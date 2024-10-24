An effective gamechanger

In the quickly changing workplace of today, businesses are always looking for new and creative ways to improve employee retention and engagement. Artificial intelligence (AI) has profoundly transformed numerous sectors, and employee engagement is no exception. In today's rapidly evolving professional landscape, organisations are increasingly recognising the potential of AI to increase employee morale, productivity, and overall job satisfaction. By understanding the pivotal role that AI plays in employee engagement, assessing its benefits, and considering ethical implications in the adoption process, organisations can leverage AI to bolster workforce motivation and connection.

One of the most important issues that needs to be considered when dealing with a remote workforce is feeling unappreciated. Only 21 per cent of millennials and 18 per cent of non-millennials engage in weekly meetings with their managers, with many reporting that such interactions occur only a few times per month. One-on-one meetings are vital for managers to connect with employees on a personal level, allowing for discussions about their needs, concerns, growth opportunities, and potential career paths. The significance of recognition and rewards in nurturing employee engagement cannot be overstated. AI enables organisations to increase their recognition and reward programs, making them more personalised and relevant to individual employees. Within organisations, chatbots serve as essential tools, offering reminders for timesheet approvals, recognising team members' achievements, and assisting with policy inquiries, contract letters, utility connections, and other critical information. By analysing these data, employers can refine their management strategies and cultivate a culture conducive to heightened employee engagement.

It is imperative that mental health and exhaustion receive prominent attention in the business world, especially in light of recent developments. The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly increased stress levels among employees, leading to unprecedented rates of burnout, with nearly half of US workers reporting mental health issues. Beyond merely increasing engagement, AI offers tools for gathering employee feedback on improving work‒life balance. Supporting remote workers in managing their work‒life balance is crucial for enhancing motivation and productivity. A study conducted by Forbes revealed that 38 per cent of workers experienced exhaustion throughout the week due to virtual meetings, whereas 30 per cent reported experiencing stress related to this form of work. The assessment of employee engagement serves as a valuable indicator of potential sources of stress, burnout, or dissatisfaction among staff members. Enhancing overall well-being, mental health, and work‒life balance can significantly mitigate these challenges. AI-powered behavioral health services are emerging as effective, private, and easily accessible tools for managing employees' emotional wellness. AI systems, such as Affectiva, leverage machine learning to monitor and recognise human emotions, enabling individuals to track their emotional states and proactively prevent burnout. Additionally, the popular meditation application HeadSpace uses artificial intelligence to personalise meditation sessions, thereby assisting users in reducing stress and improving their overall well-being.

The Blessing White study highlights that one of the primary factors contributing to employee turnover is a perceived lack of growth opportunities. When employees are uncertain about their career progression, they may experience a sense of stagnation, which can ultimately lead them to seek better opportunities elsewhere. Conversely, employers who actively promote skill development not only increase employee retention but also gain from the fresh insights and knowledge that employees acquire through their learning experiences. Leveraging machine learning and natural language processing techniques, artificial intelligence delivers a superior learning experience tailored to each employee. This technology empowers individuals to take ownership of their learning journeys, automates routine tasks, and rapidly enhances training programs, thereby providing robust support for research and development teams.

Additionally, the approach businesses take towards employee engagement is evolving due to the implementation of generative AI.The concept of "generative artificial intelligence" (GenAI) pertains to AI systems capable of self-learning and development through machine learning and deep learning techniques. For example, GenAIcan automate monotonous chores, giving workers more time to concentrate on important, higher-level work.

However, organisations must carefully consider the ethical ramifications of AI adoption, particularly with respect to employee engagement opportunities. Striking a balance between privacy and surveillance in AI monitoring systems is crucial. In deploying AI and employee analytics, organisations must prioritise transparency and credibility to minimise bias and ensure equitable treatment. Additionally, fostering the development of AI systems that promote employee trust and collaboration is vital for maintaining a harmonious relationship between humans and technology.

In general, human resources managers can leverage AI as a potent tool to better understand their employees through information and develop more strategic, fact-based decisions that increase employee engagement. AI will not be able to completely replace human judgments in the near future, but these systems can help people make more informed choices and are likely to have stronger support. If the system is capable of properly learning and adapting behaviour, it will be much easier to run a variety of scenarios and test cases. Today, it is possible to fully utilise AI's potential through employee involvement; it is no longer an unrealistic dream.

Bitan Misra is Assistant Professor, and Nilanjan Dey is Associate Professor, at Department of Computer Science & Engineering| Techno International New Town, Kolkata. Views expressed are personal