An imperative realignment

Our scientific and technological pursuits have advanced so much that we are told that 'death is a technical problem, and that it can be fixed'. The new wealth of nations is 'education'. Understanding social issues in the globalised scenario, where a slight shift in one corner of the world impacts many things at local levels, has become critical. Decoding and fixing Covid-19 was one such struggle. In the same vein, understanding and explaining the environmental catastrophes still remain a mystery. While our scientific thinking and technological advancement have spread prosperity and ease-of-living, there is nothing to deny the fact that they have also spread risks and vulnerabilities.



We innovate. But we cannot predict accurately the consequences of such innovations, given the rapidity of changes taking place around them. One self-constraint we have created is the narrow disciplinary boundaries in our academics, and our tendency to view the world through a single lens, as if all the problems of the world belong to one discipline – the discipline I have specialised in, or you have specialised in. This is like 'searching for the key where the light is'.

The change in the world is so unprecedented that nobody can predict what 2050 is going to look like; nor can we accurately predict what academic education and research will be like in 2047 when India will celebrate 100th year of its independence. The very idea of nationalism is under review because many of the problems such as environmental catastrophe, global warming and climate change cannot be addressed within the boundary of any single discipline.

With the emergence of big data analytics and evidence-based policymaking, education and research in social sciences in the 21st century require renewed discussion, fresh understanding, and a new approach that redefines conventional boundaries. The medical research that was talking about longevity in terms of age, is now talking about immortality. Educational thinkers are talking about universities with no buildings. But the questions around inequality, insanitary conditions in villages, water safety and poverty still remain. Importantly, the boundaries between economics, sociology, political science, governance etc. have become blurred.

Science and technology have to help humanity evolve so that harmony and peace could prevail. Another dimension to this issue is humans dominating the planet — creating sufferings not just for themselves but for all creatures living on the planet.

Today's problems are more complex, as the relationship between humans and nature has been disturbed because of excessive human interference in nature for economic growth. It is only the greed of the people and the penchant for sensory pleasures that have led to exploitation of nature through the market. To unleash the potential of humans, the market has been liberated from the state, allowing it to establish its sovereignty over society and the state.

The knowledge system which worked for human advancement under the regulation of the state moved over to the fold of the market. It is unleashing its potential to exploit nature to make profit unfathomably. As a result, the knowledge industry also gained the profit of the market. Amassing wealth and seeking life comforts and convenience for sensory pleasures have become the prime engines of human activities. Against this background, one has to look at the pursuit of science today. If it is science, it has to work for the well-being and harmony of humanity and the planet. When we look at the growing humanitarian crisis, the whole human civilization is headed towards peril. We need to answer if this is the purpose of science or we can construe that elements of consciousness are missing in our claims of scientific understanding. Perhaps, this is what Mahatma called 'science without humanity'.

The Earth is not for humans alone. It is meant for all creatures. In this context, the whole of humanity has to be oriented and conscientized towards changing its attitude, behaviour and activities for achieving harmony between man and nature. Now, people have started listening to the cry of nature, as they face a plethora of problems for their existence. Lack of safe water to drink, air pollution, and toxins in our food have put us in a tight corner. We need to decide the direction we must take from now on.

Humans' well-being is at stake, as there is no meaningful sanitation. Livelihood scenario has become critical for the poor millions due to the changing climate. Climate change and resultant disasters have created panic among the people, both rich and poor. Unless we change our attitude, behavior, and activities, we cannot save our planet and ourselves. Hence, we have to pursue a new path for which the knowledge community's support is inevitable.

In this context, it is to be noted that an academy has been relentlessly working for creating a new consciousness among scientists (natural, biological, and social) for about four decades to address the problems of human society by pursuing research in analyzing the nature-human relationship. That academy is known as the 'Indian Social Science Academy'.

The majority of the academics who enrolled themselves as members of the academy seek to understand the deepest goals and values nurtured by the founding members. This academy should not be viewed as an association of the scholars of humanities and social sciences. In reality, it is purely a science-based academy consisting of scholars, practitioners, and activists from different disciplines pursuing research on all problems relating to human-nature relationships.

It is headed by nationally recognized top-ranking scientists, economists, sociologists, and social workers. Annually, it selects a focal theme for deliberations. No academic discipline is left out of its ambit. It holds an annual convention for five days in any of the recognized higher learning institutions in India.

In the five days of deliberations on the focal theme, leading scientists, social scientists, social workers, and policy planners are invited to speak in the plenaries to sensitize and orient the academics on the current issues in society, politics, governance etc. Bringing about social consciousness among academics is the ultimate purpose of this congress.

Presently, the Indian Social Science Academy has fixed its focal theme as '75 years of Swaraj India', and the convention will be hosted at Bharathidasan University, Tamil Nadu, from January 27 to 31, 2023. Nearly 30 scientists, social scientists, and policy planners have been invited to deliver plenary and public lectures. More than 700 abstracts have been received for 28 thematic panels and 18 subject committees. The abstracts are screened by the subject experts and invitations are being sent to the scholars to write their research papers for the congress.

The significance of the congress lies in aligning with the government in creating a social consciousness among the academics working in higher learning institutions. It gains significance in the context of the UGC mandating the higher learning institutions to work with the rural communities through the scheme 'Unnath Bharat Abhiyan'. In the same way, steps have been taken to strengthen the social science faculties not only in universities, but also in the premier institutions like IITs, to foster the social consciousness of students pursuing their studies in technology. UBA is going to be a gamechanger in creating new social consciousness among academics to work with society by pursuing socially relevant research.

