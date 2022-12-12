Archetypal welfare state

Yes, it is exactly four years of Kalvakuntla Chandrashekhar Rao's most successful accomplishment in the office in the second term, and eight and half years since the formation of the state, as Chief Minister of Telangana. In these nascent but extremely triumphant two terms, CM KCR in an inimitable style of his own, fashioned the first of its kind Telangana Welfare and Development Model with innumerable unique schemes and programs, benefiting each and every individual in the state in multiple ways. Thus, the KCR Model has left an indelible mark in the country and obviously, in the true essence of 'Telangana practices and the country follow in all spheres', the 'Telangana Model' is being emulated by other states. Sooner or later, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi emerging on the fast track in the national political scenario may incorporate the model in the proposed alternate National Development Agenda of KCR to benefit people across the country.

As a result of 14 years of peaceful and conscious struggle, which was a true model of Gandhian non-violent agitation, under the leadership of KCR, Telangana State was formed on June 2, 2014. When he took over as CM, KCR had to encounter countless problems, obstacles and hurdles, to place the state on the right track. With his visionary foresight, KCR turned Telangana into a prosperous, developed and role model state with people's welfare, progress, development and wellbeing as its central agenda. The State continues to make rapid strides in all sectors and is at the forefront of the country in several innovative schemes and programs.

The GSDP of Telangana despite non-cooperation from the center, in 2021-22 at current prices is Rs 11,48,115 crores. The per capita income during the same period is Rs 2,75,443 which by any standard is very high. Similarly, one of the indicators of the development of a state or country is its per capita power consumption. Telangana State's per capita power consumption stands at 2,126 units as against the national average of 1,255 units, which is more than 70 per cent.

KCR defined, designed, developed, delivered and evaluated scheme after scheme and program after program, reviewing each one of them periodically with the stakeholders involved. He himself was in the shoes of a professional engineer when reengineering or redesigning irrigation projects; an architect when new structures like Secretariat, Police Command Control Center, and integrated Collector Complexes were conceived; a 'Vaastu' and 'Agama' exponent while renovating the famous Yadadri Temple; a professional medico when plans for improving Public Health were prepared; an economic expert when budgets were planned; an expert writer when statutory speeches were drafted; a legal expert when advising on legal matters; a literary figure while participating in meetings like World Telugu Conference; a seasoned faculty while conducting training sessions; a farmer while conceiving schemes on agriculture and in many more ways.

Above all, CM KCR has been a characteristic public administration expert par excellence, in every aspect of POSDCORB functions, namely, Planning, Organizing, Staffing, Directing, Coordinating, Reporting, and Budgeting. POSDCORB was created in 1937 by members of USA President Roosevelt's administrative committee, Luther Gulick and Lyndall Urwick, the champions of the classical approach to administration and organization. KCR's review meetings, often lasting for over 10 hours and more, untired, where every word that he speaks is a message in it, KCR repeats all concisely but precisely at the end like an 'Ashtavadhani' or 'Shatavadhani' or 'Sahasra Avadhani'. That is his power of memory and retrieval or capacity of 'dharana' labelled so in Telugu literary meets.

It is by no means a small achievement for a State which was formed only eight and half years ago, to rebuild itself, rejuvenate, revitalize, revive, bounce back and achieve its aims and objectives. The dynamic leadership of CM K Chandrashekhar Rao, his administrative skills, his visionary leadership and his innovative thinking made this possible. As a strong leader who led the separate Telangana statehood movement despite all odds, obstacles and difficulties, including resorting to fast unto death, KCR knew the problems, issues and strengths of the Telangana state.

Among many other schemes: The 'Dalit Bandhu Scheme' conceived by KCR heralded a sea change in the lives of Dalits. The agriculture sector made rapid strides in development. Seeds and fertilizers are being distributed at subsidized rates. 'Rythu Bandhu', the investment support scheme for agriculture is benefiting lakhs of small and marginal farmers. 'Rythu Bhima', a group life insurance scheme, provides an essential lifeline to agricultural households struck by tragedy. Farmers' loan waiver is another unique scheme. 'Rythu Vedikas' helps the collective might of farmers. Reorganization of districts, new Panchayat Raj, Municipal and Revenue Acts are administrative reforms.

Completion of irrigation projects like Kaleshwaram; Alternate cropping for more sustainability and profits; creating history as the only state, supplying uninterrupted quality power to all sectors including free power to the farm sector; accelerating industrial growth to make Telangana a favoured destination for investment through TS-I PASS (Telangana State Industrial Project Approval and Self Certification System); Facilitating establishing more than 1,500 IT/ITES large and small companies; Strategic Road Development Plan that completely changed the complexion of Greater Hyderabad; Renovating Yadadri temple and attracting lakhs of pilgrims daily etc.

Several schemes to support handloom workers; Better and quality medical services to the poor including KCR Kits, Basti Davakhanas, TIMS Super Specialty Hospitals, Palle Davakhanas, Diagnostic centers, Kanti Velugu program, health profile, a medical college in each district etc.; Creation of basic infrastructure facilities in rural and urban areas through Palle Pragathi and Pattana Pragathi; Encouraging hereditary professions; Aasara Pensions, Kalyan Lakshmi, Shadi Mubarak, Residential Schools, two BHK houses, distribution of sheep, distribution of Bathukamma sarees; Accelerated development of SCs, BCs, STs as well as women and minorities etc. Land Records updating and Dharani Portal were the heart of good governance. There is not even a single house in the state where no government scheme is not reaching.

KCR, the visionary, had been implementing a plethora of out-of-the-box thinking policies, programs and schemes. His innovative welfare schemes, overhauling of administration, replacing old and archaic Acts with new ones in tune with the present-day societal requirements, total transparency in administration and decentralization of power and responsibilities to local bodies, have all aimed at bringing in a radical and qualitative change in the governance.

Governance is a comprehensive and ever-dynamic perception. Good Governance is epitomized by among other things: predictable open and enlightened policy making; sound, responsive and competent administration; respect for basic human rights and values; strengthening democratic institutions at all levels; effective institutional as well as a structural framework; ensuring accountability and transparency etc. Good governance and governance with a difference in tune with peoples' needs and aspirations is what is being seen and felt in KCR-led Telangana now. Long-term planning along with short-term and medium-term which are essential is precisely what has been happening in the state during the last eight and half years and specifically in the last four years. The statesmanship, vision, leadership qualities, commitment, and decision-making process through consensus, consultation and quality review methodology of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao resulted in astounding development and progress in the state.

Against this background, KCR has articulated the need for a sea change in the country's political and development landscape. What is essentially required now, according to KCR, is that, along the lines of Telangana, India also needs to be reinvented and reoriented to make it great. Accordingly, KCR gave an unequivocal call for 'BJP-Mukt Bharat' to protect the country from the harmful divisive forces and to restore the country back to its glorious past of secularist tradition. In tune with this, while launching BRS, KCR gave a slogan that 'Aab ki Baar, Kisan Sarkar' while unfurling the pink flag at the Red Fort.

The writer is the Chief Public Relations Officer to the CM of Telangana. Views expressed are personal