Alive Quest for Equity

Social justice is a relatively recent concept that emerged from the struggles of the industrial revolution and subsequent civil revolutions in Europe, aiming to create more egalitarian societies. Although its roots can be traced to the Anglo-Saxon political tradition, the term “social justice” first appeared in United Nations texts in the 1960s. The concept gained prominence in the Declaration of Social Progress and Development (1969) and the Charter of the Economic Rights and Duties of States (1974).

The Copenhagen Declaration emphasises that social justice and development are intertwined with human rights. According to John Rawls, social justice involves distributing social primary goods (liberty, opportunity, income, wealth, and self-respect) equally, unless unequal distribution benefits the least favoured.

Indian Perspective on Social Justice

In modern Indian thought, social justice often challenges the traditional Hindu caste hierarchy. Various leaders have framed this concept differently. Jotiba Phule advocated for radical social reform, while Narayan Guru used the devotional vocabulary of Bhakti. Periyar, on the other hand, approached social justice through a rationalist lens.

Social justice in India emphasises equal treatment for all citizens, regardless of caste, colour, or race. According to Ambedkar, social justice balances freedom, political justice, and economic justice, enabling democracy to thrive. He saw social justice as a practical, achievable goal rather than just a normative ideal.

Social Justice: A Constitutional Vision

The Indian Constitution’s cornerstone is social justice, which is prominently featured in the Preamble, Fundamental Rights, and Directive Principles of State Policy. Its vision includes equalising opportunities, reducing inequalities, and promoting the greater good for the larger number of people. The Supreme Court has reinforced this vision, ruling in the Kesavananda Bharati case that social justice is part of the Basic Structure of the Indian Constitution. Although the term “social justice” is not explicitly defined, the Constitution’s vision is to provide equal opportunities for all citizens to develop their potential.

Ambedkar emphasised the need for equality in socio-economic life, advocating for state intervention to address the stark inequalities in Indian society. He warned that failing to reconcile political equality with economic inequality would threaten the structure of political democracy.

Sustainable Development and Social Justice

The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) build upon the experiences and lessons learned from the Millennium Development Goals (MDGs). The SDGs revolve around three interconnected core elements: economic growth, social inclusion, and environmental protection, ensuring that no one is left behind. Social justice is a multifaceted thread woven throughout the SDGs, emphasising that no goal can be achieved without addressing the needs of the most vulnerable and marginalised populations.

This is evident in SDG 1, ‘No Poverty’, which is deeply rooted in social justice. Similarly, SDG 5 focuses on gender equality, and SDG 10 aims to reduce inequality within and among countries, promoting a fair global economic system. However, India’s progress is concerning. According to the State of States Report (February 27, 2025), the country lags in nine of the 16 goals. NITI Aayog, the nodal agency coordinating the SDGs nationwide, needs to be more proactive in ensuring social justice.

Gender equality, a crucial component of the SDGs, is particularly worrisome. India ranked 129th in the World Economic Forum’s Global Gender Gap Index 2024, trailing behind Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Bhutan in South Asia. Despite progress in economic participation and educational enrollment, women’s political empowerment and representation remain low, necessitating urgent state intervention.

Vikshit Bharat, Sabka Saath Sabka Vikash and Social Justice

India is committed to becoming ‘Vikshit Bharat’ with Sabka Sath. The idea is a multifaceted visionary roadmap for building a new India. This idea prioritises social equity, sustainable practices and good governance to build an inclusive society where everyone will be able to access opportunities, and progress will touch every nook and corner of our society.

India’s progress in achieving social justice remains unsatisfactory, with caste repression deeply entrenched in its pre-capitalist social system. Recent studies highlight the intersection of caste, class, and economic inequality. A research by Prateek Raj reveals that Dalit entrepreneurs face economic penalties due to their caste identity, while Rukmini’s work exposes the complex dynamics of inequality.

The rise of Hindutva forces has intensified atrocities against Dalits, with women facing sexual abuse, violence, and unequal treatment even in elected positions. According to the ‘Crime in India’ report, crimes against SCs and STs rose up to 13 per cent and 14.3 per cent, respectively, in 2022. These issues raise questions about the creamy layer principle’s applicability to SCs and STs, who continue to face significant social and economic disadvantages.

Applying the creamy layer principle selectively to SCs, STs, and OBCs undermines social justice. Instead, it should be applied across all categories. A caste census could provide valuable data to inform affirmative action policies. Moreover, a multidimensional approach, considering factors beyond caste, class, or gender, is necessary to address India’s complex social inequalities. India’s economic inequality has worsened, with the top 1 per cent holding unprecedented levels of income and wealth. According to a study by Thomas Piketty and others, India’s top 1 per cent income share is among the highest globally, surpassing even countries like South Africa, Brazil, and the US.

Tasks Ahead

Achieving social justice requires comprehensive policies that promote economic growth, economic justice, employment opportunities, and human development. In today’s neo-liberal era, social justice is crucial, yet often overlooked by corporations prioritising profit over equitable practices.

To address this, laws and regulations are necessary to ensure that corporations prioritise social justice, particularly for marginalised communities like SCs and STs. However, given the deep-seated nature of social inequality and vested interests, a more profound transformation is needed, including a social revolution and progressive land reform movement driven by civil society and supported by the media. Additionally, education and empowerment programs can help transform the psyche of marginalised communities.

Ultimately, social justice requires a multifaceted approach that addresses both structural and psychological barriers to equality. By working together with the mantra of Sabka Saath and Sabka Vikash, we can create a more just and equitable society.

Fr. John Felix Raj is the Vice Chancellor, and Prabhat Kumar Datta is an Adjunct Professor at Xavier Law School, both at St. Xavier’s University, Kolkata. Views expressed are personal