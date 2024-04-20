Breaking the cycle

The recent escalation of conflict between Israel and Iran, characterised by retaliatory drone and missile strikes, highlights a global discourse on civilisational crises and the urgent imperative of establishing peace in the region. Amidst hostilities, prioritising humanitarian assistance is crucial, especially for vulnerable populations like women and children. Reports from Gaza underscore the atrocities inflicted especially on women, amplifying calls for global condemnation and collective action against violence. This ongoing violence compounds dire humanitarian conditions, with civilian infrastructure devastated and countless innocent lives lost since the war’s outbreak on October 7, 2023, intensifying concerns over civilian protection and adherence to international humanitarian law – which is being violated time and again.



The failure status

The critical role of world bodies, notably the United Nations, in addressing and mitigating conflict and prioritising humanitarian impact becomes paramount. Despite six months of collective effort, substantive progress toward lasting peace remains elusive. The United Nations Security Council, responsible for international peace and security, has failed to broker a meaningful resolution despite emergency meetings since November 2023. These gatherings, while frequent, have yielded limited results, unable to translate rhetoric into concrete actions. The international community, including the UN and regional actors, must redouble efforts to promote peace, focusing on the needs of vulnerable populations to halt the cycle of violence and alleviate suffering.

This recent incursion by Iran into Israeli territory has sparked condemnation from leaders of the G7 nations also, underscoring the urgent need for concerted efforts to prevent further destabilisation in the region. While reaffirming support for Israel, they advocate diplomatic engagement over military action. However, it is key to hold all parties accountable for violations of international law and human rights abuses – perpetuating a cycle of violence and prolonging civilian suffering. Addressing the root causes, including longstanding grievances and unresolved territorial disputes, is essential to achieving lasting peace.

Amidst escalating tensions, UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron has labelled Iran’s actions as ‘reckless and dangerous.’ US President Joe Biden echoed similar concerns about the potential for ‘catastrophic escalation’ in the conflict between Israel and Iran. Iran’s retaliatory strikes, allegedly provoked by an Israeli drone attack in Syria, have spotlighted the region’s volatile dynamics and Iran’s destabilising influence. The need for a global dialogue for peace becomes all the more imperative given these precarious situations.

Historical background

The Israeli-Palestinian conflict, stemming from the late nineteenth century, escalated with Israel's establishment on May 14, 1948, sparking the first Arab-Israeli War. As per reports, despite Israel's victory in 1949, over 750,000 Palestinians were displaced, leading to territorial division into Israel, the West Bank, and the Gaza Strip. Tensions heightened with conflicts like the Six-Day War (Third Arab– Israeli War, which was fought between Israel and a coalition of Arab states from June 5-10, 1967) and the Yom Kippur War (also known as the October War or Ramadan War, from October 6 to 25, 1973), despite peace efforts such as the Camp David Accords in 1979 and the Oslo Accords in the 1990s.

However, Palestinian self-determination remained elusive. Factionalism within Palestine intensified with Hamas’ 2006 electoral victory, perpetuating violence and hindering reconciliation attempts. Despite the Trump administration’s shifts, including halting UN Relief Agency funding and relocating the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem from Tel Aviv, the ‘Abraham Accords’ (representing a collection of diplomatic agreements forged between Israel and several Arab nations, including the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain, Sudan, and Morocco in 2020), was a key step towards normalising ties between Israel and these Arab-Gulf states. Nonetheless, Palestinian leaders, more specifically President Mahmoud Abbas of Fatah rejected these accords, thus intensifying the enduring territorial and political divides between Fatah and Hamas.

Further, in early May 2021, amid protests over Palestinian evictions in East Jerusalem, Israeli police clashed with demonstrators, sparking violence. Subsequently, Hamas and other Palestinian militant groups launched rockets into Israel, leading to Israeli airstrikes and artillery fire. The conflict resulted in casualties on both sides and widespread displacement. Also, in late December 2022, a far-right and religious Israeli government, led by Benjamin Netanyahu, prioritised settlement expansion; endorsed LGBTQ+ discrimination and curtailed judicial oversight amidst nationwide protests in March 2023. Soon in a few months, October 7 happened.

Ground reality

The recent escalation in the region stems from deep-seated historical grievances and intricate geopolitical dynamics as discussed briefly above. According to international media reports, Israeli forces have expanded ground operations around Khan Younis, with airstrikes reaching as far as Rafah near the Egyptian border, propelling a significant humanitarian crisis. Over 85 per cent of Gaza's population, nearly two million people, have fled their homes. The conflict has spread – with Israel engaging Hezbollah in Lebanon – intensifying airstrikes in Syria against alleged Iranian-linked targets. In response, Iran-backed groups have targeted US military positions in Iraq and Syria, while Yemen’s Houthi rebels launched missiles at Israel and Red Sea commercial ships.

Events such as Israeli strikes in Syria, Hamas terror attacks, and the US withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal have escalated tensions, providing opportunities for various actors to pursue their interests, whether it’s saving face, seeking revenge, or maintaining power at the cost of innocent lives.

International media suggests that future developments in this conflict zone depend on decisions made in Washington DC and Tel Aviv. President Biden has urged Israel to exercise restraint, emphasising the necessity for de-escalation. Conversely, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faces domestic pressure to respond to Iran’s perceived aggression.

Meanwhile, the humanitarian crisis in Gaza remains dire, highlighting the urgent need for peace and relief efforts. The conflict shows signs of expanding, rather than halting, with casualty estimates surpassing 20,000. Moreover, concerns rise over attacks on basic human needs such as medical infrastructure, aid workers, journalists, volunteers and others, leaving only seven functioning hospitals in southern regions. The World Health Organisation has also warned of disease outbreaks amidst mounting civilian casualties, urging swift action to mitigate the crisis.

Conclusion

The Gaza Strip, gripped by a humanitarian crisis and enduring a blockade by Israel for over sixteen years, faces a critical juncture amidst recent hostilities. With over half of its population reliant on international aid and the majority classified as refugees, the region’s plight is dire. Israel’s military operations in response to Hamas’s aggression have led to staggering casualties. Vital infrastructure lies in ruins. The blockade further intensifies these woes, strangulating the flow of essential goods and services, leaving Gaza’s inhabitants teetering on the brink of catastrophe amidst the unfathomable human suffering.

Despite the valiant efforts of international humanitarian organisations, including the United Nations and non-governmental entities like the International Red Cross and Doctors Without Borders, to alleviate the suffering in Gaza, their endeavours face mounting challenges. Funding constraints, compounded by political tensions, etc., have hindered their ability to deliver aid effectively. Only through a concerted and collective response can the international community hope to prevent further loss of innocent lives and alleviate the suffering of affected populations.

As calls for a humanitarian ceasefire reverberate across the global stage, the urgent need for concerted international action to address Gaza’s plight has never been more pressing. The mayhem has to stop.

The writer is Programme Executive, Gandhi Smriti and Darshan Samiti. Views expressed are personal