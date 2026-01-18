Art Beyond The Gallery

Public institutions generally factor progress through statistics, files, and milestones. Yet, there are moments when the country reveals itself far more eloquently through colour, form, creativity, and imagination. The 64th National Exhibition of Art (NEA) offered precisely such a moment. As I walked through the curated galleries, what unfolded was more than an exhibition of artworks; it was a living conversation between tradition & contemporary, between masters and budding artists, and between creative expressions and public engagement.

The National Exhibition of Art is the most prestigious annual event of the Lalit Kala Akademi. Begun in 1955, it has served as a platform for the convergence and confluence of the visual arts in India. Over the decades, the Akademi and NEA consistently upheld excellence through continuity, credibility, experimentation, and inclusivity.

In April 2025, when I joined the Ministry of Culture, the curation of the exhibition was in a preliminary stage. On reviewing the preparations, I realised that the NEA had the potential to be transformed into a facilitative ecosystem, one that could redefine institutional support for the art and the creative economy. Central institutions must respond to the contemporary realities of artists and act as an enabler, fostering an environment that supports market access and economic sustainability. With this conviction, I was determined that NEA must move beyond being a mere showcase and evolve into a purposeful engine of the creative economy. In letter and spirit, this led to the decision to open the awarded artworks for sale.

The vision was clear to remodel the outlook of the NEA, from being perceived solely as an exhibition to becoming a viable platform within the art marketplace. Creativity belongs to the artist to conceptualise; as administrators, our role is to support them through policies and mechanisms that provide funding platforms, digital infrastructure and exposure. Guided by this conviction, the Lalit Kala Akademi was steered to formulate a focused action plan to reimagine the NEA on a grand scale. Working in mission mode, the aim was to create a credible and contemporary marketplace for artists, something not attempted earlier in this form. To match this renewed purpose and intent, the outreach and publicity strategy of NEA was scaled up. Gallery owners, curators, collectors, connoisseurs, and artists from India and abroad were proactively engaged through targeted outreach, expanding the Exhibition’s footprint within the global art ecosystem. Dedicated preview sessions were organised for potential buyers and the target group to generate an outcome aligned with the objectives. These curated engagements enabled direct interaction between artists and potential buyers, ensuring that the final curation of the NEA aligned seamlessly with its long-term goal—empowering artists through market access and meaningful economic opportunity. The comprehensive makeover, backed by wide publicity, sustained engagement, and the presence of eminent figures from the art fraternity, infused renewed momentum into the exhibition.

The 64th National Exhibition of Art was inaugurated in a renewed avatar on 5 August 2025. NEA 2025 featured a curated selection of 283 artworks, chosen from over 5,900 submissions received from across India through a rigorous two-tier jury process. The mediums on display spanned painting, sculpture, graphics, installation, photography, and more, showcasing the diversity and depth of Indian artistic expression. Broad-brushed across mediums, themes and approaches, the exhibition was organised into six curatorial zones by the curator, Gargi Seth: Ritual & Spiritual, Myths and Memories, Rural-Urban Highlights, Loss and Displacement, Surrealism and Material and Tactile.

This new approach yielded concrete results. An amount of Rs 1.07 crore (approx) was raised by the sale of 64 artworks with prices ranging from Rs 20,000 to Rs 4 lakhs. The pricing was decided on the basis of the amounts fixed by the artists and assessed by a committee. The proceeds of the sale amount were passed on to the artists on a 90:10 ratio; 90 per cent goes to the respective artists, and 10 per cent goes to an Artist Aid Fund managed by LKA.

In addition, 20 exceptional artworks were awarded by the Hon’ble President of India in recognition of their innovation and excellence in the visual arts with a memento, certificate and a cash prize of Rs 2 Lakh each.

The 64th edition is a significant breakthrough and reflects a shift in how the Ministry of Culture is reimagining institutional support for culture. This renewed approach consciously extends beyond metropolitan regions, recognising that creativity blossoms across geographies and communities, and directly aligns with the National Mission on Cultural Mapping.

As Secretary to the Culture Ministry, I see this initiative as part of a larger trajectory. By expanding visibility, strengthening market access, and nurturing creative industries, we are working towards creating sustainable livelihoods while reinforcing culture as an integral driver of inclusive development. By opening our art galleries to contemporary voices and seeking global exposure, we are not only creating new pathways of sustainable livelihood but also broadening the scope of public engagement and cultural reform.

Views expressed are personal. The writer is the Union Culture Secretary