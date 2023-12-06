Cornerstone of success

Forex hedging is a crucial risk management strategy employed by traders to protect their investments from adverse market movements. In today's globalised economy, businesses often find themselves exposed to currency fluctuations that can significantly impact their bottom line. This is particularly true for companies dealing with Euros (EUR) and US Dollars (USD) against the Indian Rupee (INR). To mitigate the risks associated with these currency movements, businesses employ hedging strategies. Let us delve on the intricacies of hedging Euro and USD exposure vis-a-vis the Indian Rupee.



Forex hedging involves using financial instruments to offset or mitigate the risks associated with currency price fluctuations. Traders employ hedging strategies to protect their open positions and minimise potential losses. To execute trade effectively, we need to comprehend the fluctuations in the volume of the foreign exchange market. In the end, this will depend on the currency pairs we wish to trade. For instance, the most traded pair is USD/GBP during the times when the New York and London sessions overlap. To hedge, one typically opens a second position that is expected to have a negative correlation with the primary asset being held. This means that if the price of the primary asset experiences an adverse movement, the second position will experience an opposite and complementary movement that will balance out the losses. The primary goal is to create a balanced portfolio that can withstand market volatility. Businesses that engage in international trade, investment, or have subsidiaries in different countries are prone to currency risk. For Euro and USD, the exposure arises due to their status as major international currencies.

Forex hedging is a tactic used to shield a position in a currency pair against a decline. Usually, traders use it as a short-term safety measure when they are worried about news or an event that could cause volatility in the currency markets. In this sense, there are two related strategies to consider when hedging forex pairs. The first strategy is to take the opposite position in the same currency pair as a hedge, and the second is to purchase forex options.

By holding both a short and a long position on the same currency pair at the same time, a forex trader can create a "hedge" to fully protect an existing position from an unfavourable move in the pair. Because it eliminates all risk (and consequently all potential profit) associated with the trade while the hedge is active, this type of hedging strategy is known as a "perfect hedge."

Using forex options, a trader can establish a "hedge" to partially protect an existing position against an unfavourable move in the currency pair. Because the resulting position typically eliminates only a portion of the risk (and thus a portion of the potential profit) associated with the trade, the strategy is known as an "imperfect hedge." A trader long a currency pair can purchase put option contracts to lower downside risk, and a trader short a currency pair can purchase call option contracts to lower risk associated with a move to the upside. This creates an imperfect hedge.

Strategy – 50 pip-per-day: The goal of the 50 pip-per-day strategy is to profit from early moves in highly liquid currency pairs like EUR/USD and GBP/USD. You can set your price chart to one-hour candlesticks to get started. There are two kinds of orders you would place when the 07:00 candlestick ends: 50 pip take-profit above and 50 pip take-profit below the candlestick close at 9am. As risk management, place a stop-loss order 5 to 10 pip above or below each order. After that, you can step down and let the situation play out. One order will move toward the other and be activated by the market, while the other may be cancelled.

Carry trading is one of the most popular forex trading strategies. It entails borrowing a low-yielding currency to purchase a higher-yielding currency to take advantage of the difference in interest rates between two countries. For a Corporate, the money would increase in value more quickly in this way than if it were represented in the low-yield currency. In the ever-evolving world of forex trading, mastering hedging strategies is paramount for risk management and long-term success. By taking a position on the side of the trade that the trader believes will yield a profit, hedging helps to reduce risk. Thus, the loss would not be the maximum if the trader made a mistake on their first trade. When trading, hedging is a wise strategy that works with all asset classes. By understanding the intricacies of various hedging instruments, conducting thorough risk assessments, and staying informed about market conditions, traders can navigate the volatile forex landscape with confidence. Remember, a well-crafted hedging strategy is not just a shield against risks but a key tool for strategic decision-making in the dynamic foreign exchange market.

Views expressed are personal