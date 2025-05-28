An Unsung Architect of Revolution

It is an unadulterated ‘Thank You’ note. It is beyond parochial politics. It is firmly unified in the thumping return of Rash Behari Bose in the national media narrative. The Bengali revolutionary who reshaped India’s fight for Independence. The inimitable freedom fighter based in Chandannagar whose tale of valour and vigour should be retold to young India. The other Bose, another forgotten hero.

The active coverage started to roll and ripple when MP Abhishek Banerjee, who is an integral part of India’s global outreach delegation on Operation Sindoor, visited the Tama Cemetery in Tokyo and paid tribute to Bose. His X post read as ‘Felt a deep sense of pride and goosebumps while paying my respects and offering floral tributes to this great son of Bengal. India remains eternally grateful for his indomitable spirit and pivotal role in our freedom struggle...’ He also raised concerns on the state of Bose’s memorial in Japan and called for immediate upkeep. It was also reportedly raised with the Indian ambassador Sibi George and other embassy officials. The birth anniversary of Rash Behari Bose on May 25 lent even more relevance and the story gained significant momentum in alternate media. As an ordinary resident of Chandannagar, it seemed a moment long overdue as there has always been an underlying feeling that the son of the soil never had the space he deserved in the trilateral universe of history, films and media. The propelling force behind the rejuvenated interest in Bose and his incredible journey has undeniably been the Diamond Harbour MP. From a native of Chandannagar with a deep sense of belonging to the erstwhile French Riviera on Hooghly, it is an epistle of gratitude.

Chandannagar was a blazing hotbed of revolutionary movement against the British. The ‘Chandannagar Gang’ was a perennial headache for the imperial rulers. The key members were Manindra Naik, Motilal Roy, Charuchandra Roy, Upen Banerjee, Vasantakumar Banerjee, Shrish Ghosh, Jatindranath Mukherjee and many more resolute revolutionaries. Kanailal Dutta, whose dare-devilry and sacrifice for the motherland sent shivers down the spine of the British Empire, also belonged to this small town. Even the shouts of ‘Jai Kanai, Jai Kanai’ and the boiling emotions around his mortal remains unsettled the British. The moral and intellectual strength of the entire gang was Motilal Roy, the editor of Prabartak. One of the brains behind the Ghadar mutiny, Bose was a key cog in the wheel of rebellion. His double life as a humble government employee and a sharp and astute plotter against colonial rule was so beautifully concealed; he was no less than an artist.

After the Ghadar mutiny, Bose fled to Chandannagar and remained underground, sensing imminent arrest. In May 1915, he left for Japan and started establishing contacts with journalists and pan-Asian sympathisers of the Indian movement. He founded an ‘Indian Club’ in Tokyo and it was in the land of the rising Sun that the seeds of the Indian National Army (INA) were sown and watered. Reportedly in 1924, Bose called for an armed revolution and formed the Indian Independence League in Japan. According to information available in public domain, he and Netaji came in contact in the same year and ultimately, in 1942, the Azad Hind Fauj or INA was formed. The senior Bose passed on the mantle to junior Bose as a suitable successor. But he continued to do what he was passionate about—gathering information, conducting surveys and passing on intelligence.

Bose was a man of many colours. He was a man for all seasons. He is still remembered as a beloved chef. After fleeing to Japan, he was provided a safe house in the basement of Nakamuraya bakery, which was owned by the well-heeled Soma family. He married Soma’s daughter and had two children. Bose’s Indian curry is still a rage in Japan with over a billion servings. A friend living in Japan over the past six years having keen interest in Indian footprints in Japan vouched for the impression Bose still has among the knowledgeable populace. He also, as per certain reports, was a prolific author and even translated Bhagwad Gita and Ramayana into Japanese. Bose also envisioned an Asian film industry centred in Mumbai which could be a precursor to Bollywood considering how the filmdom has reimagined itself as the most prolific one in the sub-continent.

Chandannagar is an emotion. It is not any town ensconced in a corner on a global map famed only for Jagaddhatri Puja and festival lighting. It has a rich history, an enviable heritage. Abhishek Banerjee has perhaps turned the corner for the history to be revisited, re-evaluated and recognised. He has underlined the need to celebrate the great sons from every corner of Bengal and preserve their legacies with care, love and respect. Rash Behari Bose and Chandannagar have been hyphenated in the annals of time. The town had been a congenial ground for fostering the force behind Azad Hind Fauz. Under the French Governor General Dupleix, it overpowered Calcutta both in terms of wealth and influence. It was the epicentre of European commerce due to its social and cultural pulse. But in the sour battles between the two colonial forces, the town bore the bruises and resigned to the fate of the lost jewel in the crown of French rule. Let’s rekindle the undying spirit of Bose. Let’s do it for Chandannagar, one more time.

The writer is a communication professional and former journalist. Views expressed are personal