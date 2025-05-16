Bravehearts at borders

In the four-day war with Pakistan following the dastardly killing of 25 Indians and a Nepali national after religious profiling by a terrorist group supported by Pakistan’s ISI, one unlikely hero emerged—earning rich encomiums from our Prime Minister to strategic commentators: the largest border-guarding force in the world, the Border Security Force (BSF).

The BSF is the first line of defence on the Pakistan and Bangladesh borders. They bear the brunt of cross-border hostilities by attracting the enemy’s ire and fire to their posts right on the border fence.

In the recently paused war, two Bordermen—as the BSF bravehearts are called—made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty. The first to fall to the enemy drone attack was Sub Inspector Mohammed Imtiaz, who was guarding the border in the RS Pura sector in Jammu. Constable (GD) Deepak Chingakham attained veergati while defending his post against enemy shelling during Operation Sindoor.

BSF: The Guardians

India shares land borders with seven countries: Pakistan, Bangladesh, China, Myanmar, Nepal, Bhutan, and Afghanistan. It shares a 3,323-km land border with Pakistan in the west and northwest. The BSF is entrusted with guarding this border as well as the 4,000-km border with Bangladesh.

The BSF has grown from 25 battalions in 1965 to 193, with a sanctioned strength of 270,000 personnel. Another 16 battalions are reportedly approved to further strengthen the presence at the borders.

Role

In peacetime, BSF’s responsibilities include border guarding and security, prevention of trans-border crimes, unauthorised entry into or exit from Indian territory, prevention of smuggling and other illegal activities, anti-infiltration duties, collection of trans-border intelligence, and promotion of a sense of security among people living in border areas.

Its wartime responsibilities include holding ground in assigned sectors, limited aggressive action against irregular enemy forces, maintenance of law and order in enemy territory under Army control, acting as guides to the Army in border areas, assistance in refugee control, provision of escorts, performing special intelligence-related tasks including cross-border raids, and replenishing manpower.

Battle-Hardened Force

The BSF has actively participated in every war and most insurgencies in the country since its creation. It played a sterling role in the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War by augmenting the thinly spread Indian Army and holding territories. The BSF has played a significant role in curbing militancy in Punjab and terrorism in Jammu & Kashmir, in anti-Naxal operations in central India, and in all border standoffs with Pakistan.

In the recent four-day warlike exchange with Pakistan, BSF troops guarded the border in full strength. Ajnala, in the Amritsar Sector of the BSF, attracted the maximum enemy fire. The Mahila Praharis of the BSF posted at forward posts retaliated with unmatched enthusiasm and valour. They refused to be shifted to safe locations when hostilities broke out and insisted on fighting for their sisters who lost their husbands and families in the Pahalgam massacre.

Lessons from the War

Though the war book was not invoked, the 96 hours of exchanges with the enemy had all the signatures of a war. The most significant difference in this kinetic engagement was that it remained contactless, thanks to high-end emerging technologies in modern warfare. Border guarding forces, which are deployed on undisputed borders under UN charters, must be aware of the changing battlefield environment and technology. Therefore, it is necessary to address their emerging requirements. The following areas need the attention of policymakers and the government:

Better Eyes and Ears

The BSF is the lead intelligence agency at the border for its defined role and responsibilities. Those who have worked in the Kashmir Valley will vouch for the excellent HUMINT network that the BSF developed, leading to several successful operations, including the arrests of Maulana Masood Azhar, Bitta Karate, Yasin Malik, and the elimination of Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Ghazi Baba in an intelligence-based operation in Srinagar in August 2003.

The BSF is also responsible for collecting trans-border intelligence. The critical intelligence developed by BSF sleuths was helpful to all stakeholders, including the Army, during the just-halted standoff. Their regular interaction with both domestic and foreign intelligence agencies and their training will prove even more effective in the coming days.

Introducing modern surveillance and interception capabilities will give the BSF an edge in the event of hostilities. Allocation of more funds and human resources will multiply intelligence outcomes in checking trans-border drug peddling, terrorism, and smuggling of arms and ammunition.

Anti-Drone Capability

The western border has seen a worrisome uptick in the use of drones by Pakistan to push contraband, mainly drugs. Drones with IEDs, explosives, weapons, Chinese-made AK-47 rifles, pistols, and ammunition have also been detected and downed, particularly in the Punjab frontier of the BSF.

Sightings have increased from 22 in 2019 to 700 in 2024. According to available information, the BSF introduced anti-drone systems first in 2022, neutralising 21 such drones. The number has increased to 300 drones recovered with contraband in the past year.

The current anti-drone technology available to the BSF is suitable only for low-flying drones. To be effective, they must be equipped with capabilities to address the menace of Pakistan’s high-flying drones used for reconnaissance or other nefarious purposes. There is an urgent requirement for a stand-alone anti-drone platform exclusively for the use of border guarding forces for the early detection and neutralisation of various types of drones.

Technology Infusion

There is a need for technology upgrades in the fields of communication, surveillance, interception, weaponry, and secure control rooms. We need better sniper arms and sights to counter the enemy at all times.

Pakistan is known to infiltrate terrorists by boring tunnels under the fence. A fail-proof technological intervention to curb this menace is needed in earnest. Pilot projects of the technology developed by DRDO look promising in this regard.

Integrated border management is the buzzword. These systems have been introduced on fenced borders and should be constantly upgraded, incorporating AI for threat analysis and response, while remaining mindful of emerging threats.

Under the MHA, CAPFs are mandated to buy all products and technology with the Make in India tag. A one-time waiver may be considered to obtain state-of-the-art tech, radars, surveillance, and interception equipment. The best systems available globally may be provisioned with a technology transfer clause for local manufacturing and 3D printing in India.

Decoupling the East from the West

The Pakistan border is quite a handful. Even when war or war-like situations are not present, the border remains active due to unprovoked ceasefire violations. In addition to this volatile front, the BSF is saddled with the legacy task of guarding the erstwhile East Pakistan border. Bangladesh presents different challenges compared to the Pakistan border. The linguistic and cultural dimensions are also quite distinct. For effective border management, it would be opportune to decouple this border from the western front by creating an independent command and control structure.

Since the border guarding forces came into existence after the wars in the 1960s, their objectives were shaped by the strategic assessments of that time. Warfare has since transformed exponentially. Our first line of defence requires significant catching up. There is an urgent need for a total reset of the BSF and other border guarding forces to ensure long-term dividends and dedicated service to the nation.

The writer, former Director General of Police of Himachal Pradesh, has served in two border-guarding forces, namely BSF and SSB. He is an alumnus of National Defence College. Views expressed are personal