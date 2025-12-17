Conflict’s Dangerous Spillover

Thomas Friedman in his The New York Times column “This Israeli Government Is a Danger to Jews Everywhere,” had warned that the way Israel is fighting the war in Gaza under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu could endanger Jews globally — not because Jews themselves are to blame, but because Israel’s government actions might fuel backlash and rising antisemitism abroad, and could ultimately transform Israel from a source of pride into a “pariah state.”

The deadly shooting during a Hanukkah celebration at Australia’s Bondi Beach, which killed more than 15 people, stands as a grim reminder of Friedman’s warning. Officials said the attack was “designed to target” the Jewish community while it was celebrating the first day of Hanukkah. The violence underscored how rapidly antisemitism is spreading across societies once considered safe havens for Jews. Australia, long viewed as a secure refuge, now finds itself confronting a reality few imagined possible just a few years ago.

Even in his column, Friedman had noted that Netanyahu had pushed Israel toward pariah status. He predicted that “sane Israelis will line up to immigrate to Australia and America rather than beckon their fellow Jews to come to Israel’s way.” That dystopian future, Friedman cautioned, was not yet fully realised—but its outlines were unmistakably forming. His warning was not rhetorical excess; rather, he was cautioning Jews worldwide about the new challenges they may soon face.

Disturbingly, Australia and Italy recorded the largest increases in antisemitic incidents globally in 2024. The Executive Council of Australian Jewry documented more than 3,700 anti-Jewish incidents in the two years following the Hamas attack—five times the annual rate seen in the previous decade. These incidents ranged from anti-Israel graffiti and harassment to arson attacks and the destruction of a Melbourne synagogue. Such acts reveal how political rage abroad is increasingly being redirected at Jewish communities with no connection to Israeli policymaking.

Australia’s experience is not isolated. Across Western democracies, antisemitism has surged alongside a broader resurgence of ideological extremism. Jewish communities, as history repeatedly shows, are often the first targets. In October 2023, hundreds of pro-Palestinian protesters stormed Makhachkala airport in Russia’s Dagestan republic after a flight from Tel Aviv landed. Chanting antisemitic slogans, the mob breached security, rushed the tarmac, and attempted to identify Jewish or Israeli passengers. The incident demonstrated how anger over Gaza has spilt into direct hostility toward Jews and Israelis worldwide, even in transit spaces like international airports.

Friedman warned that Jewish communities must prepare for a level of backlash many have never experienced. Events in Australia tragically validate that concern. The underlying reason is simple and dangerous: many people fail—or refuse—to distinguish between Israel’s government and Jewish communities abroad. Public fury over Israel’s military conduct has too often mutated into collective blame.

At the core of this crisis lies Netanyahu’s megalomaniacal drive to cling to power—through relentless militarism, democratic erosion, judicial manipulation, and political repression—largely aimed at delaying or escaping accountability for corruption charges. The damage to Israel’s moral standing and to Jewish safety worldwide is immense.

Repairing that damage requires decisive action. Netanyahu must exit political life and face the legal process—no immunity, no pardon without accountability. Israel must restore judicial independence, reaffirm civilian oversight of the military, and conduct credible investigations into wartime conduct. Above all, a genuine political horizon for Palestinians—ending indefinite occupation, rebuilding Gaza under international supervision, and reviving diplomacy—must replace perpetual war as policy.

Australia, too, must act. Condemning antisemitism is not enough. Law enforcement agencies must treat antisemitic violence as a national security threat, not a fringe issue. Social media platforms must be held accountable for amplifying hate. Political leaders must draw clear lines between legitimate criticism of Israel and antisemitism, refusing to tolerate either silence or equivocation. Education systems must reinforce historical literacy and civic responsibility, ensuring younger generations understand where dehumanisation leads.

Without accountability in Israel and vigilance abroad, the cycle will continue. And the cost will not be borne by politicians—but by ordinary Jewish families simply trying to live, worship, and belong in peace.

Views expressed are personal. The writer has worked in senior editorial positions for many renowned international publications