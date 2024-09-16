An unending storm?

In a recent lethal terror attack in Pakistan, more than 70 people were killed in four assaults amid several incidents of violence in Balochistan province, southwestern Pakistan, as confirmed by security agencies. The country’s military reported that 14 soldiers and police officers, along with 21 militants, were also killed in fighting after the largest of the attacks, which targeted vehicles on a major highway in Bela, a town in the Lasbela district, on August 25. Separately, in Musakhel district, local officials disclosed that at least 23 civilians were killed after attackers discovered they were from Punjab, with 35 vehicles set on fire. Additionally, in Kalat, 10 people were killed – five police officers and five civilians – after a police post and a highway came under attack. On the same day, rail traffic to Quetta was suspended following blasts on a rail bridge in Bolan, linking the provincial capital to the rest of Pakistan, as well as on a rail link to neighbouring Iran.



It may be noted that Balochistan province has experienced a simmering uprising for years, with several armed groups actively participating. Rights groups have denounced Pakistan’s response to the movement, claiming it involves enforced disappearances and other forms of planned state repression.

Meanwhile, President Asif Ali Zardari and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, in separate statements, described the attacks as barbaric and pledged that the attackers would not escape the government’s wrath. Similarly, Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti assured that the attackers would be brought to justice. It is worth recalling that similar past attacks in Balochistan, such as the killing of seven barbers in Gwadar in May and the April abductions and killings of several people on a highway, have been claimed by the BLA.

Significantly, the terrorist attacks in Balochistan drew the attention of China, prompting a top Chinese military official to visit Pakistan for a security assessment, especially concerning the USD 60 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, which has been consistently opposed by Baloch militants and faces recurring attacks. On August 27, China strongly condemned the terrorist attacks in Pakistan’s restive Balochistan province and said it would continue to support Pakistan’s counter-terrorism operations.

Furthermore, condemning the attacks by Baloch gunmen, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian recently told a press briefing that China firmly opposes all forms of terrorism and will continue to support Pakistan in advancing counter-terrorism efforts, maintaining social unity and stability, and protecting people’s safety.

In another China-related development, the Commander of the Ground Forces of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) of China, General Li Qiaoming, called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad on August 26, expressing concern over the string of attacks. Sharif affirmed that the defence and strategic ties between Pakistan and China are vital for peace and stability in the region. General Li, in his remarks, reaffirmed that China, “as an iron brother, strategic partner, and reliable friend,” places the highest priority on its relationship with Pakistan and expressed China’s desire to elevate their bilateral friendship to new levels of cooperation and collaboration.

It may be reiterated that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which connects Gwadar Port in Pakistan’s Balochistan with China’s Xinjiang province, is the flagship project of China’s ambitious Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). The BRI is seen as an attempt by China to extend its influence abroad through infrastructure projects funded by Chinese investments worldwide. However, the implementation of various projects has slowed in recent months following terror attacks on Chinese personnel working on these ventures, such as the incident in March in which five Chinese and one Pakistani national were killed in a terrorist attack on their vehicle at the Dasu Hydropower Project, undertaken by a Chinese company in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province.

Reacting to the recent terror offensives, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on August 29 that the recent deadly terrorist attacks in Balochistan were a “wicked scheme” devised by militants, as he visited the province to assess the security situation. Prime Minister Shehbaz also chaired a high-level meeting of the National Action Plan’s provincial apex committee, which was attended by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti, Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal, and other top government and security officials. The Prime Minister told the committee that terrorist organisations and the khawarij, who are Pakistan’s enemies, along with infiltrators from within, concocted this impure scheme, resulting in the deaths of Pakistanis. The Prime Minister also expressed the “resolve” to eradicate terrorism under the leadership of Gen Munir and Chief Minister Bugti, reaffirming the government’s full support for rooting out terrorism.

Meanwhile, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs, Rana Sanaullah, called for a truth and reconciliation commission for Balochistan, with participation from the province rather than from elsewhere. Sanaullah said the provincial government did not need the federal government’s permission to establish such a commission. He urged Baloch leaders to come forward and resolve the issues through dialogue.

It is clearly evident from the recent spate of terror attacks targeting Balochistan that Pakistan’s armed forces and allied security agencies, particularly the intelligence apparatus, are struggling to contain the deadly violence, and it does not seem likely that they will be able to overcome these security challenges in the near future.

The writer is a retired IPS officer, Adviser NatStrat, and a former National Security Advisor in Mauritius. Views expressed are personal