An essential boost

Globally, millions are unemployed due to lack of technological skills. Going forward, it may become excessively difficult for people with a lack of tech knowledge to keep pace with the rest of the world. This also hampers productivity. Even the simplest tasks cannot be achieved owing to such a lacuna.



The tech sector has been one of the largest drivers of economic growth in India. Companies are no longer looking for individuals with just a degree; they want employees who can bring mastery to the table.

Tech training can be boosted if more such industries are present in the country, as it is incumbent for them to hire trained personnel. Lucrative benefits would attract them to invest. For instance, some nations have the concept of an Employment Tax Incentive, mainly aimed at encouraging employers to hire young and less experienced workforces. Another example is the Dutch Government, which has implemented a 30 per cent tax-free allowance for expats working with specific skill sets to attract and retain employees. Although it may be conditional and arguable on certain issues, it's overall a positive move. There could be more straightforward labour laws for MSMEs, just as there are special provisions for Special Economic Zones (SEZ). Exemptions from social security laws such as Provident Fund, ESI, bonus, etc., for a limited period of time could be considered. Fewer compliance requirements for less skilled individuals will make it more attractive for industries to hire them. Youngsters are eager to learn, but opportunities are insufficient. As is commonly known, owing to the high quality of talent, top companies hire many individuals from Singapore. There could be more tax cuts and visa allowances for tech businesses, in addition to lower registration costs and compliance requirements. For example, the UAE has announced its intention to increase eligibility for golden visas and attract top tech employees to make itself an investment hub for such businesses.

"Practice makes a (wo)man perfect" is an old saying. The easiest way to make people technologically competent would be to have them engage with it. Basically, a connection needs to be established for unskilled individuals, even skilled ones, with industries working on tech-based solutions. The youth is willing to learn, but they lack basic infrastructure and training at home and even at educational institutions, especially in remote areas. Therefore, arrangements need to be made to facilitate untrained individuals' access to industries rich in infrastructure, where they can gain real-world experience. One of the suggestions is the liberalisation of our age-old legislation. For instance, as of now, minimum wages are categorised under the Minimum Wages Act, 1948, for skilled, unskilled, semi-skilled, and various other categories. Since employers are bound to pay these wages regardless of a person's proficiency, one solution could be to offer lower wages for individuals with less or no training, of course very strictly up to a limited duration. A more flexible application of the Apprentices Act is also advisable. Hard work during formative years is imperative, and there should be no hesitation about it. Currently, our country has restricted working hours according to the Shops and Establishment Act and Factories Act, such as 8 hours in a day and 48 in a week, with overtime to be paid at double the rate. An exemption from stringent working hours may be allowed for individuals under paid training, for a limited duration, with conditions such as the consent of the employee and flexibilities like options for working from home, especially for women, and optional timings.

India has got some of the best laws catering to every aspect of an individual. In the past few years, it has also liberalised extensively. We are now one of the most sought-after nations with an impeccable reputation, coveted for technical and other support. To become a powerhouse, a bit more leniency would put us ahead of the curve.

There has been a shift towards a skill-based economy, where the emphasis is on practical knowledge and hands-on experience. Pervasive poverty and general distress prevent people from acquiring even the basics of learning across the globe. Additionally, it is important to note that a nation's competitiveness in the global market largely depends on the practical skills of its workforce. We have undoubtedly come a long way, which is unprecedented. Furthermore, as almost everyone seems to be familiar with multiple platforms like WhatsApp, we need to achieve similar familiarity with other useful skills. A trained, economically healthy world with a better quality of life would inherently become a more peaceful one.

The writer is a practising Advocate in Supreme Court and High Court of Delhi. Views expressed are personal