Are you moving enough?

“Bana nahin fit India” (India has not become fit). The recently released Lancet Global Health report makes an unsettling revelation — over 50 per cent of the Indian population has failed to meet World Health Organisation (WHO) standards and is considered physically unfit. Not yet the healthiest nation, India reports the 12th highest prevalence of inadequate physical activity among 195 countries. The Indian masses already have a propensity for diseases such as heart ailments and diabetes. Call it genetic conditioning coupled with dietary and lifestyle choices, Indians are likely to be struck with chronic illnesses much earlier than others.



By not moving enough, we are now increasing that risk while compounding our chances of adding on other health issues such as obesity and some types of cancer. And we are only getting worse — from 22.3 per cent in 2000 to 49.4 per cent in 2022 — and if we keep leading static lives, over 60 per cent of the Indian population will be unfit by 2030. WHO sets 150 to 300 minutes of moderate aerobic activity per week as ideal; anything below that or not doing 75 minutes of weekly vigorous aerobic activity, would mean that the individual is unfit. Maintaining regular physical routines would mean lesser risk of cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, breast and colon cancer, obesity, dementia, depression, among others. High-income nations in the Asia-Pacific region (48 per cent) and South Asia (45 per cent) are leaps and bounds ahead of us.

There are many reasons for our unfitness — ease of travel, emergence of more desk jobs, home delivery, household staff — newer comforts have also meant more sedentary living. Delegating others to do even the most basic daily chore has meant that we spend more time seated or lying down. More movement may not necessarily translate into better health though. As per the Lancet report, more women (57 per cent) than men (42 per cent) fall into the unfit group. As primary caregivers, women in most households spend several hours a day on their feet but may not still be getting the right exercise and nutrition.

A healthy, balanced diet is a pipedream for a majority of Indians. The scorching food inflation has ensured that the common man and woman cannot regularly afford milk, eggs, protein, fruits, and vegetables. As all fitness experts will tell you, exercising is just one part of the journey — it’s what we eat that dictates the final outcome. But when the prices of essential foods start pinching, as they have for a long time now, what hope is there for fitness? Adverse and unpredictable weather conditions have affected supply chains causing skyrocketing food prices. I have been consistently tracking the price of apples across cities for the last two years, and it’s unbelievable how that oft-eaten fruit prescribed by doctors, has today become untouchable for the general masses. Food inflation is proving to be a tough enemy to conquer, and from dangerous highs of 9 per cent, it’s likely to continue hovering around 7.5 per cent to 8 per cent for the next two-three months. A lot rides on the benevolent monsoon clouds, which could reduce food inflation; too much of it would wreak havoc.

When household budgets are already stretched, scant regard can be paid to nutrition and fitness. And in typical homes, the parents, especially mothers, would sacrifice their own diets to supplement that of their children. Yes, more than half the Indian population is unfit, and circumstances, food prices, and infrastructure are playing a pivotal role in keeping them unhealthy. For example, not many can afford gymnasiums — they may not have the time or money. As a newspaper edit pointed out, simple needs such as broken pavements and lack of safety also deter people from venturing out for walks. Some cities have open gyms in parks but they are few and far between. We need a rejuvenated approach to creating functional public spaces in our cities and towns. In the maddening drive of development, public spaces that can be accessed by common folk are largely shrinking. We are wiping out green covers, poisoning or filling up lakes, and replacing parks with ugly monstrosities. When we go for walks, we inhale noxious vehicular fumes.

The Government-backed Fit India Movement was launched in 2019 with the view of building awareness around fitness. While the intent is in the right direction, in order to truly make India fit, it has to be more than a photo op. A cohesive effort to provide access to fitness and nutrition while encouraging gender-neutral participation will be important. And what can we do as citizens? Put down the phone and use your leisure time to exercise, take the stairs, walk to buy groceries, get in your steps while on a call, do some household chores…small changes go a long way. Within the means and given circumstances, let’s start a committed relationship with our body; it’s the greatest asset that we have.

The writer is an author and media entrepreneur. Views expressed are personal