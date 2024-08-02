Beneath the façade

In our pursuit of urban modernity, the vision of "smart cities” has captivated the imagination of policy-makers, urban planners and citizens alike. Promising efficient transportation, seamless connectivity, and enhanced quality of life, smart cities are often heralded as the future of urban living. However, the recent spate of man-made disasters paints a starkly different picture, casting a shadow over these gleaming urban utopias. The brutal killing of a girl in Bengaluru a few days back and the tragic drowning of civil service aspirants in a flooded basement in Delhi reveal a harsh reality: our cities, in their rush to become “smart”, are failing the most basic test of humanity.



One of the most harrowing aspects of contemporary urban life is the rise in crimes against women and girls. The safety and serenity of women have become a poignant issue, highlighting the darker underbelly of our cities. The brutal killings of young girls, often perpetrated in the very neighbourhoods that promise safety and community, expose a terrifying vulnerability. These incidents are not just statistics; they are stark reminders of the fragility of human life and the pervasive violence that lurks beneath the surface of urban sophistication.

In one such tragic incident, a young girl named Kriti Kumari, full of dreams and aspirations, became the victim of a heinous crime in the heart of Bengaluru city, striving to be a beacon of progress. The 24-year-old Kirti Kumari working in a private firm was stabbed to death at a paying guest accommodation near Koramangala in Bengaluru. The accused in the case was the deceased woman’s roommate’s boyfriend, who was also her colleague. The incident happened between 11:10 pm and 11:30 pm and the killer killed her by stabbing her multiple times and slit her throat before fleeing. Her brutal killing sent shockwaves through the community, igniting protests and calls for justice. However, beyond the immediate outrage lies a deeper question: how can a city claim to be smart when it fails to protect its most vulnerable citizens? The loss of Kriti Kumari is not just a personal tragedy for her family; it is a collective failure that reflects the dissonance between technological advancement and social progress.

Another tragic narrative that has unfolded in our urban landscapes is the death of three students, who were preparing for the civil services examination, trapped in the flooded basement of a private coaching institute in Delhi. This incident starkly highlights the infrastructural deficiencies and the often-overlooked human cost of rapid urbanization. In a major mishap at Rau’s IAS coaching centre in Central Delhi’s old Rajendra Nagar, three students died after rainwater accumulated on the road flooded the library in the basement of the coaching institute. The incident, which occurred after a nearby drain in the area burst, took the lives of Shreya Yadav (from UP), Nivin Dalwin (from Kerala) and Tanya Soni (from Telangana). According to eyewitnesses, the basement filled with 10-12 feet of water in almost no time, giving students no chance to escape. There was also a report in the media that a call was made to emergency numbers when the flooding first began, but traffic jams led to delays in rescuers reaching there. The dream of a smart city is predicated on robust infrastructure and resilient systems. Yet, when these systems fail, the consequences are devastating. The basement, meant to be a safe haven during emergencies, turned into a watery grave. The parents’ and relatives’ grief were palpable, their cries echoing through the city. The question that lingers is a haunting one: how did a place of learning and safety become a site of death and despair? The answer lies in the negligence and oversight that often accompany rapid urban development. In the rush to build more, bigger and faster, the fundamental aspects of safety and human well-being are frequently compromised.

Such incidents, though disparate, converge on a common theme: the human cost of urban dreams. The pursuit of smart cities, with their emphasis on technology and infrastructure, often overlooks the fundamental aspects of human security and well-being. The tragedies of brutal killings and drownings are stark reminders that a truly smart city is not just about advanced technology and efficient systems. It is about creating an environment where every individual feels safe, valued and protected.

The narratives of Kirti Kumari and three drowned aspirants of civil service of our country compel us to reflect on the broader implications of urban development. They urge us to reevaluate our priorities and to recognise that the ultimate goal of any city, smart or otherwise, should be to enhance the human experience. This involves not only investing in technology and infrastructure but also fostering a culture of empathy, respect and inclusivity.

To address these challenges, we need to reimagine the concept of smart cities through a human-centric lens. This means prioritizing the safety and well-being of all citizens, particularly the most vulnerable ones. It involves integrating social and cultural considerations into urban planning and ensuring that technological advancements do not come at the expense of human security and dignity. We must strengthen our urban safety frameworks. This includes not just investing in better lighting, surveillance, and policing in vulnerable areas, but also fostering community-based safety initiatives that empower citizens to look out for one another. Education and awareness programmes on gender violence and community cohesion should be an integral part of the urban agenda.

Besides, we need to address the infrastructural weaknesses that lead to tragedies like the drowning of the students. This requires rigorous safety audits of all public and private buildings, particularly schools, colleges and other institutions serving women and children. Urban planners must incorporate resilient design principles that anticipate and mitigate the risks of such disasters and ensure that emergency response systems are robust and effective.

The recent tragedies that have marred our cities are powerful reminders of the work that remains to be done. As we strive to build smart cities, we must remember that the true measure of a city’s progress is not just in its technological progress but in the safety, dignity and well-being of its people. The stories of Kirti Kumari and three drowned students who aspired to become civil servants of our country are not just tales of sorrow; they are calls to action. We must channel our collective outrage and grief into meaningful change. This involves holding authorities accountable, demanding better safety and infrastructural standards, and fostering a culture of empathy and respect. Only then can we hope to build cities that are not only smart but also truly human. In this quest, every citizen has a role to play, and together, we can ensure that our urban dreams do not turn into human nightmares.

The writer is former DGP, Uttar Pradesh. Views expressed are personal