harmonise balance between workforce demand and integration of local skills!

Eklavya Model Residential Schools

Bridging the existing skill gap is a pivotal stride taken by the Government of India through the establishment of the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (MSDE). This landmark initiative has given rise to schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY), Skill India, SANKALP, and the National Skill Development Mission.

Recognising the unique needs of tribal communities, the Ministry of Tribal Affairs has taken proactive measures to empower tribal youth and pave the way for their success in diverse fields. At the forefront of this initiative are the Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRSs), numbering more than 400 nationwide. These institutions are exclusively dedicated to scheduled tribe students, reflecting the Ministry's commitment to providing tailored educational opportunities. EMRSs are not merely educational institutions; they serve as beacons of modern education by prioritising quality and practical learning within residential setups. This approach aims to create an immersive learning environment that goes beyond traditional academic teachings.

One key aspect of the holistic approach at tribal schools, EMRSs, is the emphasis on comprehensive skill development, forging partnerships with distinguished organisations, including the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), World Bank and impactful non-profits such as Amazon, Learning Links Foundation (LLF), and Microsoft. This forward-looking strategy reflects an understanding that success in today's world requires a multifaceted skill set for children.

These collaborations serve as pillars supporting the multifaceted development of tribal youth. Complementing the synergies between organisations, CBSE takes a significant step forward by spearheading the establishment of skill labs in EMRSs, where hands-on experiences in vocational skills development unfold. These labs established in EMRSs across different states span diverse areas such as apparel making, automotive, IT etc., ensuring that tribal youth gain not only theoretical knowledge but also practical expertise essential for navigating a dynamic future. In the words of a class VIII student of EMRS Khumulwng, Tripura, “The local stole that we craft at school is our heritage, our story in every thread”. This sentiment encapsulates the profound connection these young artisans feel toward preserving and expressing their cultural identity through their artistic endeavours. As the artifacts, lovingly curated by these young artisans, take shape inside the school, they become more than mere displays of exceptional craftsmanship. Each thread and weave radiate a profound sense of pride, an ode to the rich cultural heritage they hold dear. "We are not just making a stole; we are weaving the history of our people," shared a young artist.

In the intricate web of collaboration, Amazon and LLF play integral roles in advancing computational skills, artificial intelligence, and data coding. This partnership seamlessly connects the diverse domains of the forest to the forefront of future technology. A multitude of tribal students hailing from 54 schools spanning across six states are actively engaging in practical training sessions centred around data coding and block programming. So said a Class VIII student from EMRS Siriguda, Odisha, "I feel to use data coding to solve the environmental issue of cleaning the oceans of plastic waste. I think the programming I have done when applied will contribute to solutions”.

As the Ministry endeavours to empower tribal youth, the focus transcends traditional education, aiming to cultivate enduring leadership and significant advancements in the evolving domains of skills and education. This comprehensive approach, in alignment with the objectives outlined in the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and central-level skill initiatives, stands as a beacon of encouragement. However, the true metamorphosis occurs through grassroots action, and within this context, Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRSs) emerge as proactive agents of change. These schools are undergoing substantial adaptation to meet the dynamic needs of the industry workforce. This transformation entails exposing students to crucial technology skills, effectively striking a harmonious balance between skill-based education that encompasses local and traditional skills, and addressing the contemporary demands of technology in the modern world.

Asit Gopal (IFS) is Commissioner; Indira Mudgal is Deputy Commissioner; and Ashu Kapoor is Academic Consultant at National Education Society for Tribal Students, Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Government of India. Views expressed are personal