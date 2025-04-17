Beyond Minority Tokenism

Since assuming office in 2014, PM Narendra Modi has steered the ship of governance with a mantra rooted in inclusion, dignity, and development for all. His administration’s policies for minority welfare exemplify this philosophy, not merely in words but in transformative actions. At the heart of this effort is a fundamental shift from tokenism to saturation-based inclusive development, where benefits are not fragmented but delivered comprehensively to all eligible citizens.

Yet, amidst this progressive approach, a troubling contradiction emerges, while the Modi government relentlessly works to empower India’s minority communities, particularly Muslims, certain vested interests attempt to mislead public perception and derail much-needed reforms.

From Symbolism to Saturation

In recent years, the government has adopted a saturation-based approach to welfare delivery, ensuring that the benefits of development reach every eligible citizen without discrimination. A series of landmark initiatives and schemes have been launched to uplift all sections of society, with focused efforts in areas like child development, women empowerment, old age security, financial inclusion, last-mile connectivity, education, health, and housing. Programs such as Poshan Abhiyan, PM Awaas Yojana, Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, PM Mudra Yojana, and Jal Jeevan Mission exemplify this inclusive model, delivering holistic support to those who need it most, including minorities, through a universal and equitable framework.

Transparency, Not Targeting

Equally significant is the government’s recent move to reform the Waqf Act, a step long overdue. Waqf properties, meant for the welfare of the Muslim community, have for decades suffered from a lack of accountability and opaque management. The new amendments seek to correct this by introducing regulatory oversight, fairness, and transparency. Unfortunately, this has triggered orchestrated opposition from those who once benefited from the status quo. Their discomfort is understandable; reform threatens their unchecked control. But what is deeply concerning is how this opposition cloaks itself in communal rhetoric while conveniently ignoring the tangible, people-first efforts the government is making.

Walking the Talk

One need only look at the government’s hands-on approach to the upcoming 2025 Haj pilgrimage to understand its deep commitment. Under the visionary leadership of the Hon’ble PM Modi and the dedicated efforts of the Union Minister for Minority Affairs, Kiren Rijiju, dignified and seamless arrangements are being ensured for Indian pilgrims in Saudi Arabia. Just a few weeks ago, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju visited Saudi Arabia to personally inspect and ensure dignified arrangements for Indian pilgrims.

This is not tokenism. It is a clear reflection of a government that values dignity over display. Very few previous administrations have shown this level of engagement and care for Indian Muslims on a matter of such spiritual importance.

Not only this, in a landmark move aimed at promoting transparency, fairness, and equal opportunity, the Government of India, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, abolished the discretionary Haj quota of 500 seats starting with Haj 2023. This quota, earlier reserved for VIPs, including ministers, diplomats, and bureaucrats, was often a symbol of privilege and favouritism in the sacred pilgrimage process. By doing away with it, the government has sent a powerful message: the welfare and rights of common Muslims matter. This reform is not merely administrative. It represents a shift in approach, a move from patronage politics to empowerment of the masses.

In addition to it, Rijiju, through the Haj Committee of India is managing arrangements for 1,22,518 pilgrims in the current year under the main quota. All necessary preparations, flights, transport, Mina camps, accommodation, and services have been completed as per Saudi guidelines. Several other welfare schemes and initiatives have been restructured during the past decade to be more inclusive, effective, and sustainable. This is not about a separate track for minorities, but an inclusive journey that leaves no one behind.

Call for Honest Engagement

Constructive criticism is vital in a democracy. But mischaracterising the government’s saturation-based, inclusive development approach out of fear of losing political influence, rather than based on facts, does a disservice to the very communities the critics claim to represent. It’s time to shift the discourse from political posturing to public welfare.

We must not let misleading narratives overshadow genuine progress. Waqf reforms are not an attack, they are an upgrade. Reassessing the 15-point programme is not about neglect, it’s about course correction. The govt’s budgetary priorities reflect a clear and sustained commitment to Viksit Bharat, a vision of a developed, inclusive, and forward-looking India.

Similarly, the new Waqf Act is not designed for any political or personal gain; it is intended to serve the broader interests of common Muslims. Yet, a few select groups are spreading the false notion that the Act is aimed at confiscating Muslim properties. These groups shy away from facts and figures. They fail to address the consistent decline in Waqf property income or to acknowledge that the total area of Waqf property has grown from 17 lakh acres in 2013 to 39 lakh acres today.

The Road Ahead

India’s Muslim community stands at a historic juncture. One road leads back to opaque leadership and outdated structures. The other walks forward, hand-in-hand with a government working transparently for their welfare. The signs of sincerity are all around us, in policy, in performance, and in outreach. The choice now lies with the community: to engage, to grow, and to shape their future with trust, truth, and transformation.

The writer is a senior journalist. Views expressed are personal