Coordination amidst chaos

When disaster looms, what transforms potential chaos into coordinated action? In the face of natural calamities, pandemics, or unforeseen emergencies, effective communication emerges as the cornerstone of disaster risk management. It's not just about conveying information; it's about fostering understanding, prompting action, and ultimately saving lives. Communication weaves through every phase of disaster management, from preparedness and mitigation to response and recovery, acting as the lifeline that connects authorities, communities, and individuals.

Before disasters strike, communication plays a vital role in educating and preparing communities. Awareness campaigns inform the public about potential risks, early warning signs, and safety measures. By disseminating knowledge about evacuation routes, emergency supplies, and protective actions, communication empowers individuals to take proactive steps in safeguarding themselves and their property.

Effective communication aids in mitigating the impacts of disasters. Sharing information about risk assessments, hazard maps, and safety protocols allows communities to make informed decisions. Authorities can communicate zoning laws that prevent construction in high-risk areas while providing guidelines for building codes that enhance structural resilience. By keeping the flow of information constant and accurate, potential damage and loss of life can be significantly reduced.

During a disaster, the need for timely and accurate information is paramount. Communication channels facilitate coordination among emergency responders, government agencies, non-governmental organisations, and volunteers. Clear directives help avoid confusion, prevent duplication of efforts, and ensure that resources are allocated efficiently. For the public, receiving real-time updates and instructions can be lifesaving. Utilising multiple platforms such as television, radio, social media, and mobile alerts maximises reach and ensures that critical information is accessible.

In the aftermath of a disaster, communication remains essential. Keeping affected communities informed about relief efforts, available assistance, and rebuilding plans helps restore order and confidence. Transparent communication about the steps being taken and the support available aids in psychological recovery and fosters community resilience. Open channels of communication also allow for feedback from the community, ensuring that recovery efforts address the actual needs and concerns of those impacted. This two-way dialogue can reveal gaps in aid distribution, highlight urgent needs, and guide the allocation of resources more effectively. By involving local voices, communication becomes a dialogue rather than a monologue, respecting and integrating community perspectives.

India offers compelling examples of how effective communication can significantly enhance disaster risk management. The country's approach to handling cyclones, particularly in the eastern coastal state of Odisha, demonstrates the power of proactive communication strategies.

Cyclone Phailin (2013): Anticipating one of the most severe cyclones in recent history, Indian authorities such as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) & National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) launched an extensive communication campaign ahead of Cyclone Phailin's landfall. Early warnings were disseminated through multiple channels, including television, radio, mobile alerts, and local volunteers using public address systems. Nearly one million people were evacuated to safer locations, one of the largest such operations in history. The result was a remarkably low casualty rate compared to previous cyclones of similar magnitude. Effective communication was credited as a key factor in minimising loss of life.

Cyclone Fani (2019): Building on past successes, authorities again implemented robust communication strategies during Cyclone Fani. Advanced warning systems and continuous updates kept the public informed. Special attention was given to vulnerable populations, with messages tailored in local languages and dialects. The government also utilised social media platforms extensively to reach younger demographics. These efforts resulted in efficient evacuations and reduced panic among the populace.

These instances highlight how India, through focused communication efforts, has been able to manage disasters more effectively than some countries with greater resources. The emphasis on clear, culturally sensitive messaging and community involvement has set a benchmark in disaster risk management.

While effective communication is a collaborative effort, communication specialists bring valuable expertise to disaster risk management. Their skills in crafting clear, persuasive messages and strategising dissemination can enhance the impact of communication efforts. Communication specialists understand how to tailor messages to different audiences, considering factors like cultural norms, language barriers, and literacy levels. By working alongside government agencies and community organisations, they help ensure that information is not only accurate but also accessible and engaging.

Trust is the bedrock of effective communication in disaster risk management. People are more likely to follow guidance from sources they perceive as credible and reliable. Consistent, transparent, and honest communication builds this trust over time. Acknowledging uncertainties, providing regular updates, and correcting misinformation promptly reinforce the credibility of authorities and organisations.

India's approach has often resulted in communities that are less fearful and less prone to panic during disasters. By maintaining open lines of communication and engaging directly with the public, authorities have fostered a sense of trust and cooperation. This contrasts with instances in some countries where a lack of clear communication has led to confusion and heightened anxiety among the populace.

Advancements in technology offer new tools for disaster communication. Early warning systems, mobile alerts, and geolocation services can provide timely information directly to individuals. Social media and messaging apps facilitate rapid dissemination of updates and allow for two-way communication, enabling authorities to receive feedback and adjust strategies accordingly.

India has embraced technology to enhance its communication efforts. The use of the Early Warning Dissemination System (EWDS) along the coastline allows for quick alerts to communities at risk. Mobile phone penetration has been leveraged to send SMS alerts, even in remote areas. However, authorities also recognise the importance of traditional methods, such as sirens and public announcements, to ensure no one is left uninformed. This balanced approach maximises reach and effectiveness.

Developing a comprehensive communication strategy is essential for disaster risk management. This involves planning for different scenarios, identifying key messages, and selecting appropriate channels. Collaboration among various stakeholders ensures that communication efforts are coordinated and consistent. India's NDMA works with state and local agencies to standardize communication protocols and share best practices. This cohesive approach has contributed to more effective disaster management outcomes.

Communication stands at the heart of disaster risk management, acting as both a shield and a bridge. It's more than just transmitting information; it's about connecting people, inspiring action, and building resilience. The examples from India illustrate how focused communication efforts can lead to significant reductions in disaster impacts, even when resources are limited. In an unpredictable world, investing in effective communication will be key to mitigating risks and safeguarding lives. Our words, and the way we share them, can indeed make all the difference.

The writer is Former Additional DG, DFF and Festival Director, IFFI. Views expressed are personal

Inputs for the article are provided by Zoya Ahmad and Vaishnavie Srinivasan