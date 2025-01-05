An open firmament

As the sun rises over Bhubaneswar on January 8, 2025, the city will play host to a grand celebration of heritage, innovation, and collaboration. The 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) convention, a flagship event dedicated to honouring the contributions of the Indian diaspora, is set to bring together over 3,000 delegates from across the globe. Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will inaugurate the convention on January 9, while the Hon’ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu, will preside over the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awards on January 10. Joining this illustrious gathering will be Christine Carla Kangaloo, President of Trinidad and Tobago, as the event's chief guest.

The theme of the 18th PBD Convention is "Diaspora's Contribution to a Viksit Bharat". The Pravasi Bharatiya Divas is more than a convention—it is a testament to the global Indian community's transformative role in shaping India's growth story. From their USD 120 billion in annual remittances in 2023 (expected to grow to USD 129 billion in 2025), to their role as ambassadors of Indian culture and innovation, the diaspora’s contributions are unparalleled. NRIs also substantially contribute to India's growth through their entrepreneurial ventures, knowledge transfer and social impact. Acting as global ambassadors, they strengthen economic diversification, innovation, and global connections, taking the nation forward.

The 18th edition of the event, to be held in Bhubaneswar, is designed to not only celebrate these achievements but also explore avenues for greater collaboration in business, tourism, and sustainable development in Eastern India.

The PBD convention aims to go beyond celebration by providing a platform for tangible outcomes. Local entrepreneurs and SMEs will have the opportunity to connect with their global counterparts, share expertise, and explore opportunities. Aspiring entrepreneurs will gain valuable insights from industry leaders of Indian origin, fostering mentorship and guidance.

Delegates should also be taken on a tour of Odisha’s treasures, from the Puri Jagannath Temple to the Dhauli Ashokan relics, showcasing the state’s immense tourism potential. With its strategic location and 482-km coastline, Odisha presents significant investment avenues in tourism, infrastructure, and green energy.

The Odisha Government is making all out efforts to ensure seamless logistics, while senior government officials have undergone special training by MEA to handle international delegates, various events have been planned by local authorities to showcase the rich culture and traditions of Odisha. These events will coincide with the prevailing Pravasi Bhartiya Diwas celebrations.

The Odisha-themed pavilion, “Glorious Odisha: From Ancient to Modern”, spanning 400 square meters, will offer a glimpse into the state’s rich heritage and rapid industrial progress. Visitors will be captivated by 3D replicas of the iconic Konark Sun Temple and Chilika Lake, complete with virtual wildlife and water elements. Traditional crafts like Pattachitra and applique work will be displayed alongside exhibits showcasing Odisha’s advancements in steel, aluminium, and technology. The pavilion promises a unique blend of tradition and innovation, offering an unforgettable experience for all attendees.

The Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2025 serves as a bridge between India and its diaspora, fostering partnerships that align with India’s 'Act East Policy' and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Purvodaya Mission’. The state’s 482-km coastline facing Southeast Asia presents a significant opportunity. Under the leadership of India's Ministry of External Affairs, this NRI convention is a golden opportunity for the Odisha government to attract large investments in sectors like tourism, port-based infrastructure, and others. Odisha’s efforts, both cultural and industrial, definitely reinforce its position as a hub for global collaboration and investment.

There are multiple sessions on business collaborations and opportunities. Visitors as well as delegates need to seriously introspect and continue the dialogue to forge long term alliances and take it beyond the convention to something more concrete. There is a need to build a bridge of knowledge, business and culture spanning across the globe bringing back India’s past glory.

As the event concludes on January 10, the legacy of Pravasi Bharatiya Divas will continue as an enduring symbol of India’s journey towards self-reliance and a testament to the diaspora’s role in shaping a prosperous India.

