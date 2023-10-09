Battling the plastic peril

On World Environment Day last year, Bhupender Yadav, Union environment minister, proclaimed that single-use plastics would be phased out by July 1, 2022. This resonated deeply with the United Nations Environment Programme, which characterises single-use plastics as the disposable culprits that predominantly manifest in plastic packaging — items designed for fleeting utility before they are discarded or possibly recycled.



In this eclectic category, we find grocery bags, food packaging, bottles, straws, containers, cups, and cutlery, among others.

Alarming statistics reveal that our country generates approximately 30,000 tonnes of plastic waste every single day, with a paltry 15,000 tonnes finding their way into the virtuous cycle of recycling. Regrettably, 15,000 tonnes are recklessly added each day to the already burgeoning mountains of plastic refuse.

Recognising the magnitude of the problem, the Centre revised the Plastic Waste (Management and Handling) Rules in 2011, further bolstered in 2016, and reinforced in 2018 and 2021.

These revisions mandated every manufacturer, producer or brand owner to dutifully notify the state and central pollution control boards regarding the quantity of plastic waste generated through their business activities and ensure its proper disposal, ideally through pyrolysis (thermal decomposition).

Yet, despite well-intentioned amendments, the practicality and implementation of these rules posed insurmountable challenges. This lacuna in enforcement is evident in the lacklustre interest exhibited by authorities at various levels.

For instance, the 2018 amendment stipulated the necessity for manufacturers and brand owners to facilitate “energy recovery from waste” through processes ranging from combustion to gasification, pyrolysis, anaerobic digestion, and landfill gas recovery. While these approaches vary in their environmental impact and sustainability, it is disheartening to observe that their enforcement has been tepid, at best.

The onus of implementing these rules fell upon state / Union Territories (UT) through district magistrates (DM) and Gram Panchayats, yet tangible progress remains elusive.

The National Green Tribunal has also taken cognisance of this matter, issuing instructions in January 2019 to ensure compliance with these rules. Oversight committees, comprising former High Court judges of each state and UT, were established, complemented by the presence of DM, superintendents of police and regional officers of the State Pollution Control Board at the district level.

Nevertheless, the results of their endeavours remain unimpressive. In stark contrast, where local authorities have exhibited unwavering commitment, a remarkable transformation has been achieved.

For example, Indore, a city with over two million residents, was once besieged by pollution problems like many urban centres. But today, it proudly wears the badge of the cleanest city in the country, a distinction it has held for several consecutive years.

Indore’s success story is a guiding light for effective plastic waste management. Collaborating with a local non-profit, municipal authorities established plastic collection centres where waste is processed and recycled efficiently.

Similarly, Ambikapur in Chhattisgarh, the cleanest small city in India, implemented an innovative concept by inaugurating “garbage cafes”. Here, citizens can trade their waste for coupons, redeemable for a hearty meal or tea. They even utilised granulated plastic waste mixed with tar to pave roads, showcasing resourcefulness in managing waste.

These kinds of transitions to ‘plastic-free’ living necessitate a more concerted and intensive multimedia campaign, especially in rural areas, where the menace has wrought devastating consequences upon our precious livestock and wildlife.

The crux of this problem lies in a lack of public awareness regarding the detrimental impact of plastic waste and a corresponding deficiency in diligence among authorities tasked with addressing this crisis despite a robust regulatory framework.

In light of these challenges, drawing inspiration from international practices is enlightening. An analysis reveals that a combination of regulation and taxation, rather than an outright ban on plastic usage, has yielded superior results.

Washington DC, for instance, spearheaded the imposition of taxes on plastic bags, with the revenue generated being used to distribute reusable bags to low-income and elderly communities, along with funding river cleanup projects. Since the policy’s inception in 2009, plastic bag consumption has plummeted by an astonishing 85 per cent.

Denmark, an early adopter, levied charges on plastic bags as far back as 1993, resulting in a remarkable 60 per cent reduction in plastic use in a relatively short span. Canada, too, has introduced voluntary anti-plastic advisories to citizens and incentivised stores, leading to a 50 per cent reduction in plastic usage.

Importantly, we must also factor in the broader economic implications associated with the plastic industry.

It is paradoxical that while we have diligently addressed pollution from auto emissions and atmospheric pollutants, we have continued to overlook the mounting heaps of garbage and plastic waste.

Our existing laws and regulations are robust enough to tackle this issue comprehensively; what is needed is heightened supervision and stringent monitoring at various levels, including the National Green Tribunal.

Eradicating the scourge of single-use plastics is a collective endeavour that requires not only legislative fortitude but also the active participation of citizens, civil society organisations and conscientious enforcement by authorities.

By embracing innovative solutions, learning from international best practices, and recognising the economic implications, we can navigate this complex terrain and ultimately leave behind a legacy of environmental responsibility and sustainability. DTE

Views expressed are personal