Battles behind the shadows

Pakistan has always been in the news for wrongdoings emanating from its military, security establishment, alongside political fallacies, diplomatic errors and erroneous judgements. This is being specifically highlighted in light of the recent arrest of Lt General (Retired) Faiz Hameed—former Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Chief—by the current government, apparently for political reasons. A Pakistan Army general who once seemed all-powerful has now been arrested by his own institution for a series of shocking crimes. Faiz Hameed has been taken into custody by the military and now faces a field general court martial for violating the Army Act, according to an announcement made by the armed forces’ media wing on August 12. The arrest is connected to a complaint about the criminal intimidation and extortion of a senior executive of a private housing society, the military said, and is in line with a Supreme Court directive issued in November last year in response to a petition filed by the victim. The victim alleged that he was robbed of tens of millions of rupees worth of gold and other assets by armed forces personnel acting on Lt General Hameed’s specific orders and was later forced to finance a private TV channel with this money.



Earlier, rumours had long circulated about Lt General Hameed’s complicity in various real estate projects and his abuse of office. The case in which he has been arrested seems to be just one of the examples. However, it ought to be asked why it took so long to investigate the former ISI chief, especially when the armed forces claim to have strict internal controls to ensure accountability. It is evident that the armed forces, through Lt Gen Hameed’s arrest, seem eager to demonstrate their seriousness about internal accountability. If this is the case, they should dispel the impression that the arrest is politically motivated by also investigating other equally serious allegations, if only to set a precedent and discourage others from tarnishing their offices by engaging in unlawful activities. At least, these are the apprehensions raised by the Pakistani mainstream media.

Meanwhile, reacting to the arrest, former Prime Minister Imran Khan claimed on August 19 that Faiz Hameed was being forced to turn approver against him to pave the way for his (Imran’s) trial in a military court related to the May 9 cases. Speaking to media persons in Adiala jail after he was sent on judicial remand in a new Toshakhana case, the PTI chief said there was no substance in the cases against him in civil courts, claiming that the ex-ISI chief was arrested to implicate him. Imran Khan also reiterated his allegations against former Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, accusing the latter of betraying him. He added that General Faiz was transferred from the ISI under an alleged deal between the then Army Chief and Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) (PML-N) Chief Nawaz Sharif.

Strongly reacting to Faiz Hameed’s arrest, the most popular and widely read Pakistani English daily, Dawn, in a lead article, states that many see Hameed’s close association with the arrested former Prime Minister Imran Khan as a reason behind his arrest. To some, it may also appear as a politically motivated case rather than one driven by the military’s “tough internal accountability process.”

Interestingly, this development came amidst a worsening standoff between the military-backed ruling coalition and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led opposition. Speculation about a former intelligence chief being involved in violent protests targeting military installations will not only heighten political tensions but also have implications for the security establishment. The arrest raises questions about the establishment’s deep involvement in Pakistan’s politics and the unchecked power that intelligence chiefs wield. This is what is being written in the print media.

It may also be recalled that Faiz Hameed has been in the limelight since 2017 as a two-star general and ISI’s DG-C (Director General-Counter Intelligence) during the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan’s (TLP) Faizabad dharna, which paralysed the capital for weeks. The intelligence agency's involvement in orchestrating the protest was apparent to many. A damning Supreme Court ruling in the dharna case reinforced these allegations, as an extremist religious group stormed the capital, apparently to undermine the civilian administration.

As mentioned earlier, it has often been more a routine than an exception for several former ISI Chiefs to interfere in Pakistan's political affairs, seeking to stay in the limelight and please their political masters. To name a few, Major General Mohammad Akbar Khan (1966-1971), Lt General Muhammad Riaz Khan (1978-1980), Lt General Hamid Gul (March 1987-May 1989), Lt General Ashfaq Pervez Kiyani (October 2004-October 2007), Lt General Ahmad Shuja Pasha (October 2008-March 2012), and Lt General Zaheer ul Islam (March 2012-September 2014). Notably, during his tenure, Lt General Hamid Gul meddled directly in stopping the long march organised by the late Benazir Bhutto in 1988. Similarly, Lt General Faiz Hameed is also thought to have interfered in the Faizabad dharna by standing as a guarantor.

It is presumed that the current Army Chief, General Asim Munir, must have used his judgment, in consultation with the ISI Chief, about the possible implications of Faiz Hameed’s arrest. As is commonly believed, no one easily pays heed to the lessons of history, instead repeating the same mistakes time and again. In this particular case, Munir perhaps believes that the present political dispensation is a permanent fixture and that he, therefore, will last forever in office, exercising arbitrary decisions to settle political vendettas. However, what recently happened in Bangladesh, when Sheikh Hasina was ousted from power with no immediate warning, could also happen in Pakistan, potentially restoring Imran Khan to power, and, by extension, Faiz Hameed as well. This statement is not based on any evidence but is an observation made considering current regional events. Additionally, it is uncertain what stance the Pakistan judiciary, particularly the Supreme Court, will take in the foreseeable future. As of now, Faiz’s arrest may lead to more dramatic developments in Pakistan's polity, and it will be interesting to see if there are undercurrents within the ISI rank and file because of this development.

The writer is a retired IPS officer, Adviser NatStrat, and a former National Security Advisor in Mauritius. Views expressed are personal