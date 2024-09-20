Celluloid for change

Cinema, a potent storytelling medium, has the unique ability to captivate audiences, evoke emotions, and influence societal behavior. Over the years, filmmakers worldwide have leveraged cinema to address pressing social issues, including the critical and ever-evolving challenge of climate change. By weaving compelling narratives around environmental themes, cinema not only raises awareness but also ingrains the consciousness of climate change into the subconscious of the masses.



When it comes to climate change, the power of cinema lies in its ability to present the abstract and often overwhelming concept of climate change in relatable, human terms. Films can depict the tangible impacts of climate change on everyday lives, making the crisis feel immediate and personal.

Films that depict the destruction of land by natural disasters and the subsequent restoration of greenery are particularly impactful. In Swades (2004), the story of a successful water harvesting system in a drought-stricken village serves as an inspiring example. The transformation from parched land to fertile fields following the celebration of rain underscores the importance of sustainable practices in combating climate change. Similarly, Lagaan (2001) includes scenes where a village, parched by drought, celebrates the long-awaited arrival of rain, symbolising hope and renewal.

These films do more than just tell stories—they inspire audiences to believe in the possibility of change, even in the face of adversity. They illustrate how communities can come together to restore their environment, offering a message of resilience and hope that is crucial in the fight against climate change. Films like Lagaan and Swades feature iconic scenes where parched land is rejuvenated by rain, bringing life back to the earth and fostering a sense of community resilience.

Indian cinema continues to evolve, with filmmakers increasingly turning their attention to environmental themes. Recent films like Kantara (2022) intertwines mythology with environmentalism, telling the story of a village that defends its sacred forest from exploitation, while Sherdil highlights the complex relationship between humans and wildlife, emphasising the need for conservation.

The human-animal conflict depicted in Sherni (2021) touches on the broader theme of environmental conservation while also exploring the complex interplay between development and the rights of local communities. By focusing on the struggles and triumphs of individual characters, the film brings the issue of conservation to a personal level, making it more relatable to audiences.

Beyond raising awareness, cinema has the potential to communicate preventive measures against climate change. By showcasing the consequences of environmental neglect, films can also offer solutions and inspire collective action. For instance, documentaries like Before the Flood (2016) emphasise the importance of reducing carbon footprints, conserving energy, and supporting sustainable practices. Meanwhile, narrative films like Kaadan (2021) highlight the role of conservation efforts in protecting endangered species and preserving natural habitats.

One may even say that a niche genre of “Disaster films” has long been a staple in cinema, capturing the dramatic and often catastrophic effects of natural disasters on both human and natural environments. Moreover, they often highlight the importance of recovery efforts and the need for sustainable rebuilding practices.

Globally, disaster films like The Day After Tomorrow (2004) and 2012 (2009) dramatise the extreme consequences of climate change, with The Day After Tomorrow focusing on a sudden and severe ice age triggered by global warming. These films, while highly fictionalised, have played a significant role in raising public awareness about the potential impacts of climate change. Geostorm (2017) explores a futuristic scenario where climate-controlling satellites malfunction, leading to catastrophic weather events around the globe, underscoring the potential dangers of technological overreliance and the importance of respecting natural systems.

Understanding the psychology of the common man is crucial for effectively communicating climate change through cinema. People are more likely to engage with and respond to stories that resonate with their personal experiences and emotions. Filmmakers can tap into this by creating characters and scenarios that viewers can relate to, making the abstract concept of climate change more concrete and emotionally compelling.

Another important feature in creating awareness is Film Festivals. In the future, major international film festivals could expand these efforts by introducing dedicated segments focused on climate change. These segments could feature a curated selection of films, documentaries, and short films that explore various aspects of climate change—from its causes and impacts to potential solutions. Additionally, these festivals could host panel discussions and masterclasses with filmmakers, climate scientists, and environmental activists, creating a space for meaningful dialogue and collaboration.

Cinema has the unparalleled ability to influence hearts and minds, making it a powerful tool for communicating the urgency of climate change. By crafting stories that resonate on an emotional level, filmmakers can move audiences from awareness to action, embedding climate consciousness into the collective psyche. This approach will not only raise awareness about climate change but also encourage audiences to internalise the importance of sustainability, ultimately driving the collective action needed to safeguard our planet for future generations.

The writer is former Additional DG, DFF and Festival Director, IFFI. Inputs for the article are provided by Zoya Ahmad and Vaishnavie Srinivasan. Views expressed are personal