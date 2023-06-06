An unavoidable race

Turkey recently delivered the first batch of the Baykar Akinci unmanned combat aerial vehicles (UCAVs) to Pakistan despite the country experiencing a major economic crisis. Around six to seven drones, which can fire cruise missiles at any altitude, were reportedly delivered to the Pakistan Air Force (PAF). This comes at a time when poverty is soaring in Pakistan and economic turmoil has pushed the country to the brink of a default. Earlier, the Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAS) and Pakistan’s National Engineering and Science Commission (NESCOM) had signed an agreement to produce components for a long-endurance drone developed by Ankara. The Ankara drone developed by the TUSAS can carry out surveillance and attack missions. It is capable of carrying up to 200 kg of sensors or weapons like lightweight air-to-surface missiles.



While Pakistan claims it has developed the much-publicised Burraq drone indigenously, the technology, reports say, has been adapted from China’s Rainbow series of unmanned aerial vehicles developed by the China Academy of Aerospace Aerodynamics. Pakistan had earlier been dependent on drone technologies from the United States and Germany, being a direct witness to their capabilities during the long-drawn war in neighbouring Afghanistan.

The Pakistani Army, in the past 3-4 years, has supplemented the Burraq UCAVs with Chinese-made CH-4Bs, according to a UK-based security website Oryx. The Air Force had already settled on a different Chinese UCAV design — the Wing Loong I — in 2016. In 2021, the PAF took delivery of an unspecified number of Wing Loong IIs, which could end up being acquired in large numbers. The Pakistani Navy too followed suit and settled on the CH-4B, reportedly taking delivery of large numbers of these UCAVs in late 2021, the site said.

Pakistan has been a prolific user of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs and UCAVs) since the early 2000s. In 2004, the PAF inducted the indigenous Satuma Jasoos II 'Bravo+' UAV, becoming the first branch of the Pakistan Armed Forces to operate drones. The Pakistani Army soon followed suit with another indigenous type, the Uqab P1 UAV, designed by the country’s state-owned Global Industrial and Defence Solutions (GIDS) which entered active service with the Pakistani Army in 2008. The design of the Uqab P1 was further refined and an improved version, called the Uqab P2, was adopted by the Pakistani Navy in 2010.

During the US occupation of Afghanistan, Pakistan had witnessed the deadly capabilities of armed drones first-hand through the deployment of American MQ-1 Predator UCAVs. These had greatly impressed the Pakistani Army, which soon attempted to acquire US armed drones. The Pakistani Army also acquired a license to produce the Chinese CH-3A UCAV, which became known as the Burraq in Pakistan. Despite the advent of more capable platforms, the Burraq UCAV remains in active use with the Pakistani Army and Air Force even now. GIDS designed an improved version of Burraq, known as the Shahpar-1. This system was adopted by the Pakistani Air Force for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) roles in 2012. This was superseded by the Shahpar-2 ISR UAV, which was first publicly displayed during the Pakistan Day Parade in 2021.

The Army purchased the EMT Luna X-2000 UAVs from Germany in the late 2000s to serve as its primary tactical UAV. The Pakistani Navy similarly acquired improvised long-range Luna NG drones after its indigenous Uqab P2s were phased out of service in 2017-18.

Around the same time, the requirement for a tactical UAV that could take off from short runways led the Navy to acquire the American ScanEagle UAV. The compact size of these systems ensure that the ScanEagle can easily be operated from naval vessels with just a helicopter deck.

Pakistan has historically been in the forefront of the drone revolution in the region, with both its military and civilian sectors embracing the potential of UAVs for a wide range of applications quite early. From surveillance, reconnaissance and precision strikes to disaster relief, drones have become an integral part of Pakistan’s security and development landscape.

A key driver behind this growing drone prowess has been Islamabad’s strategic partnership with Beijing. As a close ally and major arms supplier, China has played a crucial role in helping Pakistan develop its indigenous drone industry. The two countries collaborated on several high-profile UAV projects like the Burraq, which has been used by the Pakistan military for operations in the country’s restive tribal areas. Additionally, Pakistan has also acquired a number of Chinese and other drones, significantly enhancing its surveillance and strike capabilities. Another important aspect of Pakistan’s drone map is its growing civilian UAV sector. The country has witnessed a surge in demand for civilian commercial drone services in recent years. From agriculture and infrastructure monitoring to media coverage and emergency response, drones are being increasingly used for a wide array of civilian applications, leading to the emergence of a vibrant UAV ecosystem — comprising startups, research institutions and regulatory bodies. Due to rapid growth of the sector, Pakistan has also now emerged as a major player in the world of drone racing, which is now a popular global sport. With its young and tech-savvy population, Pakistan is well-positioned to become a serious challenger in the drone racing circuit.

However, the rapid expansion of drone usage has also raised a number of challenges, particularly in terms of regulation and safety. With drones becoming more accessible and affordable, there have been growing concerns about their potential misuse. The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority has introduced a comprehensive set of drone regulations aimed at ensuring the safe and responsible use of UAVs in the country. These regulations cover a wide range of issues, including drone registration, pilot licensing and operational guidelines. Like in some western nations, a major challenge for Pakistan has been the issue of airspace management. With the increasing number of drones operating, there is a pressing need for an effective air traffic control system that can ensure the safe integration of UAVs with manned aircraft. In this regard, Pakistan has been working with international partners, such as the United States and the European Union, to develop and implement cutting-edge airspace management solutions like the Unmanned Aircraft System Traffic Management.

As per global watchers, Pakistan, at this stage, is “well ahead” of India as far as having military drones is concerned, primarily because of the liberal help that it receives from China and Turkey. While the two nations are on the forefront of developing military drone technology, Pakistan watchers believe that the three are working on multiple drone-related technologies. And in the coming years, the troika of China, Turkey and Pakistan will move ahead of the United States which so far enjoys a monopoly in UAV technologies.

For India, it has been better late than never. New Delhi has had multiple other military needs to take care of, and till the recent past, it has not been able to pay adequate attention to the UAV scenario. However, it has now started investing massively in drone technology to meet the challenge posed in the neighbourhood.

Views expressed are personal