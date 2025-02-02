Bangladesh-Pakistan Thaw

The recent visit of Lt Gen SM Kamr-ul-Hassan, Principal Staff Officer (PSO) of the Armed Forces Division of Bangladesh, who is the second in command, and the first top Bangladeshi general to have travelled to Islamabad in many years, has made ripples amongst the Bangladesh and Pakistan watchers. Indian strategic thinkers, both political and military, are equally surprised by such a trip. The visit of Lt Gen Hassan, accompanied by senior army officers, highlights the shift in bilateral ties between the two countries since the ouster of Sheikh Hasina on August 5, last year. The relationship between Pakistan and Bangladesh remained standstill during the 15-year rule of Sheikh Hasina, who consistently spurned peace overtures by Pakistan. But since the regime change, there has been a visible improvement in ties between Pakistan and Bangladesh. Both sides have stepped up their contacts and several meetings recently took place at the leadership level apparently to reset the relationship.

The visit of the Bangladesh Army delegation led by such a senior general is seen as yet another indication of an emerging thaw between the two countries. Further, the Bangladeshi General held separate meetings with Pakistani Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir and Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza.

The Pakistani Army Chief and Lt Gen Hassan held extensive discussions on the evolving security dynamics in the region and explored further the avenues for enhancing bilateral military cooperation. Both the generals, underscored the importance of a “stronger defence relationship”, emphasizing that the enduring partnership between the two “brotherly” nations must remain “resilient against external influences”. The Army Chief reiterated the significance of “joint efforts” to promote “peace and stability” in South Asia and the broader region while ensuring that both nations continued to contribute to regional security through collaborative defence initiatives.

Meanwhile, Lt Gen Hassan, along with his delegation, held a detailed meeting with CJCSC General Mirza, at the Joint Staff Headquarters (JSHQ). Their discussions centred on matters of “mutual strategic interest” and explored avenues for enhancing bilateral defence cooperation. Both sides also stressed the importance of strengthening military ties reaffirming their commitment to insulating this partnership from any external disruptions. General Mirza and Lt Gen Hassan agreed on the “critical need” for continued collaboration in promoting regional “peace, security, and stability.” The CJCSC reiterated that both countries shared a “common vision” for a secure and prosperous future, underpinned by robust defence cooperation. Lt Gen Hassan lauded the professionalism of the Pakistan Armed Forces and expressed deep admiration for their sacrifices in the fight against terrorism, recognizing the resilience and dedication displayed by the forces. Such highly complimentary accolades were seldom noticed in the past.

During the visit, Gen Hassan met senior Pakistan Navy officials and discussed regional maritime security cooperation. He also toured Pakistan Naval Ships and units during his visit to the port city of Karachi. Also, he met Pakistan Fleet Commander Rear Admiral Abdul Munib, Coast Commander Rear Admiral Faisal Amin and Managing Director of Karachi Shipyard & Engineering Works (KS&EW) Rear Admiral Salman Ilyas. During these engagements, discussions also focused on professional matters of mutual interests, including regional maritime security and bilateral defence collaboration. Various potential areas of cooperation were highlighted, including joint military exercises, reciprocal visits, and training exchange programs.

In a sign of growing fresh bonhomie between the two countries, earlier, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met Muhammad Yunus, Chief Advisor, during an international summit in Cairo recently. The two had also met in September last year on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). During his Cairo meeting, Yunus urged Pakistan to resolve the outstanding matters. “The issues have come up time and again. Let’s settle them once and for all for future generations”. Further, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister, Ishaq Dar, is expected to visit Bangladesh soon, the first such trip since 2012, prompting analysts to suggest that the geopolitical ground in South Asia could be shifting rapidly.

In the meantime, in an interview exclusively given to Al Jazeera, Ashraf Qureshi, a former Pakistani envoy to Bangladesh, said that strained India-Bangladesh ties over New Delhi’s long support for Hasina’s “autocratic” government, may have prompted the new administration in Dhaka to recalibrate its moves coming close to Pakistan.

Last month, the Bangladesh interim government demanded that New Delhi extradite Hasina for a “judicial process”. Hasina is accused of overseeing a series of human rights abuses during her rule, including during the crackdown on protesters in the weeks leading up to her ouster. India, for its part, has always expressed concerns over the fate of Hindus in Bangladesh, who constitute about 8 per cent of Bangladesh’s nearly 170 million population.

However, Walter Ladwig, Senior Lecturer at King’s College London, cautioned against overstating the significance of recent diplomatic and military exchanges between Pakistan and Bangladesh. Qureshi too had cautioned that the region’s geographical realities mean that Bangladesh cannot afford to always adopt an anti-India stance.

Bangladesh’s growing relationship with Pakistan also comes amid broader geopolitical moves reshaping South Asia, including India’s engagement with Afghanistan’s Taliban recently. Even though New Delhi is yet to formally recognize the Taliban government, top Indian officials have recently met their Afghan counterparts. Last week, Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri met acting Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi in Dubai in the highest-profile public engagement between New Delhi and the Taliban. India’s diplomatic initiatives in its outreach to the Taliban have irked Pakistan, which for decades patronized the Taliban and had offered refuge to its leaders as they fought against United States-led forces in the country. A few security analysts also feel that perhaps Bangladesh is seeking military support and a security umbrella from Pakistan.

There are also a few other indicators suggesting Bangladesh and Pakistan’s initiatives in coming close to each other’s proximity. Jinnah’s 76th death anniversary was observed in Dhaka sometime back which was unthinkable not so long ago. Pakistan High Commission in Dhaka has also stepped up its activities hitherto not visible. Several restrictions on the import of Pakistani goods to Bangladesh have been eased and visas between the two countries have also been relaxed. Such moves may be to pinprick India by both countries but judging by history and Pakistan’s atrocities on Bangladesh in the past, it would appear that such euphoria is unlikely to last.

The writer is a retired IPS officer, Adviser NatStrat, and a former National Security Advisor in Mauritius. Views expressed are personal