Building the basics

It was a humanitarian move by the LG of Delhi when, on May 29, 2024, he announced that labourers at construction sites in Delhi would be provided with nariyal pani, nimbu pani, lassi, chhach, etc., to beat the unprecedented heat that swept the national capital this summer. This welcome announcement by the LG of Delhi was carried by all major national dailies, and the action was laudable. However, such reactions hardly offer any long-term solutions to the needs of the largest unorganised sector workers and help them lead healthy lives. There is a need to shift this large workforce of India from the unorganised to the organised sector. There's enough scope for that, especially as the government has emphasised infrastructure development in the Budget. Mainly in Bihar and Andhra, there will be a lot of construction, which could be a gamechanger for the workers. Remember that 2 per cent welfare cess collected from the allocated budget of most projects lies unused while the quality of life of workers remains in the dark as usual.



It is a fact that a lot of labourers come to the national capital every day in search of better wages. It’s pure economics. The majority of them are engaged in the construction sector. After 77 years of independence, it's high time that the government formulates concrete policies for these unorganised sector workers and sets specific norms to guide and improve their working conditions. Both the government and private infrastructure organisations engaged in various infrastructure development projects in the country should abide by the norms set by the government. It is the need of the hour to formulate rules and guidelines for the welfare of labourers. Almost defunct unions (like INTUC, CITU, etc.) have done nothing so far to improve the living and working conditions of the people in this sector. One is not aware if the federal ministry controlling the infrastructure sector, i.e., the Union Urban Development Ministry, has any plans to improve the working conditions and facilities for construction workers.

It is not only important but mandatory to focus on and address issues of improving the working conditions and quality of life of persons engaged in infrastructure development so that they also lead lives with dignity. Prime Minister Modi felicitated the construction workers of the new Parliament building during its inauguration, which was undoubtedly a welcome step forward.

During the Commonwealth Games, as per the mandate of the international Commonwealth committee, a large labour camp was set up by the side of Akshardham temple on the banks of the Yamuna River, where the Games Village was coming up. From the year 2008 onwards, about 20,000 labourers worked round the clock to complete the Games Village, consisting of 1,165 flats of different sizes. In a very organised manner, the labour camp was designed with proper living quarters with round-the-clock electricity and running water, separate kitchens, etc. All these facilities were set up for the families of labourers engaged in building the Games Village. Additionally, adequate washrooms and modern toilet facilities were provided for each family of labourers engaged in construction. A well-equipped crèche with facilities for games and study materials, with an adequate number of teachers and ayahs to look after and facilitate the children of the labourer families, was also set up where the children could stay, learn, and play as per their age group and interest. Round-the-clock medical facilities with the presence of doctors in all three shifts of the day and night were also provided. The then LG, Shri Tejendra Khanna, took a personal interest to ensure that all the facilities created for the welfare of the construction workers were state-of-the-art. It definitely added value and quality to the lives of the construction workers then.

Taking a cue from the above and following some of the best practices across the world, it is necessary to build proper labour camps with all kinds of facilities as it was done during the Commonwealth Games. These should include proper living quarters, round-the-clock electricity, running water, adequate kitchens with cooking facilities, clean toilet and washroom facilities with 24x7 availability of potable drinking water, along with education, health, and recreational facilities for the children, in all cities and towns by the government. Cess funds accumulated over the past years must be spent by each state government to improve the quality of living for construction workers.

It is high time that workers in this unorganised sector be brought within the ambit of the organised sector by providing requisite facilities for quality living and working conditions. Labour camps should be set up in all four geographical directions—East, West, North, and South—of the city or the area where large-scale construction would come up, each hosting a minimum of 10,000 labourers. This would create a bank of 40,000 labourers to be accommodated at any given time. Immaterial of whether these labourers are engaged with private or government projects, the facility, once created by the government (DDA in Delhi and similar state agencies in other cities and towns), should be available for all. Rather, it has to be made mandatory for the private contractors to be able to hire such space on an as-needed basis for as many labourers as required and pay the necessary charges to the government periodically. For example, if a project to be accomplished by a private contractor takes six months, depending on the geographical location, they can hire space for the requisite number of labourers in the East, West, South, or North labour camps and pay the requisite amount to the government for proper utilisation of the facilities meant for the construction workers, ensuring a quality standard of stay for them and their families engaged in the project's completion.

Very importantly, this will also help avoid ugly, unhygienic, and illegal labour camps sprouting anywhere and everywhere in any town or city, including the national capital. This approach has two distinct advantages. Firstly, the poor labourers, who currently are forced to live and work in sub-human conditions, would have the opportunity to lead a quality life, avoiding the below-dignity working conditions with no proper shelter or washroom facilities. This is particularly beneficial for women in such working groups, who often face undignified moments and cannot even attend to nature’s call until dark! Secondly, the very ugly sights of workers staying in shanties on construction sites would change for the better. Such conditions are not appropriate for any progressive society or nation and are unacceptable. Especially in Delhi, being the capital of the country, it does not portray a positive picture. Even after so many years of independence, as a nation, lagging behind in providing basic facilities to the very people who construct our infrastructure seems unbecoming.

Then, there is the connected issue of rampant illegal encroachments in the capital city and likewise in all other cities in the country due to makeshift or temporary labour camps sprouting up at several places, mainly at construction sites. Often, these makeshift labour camps are not removed but converted into illegal colonies after project completion. There are several examples of such cases in the national capital. For instance, at the Dhaula Kuan flyover complex, some green island areas have been encroached upon and converted into illegal colonies. Earlier, while the flyover complex was under construction, labourers and their families stayed in these jhuggi clusters, which have now become illegal colonies. Local politicians, municipal and other administrative officials, and the police are all equally responsible and to be blamed for the rise of unauthorised colonies in Delhi, which is completely undesirable. There are many such spots in Delhi about which CPWD, NHAI, local police, and the administration turn a blind eye. People living in these illegal colonies need to be relocated, the government land de-encroached, and the national capital cleaned up. Similarly, in all other metros and cities of the country, such actions are necessary.

An example should be set for all project sites to follow by setting up ideal labour camps and giving some sanctity and dignity to construction workers. Revenue earned from the rentals of these labour camps would be enough to maintain and upkeep the facilities. It would be a win-win situation for both the government and the construction workers engaged in infrastructure development, who would enjoy a better quality of living. Additionally, it would serve positively in the larger interest of society.

The writer is a senior Air Force Officer with long experience in Govt of Delhi as the State Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities (Jan 2021-Jan 2024), OSD to LG Delhi (2007-2013), Addl DG Prasar Bharati and several other key positions in the Govt of India. Views expressed are personal