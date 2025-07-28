Controversy over Succession

Tenzin Gyatso, the 14th Dalai Lama, celebrated his 90th birthday this year, marking the start of a year-long celebration organized by his followers. This year holds extra importance than previous years since the Dalai Lama had previously stated that he would reveal his succession plans after turning 90. Celebrations began on July 1, and just a day later, the Dalai Lama publicly confirmed that the 600-year-old institution of the Dalai Lama lineage will continue even after his death. This statement occurred ahead of his official 90th birthday on July 6, 2025. The remark comes at a time of uncertainty among Tibetans who fear the absence of a future leader, as well as among global supporters who see him as a beacon of nonviolence and the persistent fight for Tibetan identity in the face of Chinese governance.

The Significance of Succession

Since escaping to India in 1959 amid China’s harsh repression in Tibet, the Dalai Lama has been the embodiment of nonviolent resistance, earning the Nobel Peace Prize and the admiration of people across countries and faiths. Traditionally, the Dalai Lama’s successor is identified by senior monks through rituals, signs, and intuition, and that of his potential successor symbolizes both the continuation of this tradition and a point of existential decision-direction for it. However, Beijing, on the other hand, has sought to change this by defying the spiritual tradition.

China’s Controversial Claims: Only Beijing Can Approve Reincarnation

Reacting to the Dalai Lama's assertion that "only the Gaden Phodrang Trust has the sole authority to recognise the future Dalai Lama's reincarnation and no one else has any such authority to interfere in this matter", China has asserted its control over the future of Tibetan Buddhism, saying that “any future reincarnation of the Dalai Lama must be approved by the government in Beijing”, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said at a news briefing. The move shows a shift towards tighter management of Tibetan religious activity under “Living Buddha” laws that enable the government to regulate who can be named as a reincarnated lama. And the idea that the Chinese government could select the next Dalai Lama is not only an assault on their religious freedom, Tibetans say, but also a direct assault on their culture, emphasizing that such a monumental decision must reflect the Tibetan people's will rather than the government's dictates that have historically suppressed them.

Why is the Dalai Lama’s succession important for the Tibetan people?

Cultural preservation remains paramount at the heart of the Tibetan struggle. Tibetan language, art, and deeply ingrained religious practices remain vital pretty much everywhere for their identity, and many fear loss if current trends continue. The Dalai Lama has long stressed the importance of education in preserving Tibetan culture by advocating programs that teach the Tibetan language and Buddhist philosophy. Tibetans deeply revere the Dalai Lama as the embodiment of their dwindling cultural heritage and their struggle for self-governance and autonomy. His teachings are central to their quest for self-determination, which makes him a key figure in the fight against oppression by Chinese authorities. Controlling his reincarnation forcibly is viewed as a sly move to eradicate distinct Tibetan culture and merge it with broader Chinese national identity. The Dalai Lama says, “Preserving Tibetan culture isn't merely about upholding ancient customs; rather, it matters greatly for future generations thriving vibrantly within a diverse global community rich in varying traditions and heritages.”

Looking Ahead

As the prior week of festivities was especially significant for Tibetan Buddhists and the Dalai Lama's remarkable life, it is critical to acknowledge the current problems in the face of widely divergent opinions. The struggle for the next Dalai Lama's acceptance echoes the larger fight for human rights and cultural identity. Saving Tibetan Buddhism and its core precepts of compassion and nonviolence is critical not only for Tibetans but also for everybody who values religious freedom and pluralism. The Dalai Lama's legacy remains a potent reminder that the fight for justice and preserving cultural heritage continues despite immense obstacles. Advocates, activists, and supporters together champion the rights of Tibetan people and ensure their voices echo loudly and their culture is preserved across many generations.

Nima Lhamu Bhutia is an Assistant Professor at Pingla College, and a Ph.D. scholar at the School of International Relations and Strategic Studies, Jadavpur University. Views expressed are personal