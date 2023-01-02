Buttressing the marginalised

The Comprehensive Household Survey conducted in Telangana seven and a half years ago revealed that there were 1.82 million families belonging to the Scheduled Castes, accounting for 17.53 per cent of the total families. The Dalit population in the state might have gone up substantially since then. At least nine out of 33 districts in the state have more than 20 per cent SC population. Despite 75 years of independence, there has not been significant improvement in the upliftment of Dalits and their condition under the successive governments, both at the Centre and united Andhra Pradesh. The flagship programme, Dalit Bandhu, conceived and being implemented successfully in Telangana is the first of its kind scheme for empowerment of Dalits in the country.



Autonomy, self-determination and confidence in individuals and societies that are vulnerable are possible only when they are adequately and systematically empowered. This would also enable them to represent their interests effectively in a responsible way and acting on their own authority. Livelihoods of Dalits, who are probably more vulnerable than any other community, will be enhanced through effective participation of people and communities in the management of their own social, economic and environmental objectives.

In this context and background, during the last week of June 2021, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao conceptualised the Dalit Empowerment Policy in a meeting at Pragathi Bhavan, in the presence of Dalit leaders cutting across party lines, including, among others, MPs, MLAs, MLCs and other stakeholders. Prior to this, CM KCR did a lot of brainstorming with his officials, intellectuals, writers and activists from the Dalit Community before making an elaborate policy of Dalit Bandhu.

The all-party meeting duly endorsed then that the proposed CM Dalit Empowerment Programme would bring in a qualitative change in the lives of Dalits and would become a role model for the country. In fact, CM KCR's endeavor has been to bring in a qualitative change in the lives of all sections of society in the state, and his commitment to strengthen the rural economy has no parallel. Dalit Bandhu is not just a mere government's welfare programme but also a massive people's movement aimed at empowering each Dalit family financially. It perhaps can be compared to the Telangana statehood agitation.

The CM then also made it very clear that, under the Dalit Empowerment Programme, Dalit families would be developed in a phased manner; and this is in addition to SC Sub Plan. The decision to deposit Rs 10-lakh financial assistance without any bank guarantee, directly, to the bank accounts of the Dalit beneficiaries under the scheme was also taken in the all-party meeting. Initially, in the piloting phase, it was planned to benefit 100 families from each of the 119 constituencies all over the state.

Later, before scaling the programme across the state, in all the assembly constituencies, in order to understand the modalities and develop further guidelines, it was decided to implement it in Huzurabad Assembly Constituency, as a pilot on saturation mode. However, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao sprang a surprise on August 4, 2021, by launching Dalit Bandhu at his adopted village of Vasalamarri in Turkapalli mandal of Yadadri-Bhongir District. KCR declared in a meeting in the village that Dalit Bandhu was launched.

Subsequently, it was decided to implement the Dalit Bandhu in the four mandals namely, Chintakani in Khammam District, Thirumalagiri in Suryapet District, Charagonda in Nagar Kurnool District and Nizam Sagar in Kamareddy District, again on saturation mode. Consequently, more and more beneficiaries were added, extending the area of implementation and number of beneficiaries. Thus, the programme is being taken up across the state in a target mode, in a phased manner, and as a beginning, it is being implemented in all the assembly constituencies of the state, at the rate of 100 families per constituency, in the financial year 2021-22. Centre for Dalit Studies was roped in to share its plans for the welfare and development of Dalits.

Dalit Bandhu scheme heralded a sea change in the lives of Dalits and has become torchbearer for Dalits elsewhere in the country. An old adage says, 'Give a man a fish, and you feed him for a day. Teach a man to fish, and you feed him for a lifetime'. This is exactly what CM KCR is doing. He is giving the DBT cash required for the Dalit families to start a business on their own so that they can become traders, businessmen, service sector operators etc., and make them self-reliant economically.

This is, thus, yet another innovative and extraordinary initiative to empower Dalits all across the state to live with dignity and self-respect, and to become self-sufficient economically, forever. Needless to say, that it is paying rich dividends to the Dalit Community now, after a year and a half, and it has received nationwide appreciation. The Rs 10 lakh that would be deposited directly into the accounts of Dalit families will serve as capital to start a business with the end goal of economic empowerment of the entire SC community. The scheme triggered a ripple effect, having a direct impact on the entire rural economy, by signaling spending in other sectors.

Telangana Dalit Bandhu scheme would help Dalits to define their own development and become partners in the development process. The Scheme has three factors, namely, monitoring the implementation of the scheme, evaluating the results and creating a security fund. The last is named as 'Dalit Bandhu Rakshana Nidhi' for protection and safety of Dalits as a supportive mechanism, which is set up permanently with the government and beneficiaries' participation. A sum of Rs 10,000 would be kept aside from the Rs 10 lakh assistance under the scheme, and the government would add a matching amount of Rs 10,000. A separate SB account shall be maintained for Rakshana Nidhi.

Under the Dalit Bandhu scheme, Dalits are setting up their choice of business, such as power tiller, harvester, paddy planting machine, autos, tractors, poultry, tent house, dairy industry, oil mill, grinding mill, cement and bricks business, industry, hotel, steel, cement and building material shops, photography, videography, mobile phone shops, mobile tiffin centers, hotels, cloth emporium, furniture shops etc. To track, monitor and supervise the implementation of the scheme, technology is put to its best use, like in the issuing of identity cards to the beneficiaries which will have an electronic chip inserted for every beneficiary. Through a bar code, the transactions are being monitored.

The uniqueness of the scheme is that it directly grants financial assistance to Dalit families, not to fulfil their immediate needs but to start their own economic activity which will make them financially self-sufficient forever. It helps them to stand on their own, and attain growth financially, without depending on any government or financial institution.

The government released Rs 3,849.35 crore during FY 2021-22 and made provision of Rs 17,700 crore in FY 2022-23 for covering about 1,77,000 families at the rate of 1,500 per constituency in all the 118 assembly segments. The overall status as on date is: Rs 4,150 crore released to 38,323 beneficiaries' accounts, and all were grounded. These include 18,021 families in Huzurabad (Rs 1,819.15 crore released), 75 families in Vasalamarri (Rs 7.50 crore released), 8,390 families in four piloted mandals (Rs 839 crore) and 11,837 families (Rs 1,183.70 crore) in all the target mode constituencies. Among the total of 49,549 nature of units started by the beneficiaries, priority wise, the top five were: 8,187 tractors, 7,544 dairies, 6,342 four-wheeler passenger vehicles, 5,810 goods vehicles and 2,687 RCC roof-making units.

Whenever CM KCR speaks about the Dalit Bandhu scheme, he speaks with passion, conviction and from the depth of his heart. CM KCR also created a special cell in CMO to monitor the scheme periodically, with a senior IAS officer Rahul Bojja heading it. The scheme heralded a new chapter in the history of Telangana and the concept is spreading like a wildfire in the country to flourish the Dalit community. When Bharat Rashtra Samithi comes with its national agenda and includes this in it, the light that emanates with the success of the scheme in Telangana would spread nationwide.

The writer is the Chief Public Relations Officer to the CM of Telangana. Views expressed are personal