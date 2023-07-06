Assault on democracy?

The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Ordinance, 2023, has brought forth seismic shifts in the governance landscape of Delhi. While cloaked in the garb of administrative efficacy, the Ordinance, in many ways, appears to erode the democratic fabric that is intrinsic to Indian polity.



The Ordinance notably clips the wings of the Delhi Legislative Assembly by stripping it of the power to legislate on ‘services’. This is a deviation from the norm, where a state legislature would typically have jurisdiction over subjects in the State List, with exceptions. The move is unsettling, as it wrenches control from the hands of the representatives of the people and concentrates it with the centre. This has far-reaching consequences for the electorate.

The establishment of the National Capital Civil Services Authority, on the surface, may seem like an earnest attempt to streamline administrative processes. However, delving into its composition and powers exposes an unsettling reality. The Chief Minister, an elected representative, is rendered virtually impotent within the Authority. With both the Principal Secretary and Chief Secretary being central government appointees, the elected government finds itself in an enfeebled minority. The Authority, rather than being a harbinger of efficiency, emerges as an apparatus for the centralization of power.

The Ordinance endows the Lieutenant Governor with an unprecedented discretion which borders on autocracy. The expansion of the LG’s powers effectively relegates the elected government to a subordinate entity. The LG stands as the ultimate arbiter even in matters that ought to be within the domain of the state. This is alarming as it directly snatches away the agency of the people and minimizes accountability.

The provisions of the Ordinance virtually render the Ministers in the Delhi government as figureheads. Their ability to independently issue standing orders is severely impeded. They are bound by various mandates that effectively leave them at the mercy of the LG's whims. This is tantamount to diluting the essence of democracy.

For the people of Delhi, the Ordinance is a blow to the democratic ethos they hold dear. The implicit centralization of power snatches away their agency and renders their electoral choices almost inconsequential.

As the matter is sub-judice, the entire nation looks towards the Supreme Court with hope. The Court's acumen in safeguarding the constitutional and democratic principles will be tested. It remains to be seen whether the judiciary stands up as the guardian of democratic norms and the rights of the electorate.

The GNCTD (Amendment) Ordinance, 2023, under the guise of administrative reform, appears to undermine the democratic principles which are the bedrock of the Indian Constitution. The impact of this legislation on the people of Delhi is disquieting. It is essential for the judiciary, civil society, and the polity at large to critically evaluate these changes and ensure that the spirit of democracy, federalism, and representation is not sacrificed at the altar of centralization. The people of Delhi, like all citizens of a democratic nation, deserve a governance structure that is reflective of their will and safeguards their interests.

It is important to delve deeper into the specific provisions of the GNCTD (Amendment) Ordinance, 2023, and analyze their implications on the electorate of Delhi. By doing so, we can understand why this ordinance has sparked widespread concern and debate.

The stripping of legislative powers from the Delhi Legislative Assembly with regard to 'services' is a pivotal change introduced by the Ordinance. This move effectively leaves the assembly powerless in shaping policies and regulations related to services. The state legislature, which is typically vested with the power to legislate on subjects in the State List, now finds itself subordinate to the central government. This is a clear violation of the principles of federalism and participatory democracy.

The creation of the National Capital Civil Services Authority, despite its purported goal of streamlining administrative processes, raises serious concerns about the concentration of power. The composition and powers of this authority significantly undermine the elected government's authority. By appointing central government officials as the Principal Secretary and Chief Secretary, the authority becomes a tool for the centralization of power, eroding the democratic principle of local self-governance. The Chief Minister, an elected representative chosen by the people, is reduced to a position of mere figurehead, unable to exercise meaningful control or influence over administrative matters. This diminishes the voice and agency of the elected government and renders it ineffective in addressing the needs and concerns of the people.

Perhaps the most troubling aspect of the ordinance is the expansion of the Lieutenant Governor's powers. This elevation of the LG to a position of immense discretion and authority threatens the very foundation of democratic governance. The LG, who is appointed by the central government, assumes the role of the ultimate decision-maker, even in matters that should rightfully fall under the purview of the state government. This concentration of power undermines the principles of checks and balances, accountability, and separation of powers. It effectively diminishes the voice of the people.

Furthermore, the provisions of the ordinance severely curtail the autonomy and independence of the Ministers in the Delhi government. They are stripped of their ability to issue standing orders independently and are subjected to numerous mandates that restrict their decision-making powers. This undermines the democratic principle of responsible governance, as the elected representatives are left at the mercy of the LG's discretionary powers. The Ministers, who are supposed to be the voice of the people and the driving force behind policy implementation, find themselves reduced to mere rubber stamps, devoid of any real authority or agency.

The implications of the GNCTD (Amendment) Ordinance, 2023, on the people of Delhi are deeply troubling. The erosion of democratic principles and the concentration of power in the hands of the central government undermine the very essence of participatory democracy. The electorate, who exercise their democratic right to choose their representatives, are now faced with a situation where their votes hold little significance. The elected officials, who were entrusted with the responsibility of working towards the welfare of the people, find their hands tied and their ability to fulfil their mandate severely limited.

The judiciary's role in upholding constitutional and democratic principles becomes crucial in this scenario. It is imperative that the Supreme Court carefully examines the constitutional validity of the ordinance and ensures that the rights of the electorate and the principles of participatory democracy are protected.

The GNCTD (Amendment) Ordinance, 2023, presents a clear and present danger to the democratic principles that are enshrined in the Indian Constitution. It is a direct assault on the democratic ethos and values that form the bedrock of our nation. The impact of this legislation on the people of Delhi cannot be understated. It not only undermines their agency and voice but also jeopardises their welfare and interests.

To safeguard the democratic fabric of our nation, it is essential for the judiciary, civil society, and the wider political landscape to critically analyse the implications of this ordinance. It is the duty of all stakeholders to ensure that the voices of the electorate are heard and their rights are protected. Only by doing so can we preserve the democratic values that are the cornerstone of our nation's progress and development.

Akshay Malhotra is a public policy professional and a US Department of State Fellow for Governance and Society. Views expressed are personal