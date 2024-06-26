Avoiding fatal obstructions

Giving way to ambulances on the road is not just our duty but also a legal requirement, with severe penalties for non-compliance. The primary legislation governing road traffic in India is the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. According to Section 194E of the Act, anyone driving a motor vehicle who fails to move to the side of the road upon the approach of an ambulance, fire service vehicle, or other emergency vehicle, as may be specified, shall be punishable with imprisonment for up to six months, a fine of ten thousand rupees, or both.



The urgency of medical emergencies necessitates a swift response, requiring ambulances to navigate traffic with minimal hindrance. Obstruction of ambulances remains a significant issue, especially in metropolitan areas and during marriage seasons, festivals, etc., posing dreadful consequences. Every second counts in medical emergencies, and delays caused by traffic congestion can result in the deterioration of a patient’s condition or even lead to drastically adverse outcomes. Legal repercussions for causing hindrances to ambulances have rightly been made severe in recent years, particularly with the 2019 amendments to the Motor Vehicles Act. Ethically, obstructing an ambulance reflects a lack of empathy and civic responsibility, demonstrating a disregard for human life. The solution lies in strict implementation and increased awareness.

Internationally, too, such acts are taken seriously. For instance, under New York Penal Law, obstruction of emergency medical services is strictly prohibited. Under the law, a person is guilty of hindering emergency medical services when they intentionally obstruct or delay the provision of emergency medical services by authorized personnel. This includes delaying or preventing emergency workers from accessing a patient or refusing to allow them to transport a patient to a medical facility. The Emergency Services (Obstruction) Act 2006 was promulgated in the Parliament of the United Kingdom which, inter alia, intends to reduce instances of obstruction of emergency service personnel. The UAE has also made significant efforts in this direction. Several campaigns across the UAE educate people about the importance of giving way to emergency vehicles on the roads. One effort includes message transmissions via car radios in emergency vehicles, These vehicles can run messages on the roads to the drivers not giving way to them. Furthermore, to ensure the execution of laws, the government has increased the fine for blocking the way of an emergency vehicle. Previously, the penalty for not giving way to an ambulance was AED 1000, with one-month vehicle impoundment and 6 black points. However, it has been increased in the last few years to 3000 AED, while the black points and month-long vehicle confiscation remain in effect.

Apart from stringent laws, awareness and implementation are crucial. Some strategies that can be executed include programming special coloured traffic lights for such situations. This is besides researches on integrated intelligent traffic management systems that prioritize movement of ambulances, programming of automated traffic lights , utilizing sensors, GPS, automations directing traffic inspector to reduce congestion etc .

To address this critical issue, several further measures can be implemented, such as stricter enforcement of laws and not letting provisions remain merely on paper. Law enforcement agencies need to rigorously enforce existing laws and strictly penalize violators, especially in cases where encumbrance was intentional, attitude of obstructer was causal, and caused appalling damage. The mandatory use of surveillance cameras and traffic monitors can aid in identifying and penalizing offenders. Awareness and education for the public and traffic police about the importance of giving way to ambulances are crucial. Campaigns through media, social networks, and community programs can enhance awareness and foster a culture of respect for emergency vehicles. Developing dedicated lanes for emergency vehicles and ensuring well-planned road designs can also help mitigate the impact of traffic congestion on ambulance movements. Disciplinary action against traffic police officials for not taking appropriate timely steps should also be considered.

In one of the states in 2020, an ambulance was obstructed for over 40 minutes due to illegal parking and traffic congestion. The delay proved fatal for the patient, who was in critical condition. These real-world examples highlight the urgent need for stricter enforcement of traffic rules and greater public awareness.

Blocking the way of an ambulance not only violates legal statutes but also endangers lives, and somewhere it is also against the patient’s fundamental right to life. Through heightened awareness, stringent implementation, and collective effort, a safer environment can be created where emergency services can operate efficiently, ultimately saving lives.

The writer is a practising Advocate in Supreme Court and High Court of Delhi. Views expressed are personal