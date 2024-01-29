An enduring legacy

On January 30, 1948, the world lost a stalwart advocate of truth and nonviolence, Mahatma Gandhi, at erstwhile Birla House, presently known as Gandhi Smriti, as the 79-year-old frail Bapuji walked towards the prayer ground to attend his daily (read last) evening prayer. His martyrdom did not signal the end of ideas and actions on nonviolence. On the contrary, as the world and humanity progressed, the need for nonviolence has grown even stronger. As we commemorate Mahatma Gandhi’s 76th Martyrdom Day on January 30, 2024, his teachings and philosophy continue to resonate across the globe, inspiring generations to strive for peace and justice. Gandhi was a symbol of peaceful resistance and a harbinger of change. His philosophy of nonviolence, or ahimsa, formed the cornerstone of his life's work. In a world often marred by strife and conflict, Gandhi's emphasis on love, compassion, and understanding stands as a beacon of hope.



Mahatma Gandhi's commitment to truth was unwavering. He believed that the pursuit of truth should guide every aspect of one's life. In his own words, he declared, “Truth is God,” encapsulating the idea that ultimate reality and divinity are intertwined with the pursuit of truth. This commitment to truth became the driving force behind his advocacy for nonviolence.

The bard of Bengal and Nobel Laureate Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore once said, “Gandhi's world is based on the law of love and a harmonious adjustment of conflicting interests. Its watchword is ‘Truth,’ and not the sword. It is a fearless search for truth in every field of human activity.”

Gandhi's philosophy of nonviolence was not just a passive resistance; it was a dynamic force that sought to transform individuals and societies. He believed that nonviolence was not a weapon of the weak but the most potent force available to humankind. The efficacy of nonviolent resistance was demonstrated in various movements led by Mahatma Gandhi, most prominently the historic Salt March of 1930 and the Quit India Movement of 1942.

Martin Luther King Jr., a prominent figure in the American Civil Rights Movement, drew inspiration from Gandhi's philosophy. King acknowledged: “Christ gave us the goals and Mahatma Gandhi the tactics.” This cross-cultural influence highlights the universal applicability of Gandhi's principles and their potential to bring about significant social change.

In his essay ‘Pilgrimage to Nonviolence’, King further acknowledged Gandhi's influence, stating, “As I delved deeper into the philosophy of Gandhi, my skepticism concerning the power of love gradually diminished, and I came to see for the first time its potency in the area of social reform.”

Amidst growing conflict and hate in the world where violence has steeped in societies and many individuals, it is important to understand the necessity of disarming ‘hate’ as encapsulated by Mahatma Gandhi. Gandhi's vision of using nonviolence as a tool to dismantle animosity and foster understanding stands as a guiding force for the entire humanity. In all his endeavours, the Mahatma advocated the principles of ahimsa, truth, love, empathy, forgiveness and gratitude. Louis Fischer in his biography of Gandhi, says that the Mahatma never considered the British as his enemies and therefore he earned the respect and admiration even when he led from the front in his stride for India’s independence. Hate, according to Gandhi, was an impediment to both personal and societal progress. He believed that love and compassion were the antidotes to hatred and that true strength lay in overcoming enmity through nonviolent means.

Erik Erikson, a renowned German-American developmental psychologist, commented on Mahatma Gandhi's influence on dismantling hate, stating, “Mahatma Gandhi's greatest contribution to the modern world was his successful application of nonviolence to the political context.” This acknowledgment emphasises the practical impact of Gandhi's philosophy on resolving conflicts and promoting social harmony.

In the 76 years since Gandhi's passing, his legacy continues to inspire movements and individuals striving for positive change. His teachings on nonviolence, peaceful solutions to violence through dialogue and empathy, and socio-economic equality have transcended borders and generations. The resonance of his ideas in the 21st century at a time when his ideas (read Constructive Programme) is being implemented at ground level for the welfare of the people by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is a testament to their timeless relevance.

Amartya Sen, Nobel laureate economist and philosopher, has emphasised the relevance of Gandhi's ideas in addressing contemporary challenges. Sen argues that Gandhi's focus on social justice, inclusivity, and poverty alleviation remains pertinent, especially in the context of global inequality.

Moreover, as the world is gearing up to fulfill the 2030 targets of the Sustainable Development Goals, Mahatma Gandhi's advocacy for ‘swadeshi’, or self-reliance, in economic principles provides a direction toward achieving these targets. It also aligns with EF Schumacher’s ideas in ‘Small Is Beautiful: Economics as if People Mattered,’ as both share common themes centred around decentralised, sustainable, and human-focused economic practices.

Mahatma Gandhi emphasised supporting local economies and cottage industries to promote self-sufficiency, exemplified by his promotion of the spinning wheel during the Indian independence movement – and the startups that has taken a great shape all across the country as part of the Government of India’s initiative towards promoting sustainability by being atmanirbhar.

Sustainability and simplicity were central to both philosophies – with Gandhi promoting a lifestyle harmonising human needs and the environment, reflected in his advocacy for hand-spun cloth, whereas Schumacher’s ‘Small Is Beautiful' echoed Gandhi's vision, emphasising ecological responsibility and human well-being over blind economic growth.

Mahatma Gandhi's legacy lives on not only in the history books but also in the hearts and minds of individuals committed to justice, equality, and nonviolence. From the laboratories of physicists to the pages of literary classics, Gandhi's principles of truth, nonviolence, and social justice endure. In a world grappling with multifaceted challenges, the relevance of Gandhi's teachings serves as a beacon, urging us to strive for a more just and compassionate society, both in India and beyond.

The foundation of Mahatma Gandhi's perspective on nonviolence stems from the belief that the universe is a common inheritance for all living beings, entitling them to its resources in a spirit of mutual accommodation. Recognising human beings as rational custodians of creation, Mahatma Gandhi emphasised the need to respect its rights and cherish diversity.

Central to his philosophy is also the idea of human interdependence, asserting that all actions, whether for oneself or others, have ripple effects on the interconnected web of existence. Mahatma Gandhi viewed nonviolence as an active force, a soul force that could lead to the realisation of God. He said, “Non-violence is an active force of the highest order. It is soul force or the power of God… within us. Imperfect man cannot grasp the whole of that Essence – he would not be able to bear its full blaze, but even an infinitesimal fraction of it, when it becomes active within us, can work wonders.”

The 76th anniversary of his passing serves as a poignant moment to reevaluate and appreciate the enduring influence of this extraordinary leader, whose ideals continue to guide humanity toward a more compassionate and just future.

The writer is Programme Executive, Gandhi Smriti and Darshan Samiti. Views expressed are personal