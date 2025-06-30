Architect of Modern Bengal

On this solemn occasion of July 1, 2025, we honor the life and legacy of Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy, a visionary whose influence continues to be deeply etched into the physical, political, and moral fabric of West Bengal and the Indian nation. As we mark his 143rd birth anniversary, we remember him not only as an accomplished physician and beloved public servant but also as a compassionate leader who redefined statesmanship with dedication, intellect, and humility.

Dr Roy was born on July 1, 1882, in Bankipore, Patna, then a part of the Bengal Presidency in British India. The fifth child of Prakash Chandra Roy and Aghorkamini Devi, he was profoundly shaped by his mother’s values of discipline, empathy, and service. These early lessons guided his life’s work. He first pursued mathematics at Presidency College in Kolkata, displaying exceptional academic promise. Determined to serve society through medicine, he joined Calcutta Medical College, where he excelled despite financial constraints and the rigorous demands of the program.

His thirst for knowledge and excellence led him to London, where he attempted both the MRCP (Membership of the Royal College of Physicians) and the FRCS (Fellowship of the Royal College of Surgeons) simultaneously. Remarkably, he secured both qualifications within just over two years—an achievement still considered unparalleled in medical history.

Upon returning to India, Dr Roy began practicing medicine and teaching at Calcutta Medical College. He quickly gained repute not only for his exceptional clinical skills but also for his deep empathy and unwavering commitment to patient care, regardless of a patient’s background or wealth. Among his many patients was Mahatma Gandhi, who came to respect him immensely. But Dr Roy’s vision extended far beyond the four walls of a clinic. He believed medicine could be a powerful tool for social reform, and his experience of colonial-era healthcare exposed him to the broader systemic issues of poverty, sanitation, and inequality—issues he would later address as a public administrator.

In 1925, at Gandhi’s urging, he joined the Indian National Congress. His participation in the freedom movement was shaped by his belief in non-violent resistance and a passion for civic reform, especially in public health and education. His administrative acumen became evident during his tenure as Mayor of Calcutta from 1931 to 1933, where he introduced vital reforms in sanitation, drainage, housing, and civic management, laying the groundwork for more modern municipal governance.

The turning point in Dr Roy’s political career came in 1948, when he was appointed the second Chief Minister of West Bengal—just months after India’s independence and the traumatic Partition. The newly formed state was in crisis. Bengal had absorbed a massive influx of refugees from East Pakistan (now Bangladesh), and its infrastructure, economy, and civic morale were in ruins. Dr Roy, with remarkable composure and foresight, took on the daunting challenge of rehabilitating over a million displaced people. His administration provided emergency housing, food supplies, education, and employment in a time of scarcity and fear.

But Dr Roy did not stop at relief—he focused on long-term reconstruction. He envisioned a modern, balanced, and industrialised West Bengal and moved swiftly to put this vision into practice. His government led the planning and development of new cities and townships. Salt Lake City (now Bidhannagar) was conceptualised as a solution to Kolkata’s chronic population congestion. Durgapur was developed as a model industrial township, with assistance from British and American firms, and became a hub for steel, power, and engineering industries. Kalyani, in the Nadia district, was developed into a planned township emphasising health and education and later became home to institutions like Kalyani University. Townships such as Ashokenagar and Habra were established to provide housing and employment for refugees and to support industrial expansion. These cities were carefully planned with transport infrastructure, housing colonies, schools, hospitals, and marketplaces—creating self-sustaining ecosystems that would later become economic anchors of the state.

Healthcare, being close to his heart, remained a central focus throughout his tenure. Dr Roy championed the expansion of medical infrastructure across Bengal. He established or strengthened numerous institutions, including the Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research (IPGMER), Chittaranjan Seva Sadan, and the Chittaranjan Cancer Hospital. He founded the BC Roy Children’s Hospital and a Polio Research Centre, anticipating the growing need for pediatric and infectious disease care. He advocated for free and affordable treatment for the poor and initiated public health awareness campaigns focusing on sanitation, maternal care, and disease prevention.

In education, Dr Roy was no less transformative. He was instrumental in the development of Jadavpur University, which emerged as a leading center of excellence in engineering and applied sciences. Though the West Bengal University of Health Sciences was established later, its roots can be traced back to Dr Roy’s vision for a comprehensive medical education framework. He championed polytechnic institutes, rural education programs, and girls’ schools, striving to make education accessible across socio-economic divides.

In recognition of his unmatched service to the nation, Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy was conferred the Bharat Ratna in 1961, India’s highest civilian award. His legacy was further immortalised when the Government of India declared July 1—his birthday—as National Doctors’ Day, a fitting tribute to a man who viewed healing as both a medical and social responsibility.

Dr Roy passed away on July 1, 1962—on his 80th birthday—after a life of unwavering service. His death marked the end of an era but not the end of his influence. His legacy lives on in the institutions he built, the lives he touched, and the ideals he championed.

Today, West Bengal continues to benefit from the infrastructure, policies, and social frameworks he laid down. His leadership offers a timeless lesson: that true progress comes not from slogans or spectacle, but from integrity, planning, empathy, and a quiet resolve to serve. As we reflect on his legacy in 2025, amidst new challenges such as climate change, healthcare disparities, and educational gaps, Dr Roy’s model of inclusive and compassionate governance remains profoundly relevant.

On his 143rd birth anniversary, let us not only remember his name but also reaffirm our commitment to the values he upheld—service without expectation, leadership with humility, and development with a human face.

The writer is a professor at the University of Burdwan. Views expressed are personal