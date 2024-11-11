Breaking the mould

India's forest conservation efforts have deep historical roots. Forests, and the customs surrounding them, are prominently featured in religious, historical and cultural texts. Various dynasties that ruled India left their mark on forest conservation practices, many of which are still followed. These traditions helped maintain a delicate balance between forests and other natural resources essential for human survival. However, this balance began to crumble during the post-industrial era, when forest cover and quality significantly declined due to population growth, urbanisation, globalisation and enhanced trade. These pressures led to environmental disturbances, including climate change and an increase in natural disasters, calling for an urgent intervention.

The British were the first to initiate scientific forest conservation in India through policy and statutory measures. The Indian Forest Act, 1927, introduced the concept of reserves and protected forests, with local communities actively participating in their upkeep. The forest settlement operations, outlined in the Act, conferred forest rights on communities, while also assigning them the responsibility to conserve and protect forest resources. After Independence, initiatives like the Van Mahotsav — a tree-planting festival — were launched to extend forest conservation efforts. Protected area networks were established by creating wildlife sanctuaries and national parks. Afforestation and forest conservation were incorporated into river valley projects, flood-prone schemes and catchment area treatment plans. Wastelands were rehabilitated through afforestation and soil and water conservation measures. In 1990, Joint Forest Management Guidelines were issued to increase public participation in forest management. Community and conservation reserves for wildlife and biodiversity conservation were introduced through amendments to the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

Despite these efforts, some conservation measures have deviated from their original goals. For example, the annual Van Mahotsav has become more of a political event, with public gatherings and speeches often overshadowing the actual needs of forest conservation. Though trees are planted on a small scale, the event does not address the larger, more pressing issue of forest conservation. Additionally, the Forest Rights Act, 2006, fast-tracked the conferment of forest rights through community-empowered organisations. While this helped recognise forest-dependent communities, the grant of individual forest rights has contributed to forest fragmentation, reduced forest density and decreased the overall forest cover. Natural forest conservation remains crucial. The diversion of forest land for development should only occur when alternative non-forest land is not available. Although the Forest Conservation Act of 1980 initially aimed to prevent deforestation, its focus gradually shifted toward compensating for forest loss rather than preventing it. In many cases, highly biodiverse forests, which are nearly impossible to recreate, have been lost. The compensatory afforestation approach often cannot replicate the complex ecological functions of natural forests. There should be some out of the box thinking.

To achieve environmental stability, afforestation efforts and improvements in forest density must exceed the rate at which forest land is diverted for development projects. Tree plantation during festivals like Van Mahotsav, as well as agro-forestry initiatives, should surpass the number of trees felled in urban and rural areas. This would add significant value to the ecological services provided by forests and trees.

In addition to afforestation, India needs a mass movement focused on preventing illegal logging, curbing forest encroachments and educating the public about the importance of forests and the negative consequences of their destruction. Forest diversion should be need-based, and the implementation of forestry schemes must be fast-tracked and carefully monitored. The country must ensure that its forest cover reaches the target of 33 per cent by 2030, as promised under both its National Forest Policy and international commitments.

Furthermore, reforms are needed within state forest departments to modernise operations and streamline conservation efforts. By focusing on natural forest conservation, India cannot only meet its domestic and international environmental commitments but also boost its socioeconomic status, foster sustainable development and improve its GDP growth. Conservation of natural forests must become a priority over isolated tree-planting initiatives. Effective monitoring and evaluation of forest conservation efforts, including the number of trees planted and the area afforested, are essential to ensure long-term ecological and economic benefits. It is a well-established fact that natural forests provide more ecological services than planted areas, especially in mitigating climate change and disaster impacts. India has pledged to improve its forest cover, biodiversity and productivity in alignment with international forest conservation standards. The National Action Plan on Climate Change, formulated in 2008, aims to increase the country’s forest and tree cover by 50,000 sq km and improve the quality of forests across another 50,000 sq km. India has also set ambitious goals to boost the economic productivity of its forests, seeking to increase forest-based livelihoods for about three million households. Moreover, the country committed to creating an additional carbon sink of 2.5-3 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide stored in forests, as part of its Nationally Determined Contribution to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change in 2015. By 2030, India aims to expand its forest and tree cover to 33 per cent of its geographical area, in line with the UN’s Global Forest Goals.

However, as per the State of Forest Report 2021 by the Forest Survey of India, the country’s forest and tree cover stands at around 25 per cent. Of this, 22 per cent is under forest cover, while 3 per cent constitutes the tree cover located outside designated forests. India is working to close this gap through various initiatives, such as the National Afforestation Programme, the Green India Mission, Compensatory Afforestation Fund, State Plan Schemes and externally aided projects. But still we are not up to the required mark.

