Agonising conflict

Is there any space left in the war-torn cemeteries (read graveyard) of the Gaza Strip as the relentless influx of bodies continues to overwhelm them? Perhaps, no!



At the recently concluded G7 summit in Italy (June 13-14, 2024), President Joe Biden of the United States of America has signalled for a proposed and probable truce in the Gaza Strip that could possibly end the tragedy and mayhem that began on October 7, 2023, with Hamas’ attack on Israel leading to a huge loss of life and bringing the human populace in crises. President Biden said, “Hamas has… to move on”. He said it remains to be seen whether a deal comes “to fruition” and reiterated his continued dedication to encouraging both parties to agree on the three-phase deal he publicly proposed late last month. The three-part plan would include – the withdrawal of Israeli forces from all populated areas of Gaza and the release of several hostages being held inside the enclave since the Hamas-led attack began. The first phase of the plan would also see a complete six-week truce.

For months, negotiators from the US, Egypt, and Qatar have been working to mediate a ceasefire in the conflict and secure the release of hostages taken from Israel in October, with very little success. As of now, over 100 hostages are still believed to be held captive in Gaza.

It was on October 7, 2023, that approximately 3,000 militants breached the Gaza–Israel barrier, targeting Israeli civilian communities and military bases. At the same time, several thousand rockets were fired into Israel. The continuing violence, for almost nine months now, has led to irreparable damage in all quarters – health, hygiene, mental and physical wellness, the safety of women and children (which has been gravely compromised), loss of education, destruction of basic amenities and the list can go on.

What war brings

Throughout history, war has inflicted extensive damage on various facets of society, resulting in devastating and enduring consequences. The physical destruction of infrastructure is one of the most visible impacts, as buildings, roads, and essential services, such as water and electricity, are often rendered inoperable. Of late, targeting hospitals has become a dangerous precedent. War exacerbates the disruption of daily life, displacing populations, and necessitating extensive time and resources for reconstruction. The economic toll of war is also profound, with resources diverted from productive uses to sustain military operations, leading to long-term economic stagnation or decline. Social cohesion is severely compromised, as communities fracture and trust erodes, complicating post-conflict reconciliation and rebuilding efforts.

Women and children are particularly vulnerable in wartime, facing myriad threats to their safety and well-being. Women often become targets of sexual violence and exploitation, used as weapons of war to terrorise and destabilise communities. The breakdown of law and order increases the risk of gender-based violence. Additionally, women frequently bear the brunt of post-conflict economic hardship, often supporting their families alone and encountering significant obstacles in accessing employment and social services.

Children endure disproportionate suffering during wartime, facing physical and psychological trauma with lifelong repercussions. Disrupted education, due to damaged schools and unsafe conditions, deprives them of essential developmental opportunities and normalcy. Exposure to violence and loss of caregivers result in severe emotional distress, manifesting as anxiety, depression, and (PostTraumatic Stress Disorder) PTSD. Additionally, children face risks of recruitment as soldiers, forced labour, and trafficking, exacerbating their vulnerability and perpetuating cycles of violence and poverty.

The proliferation of refugee camps worldwide is a direct result of escalating conflicts, persecution, and socio-economic instabilities. For example, the Zaatari camp in Jordan, established for Syrian refugees, remains home to 80,000 people, underscoring the severity of the Syrian conflict. Similarly, the Kutupalong camp in Bangladesh accommodates over 9,31,000 Rohingya refugees fleeing ethnic violence in Myanmar. Initially intended as temporary solutions, these camps often become semipermanent due to prolonged crises, leading to overcrowding, insufficient healthcare, and limited access to education and employment. Also, the Dadaab camp in Kenya, hosting almost 3,02,805 Somali refugees and asylum seekers as of October 2023, exemplifies these challenges with its persistent overcrowding and sanitation issues.

Furthermore, refugees face prolonged waiting periods for resettlement or asylum, often extending for years, and are subjected to systematic deprivation of basic human rights. Palestinian refugees in Lebanon, for example, face severe restrictions on employment, property ownership, and access to social services, perpetuating their marginalisation and vulnerability. These refugees endure a state of limbo, experiencing social exclusion and economic deprivation, undermining their dignity and exacerbating their vulnerability.

The Gaza conundrum

Till June 4, according to the Reuters, more than 36,000 casualties were reported in the ongoing Israeli military campaign in Gaza, devastating much of the region, according to the Gaza Health Ministry. The conflict, focused on the city of Rafah since early May, has displaced approximately 1.9 million people out of a population of 2.3 million, forcing many into makeshift shelters amidst severely degraded living conditions. The existing shelters are cramped and the sanitary conditions are disastrous. These displaced individuals lack basic amenities such as clean water and proper sanitation, compounding the humanitarian crisis.

Earlier, on May 26, an Israeli airstrike resulted in a tragic fire at a tent camp in Rafah, claiming the lives of 45 people and drawing international condemnation. While Israel stated its target was Hamas operatives, it expressed ‘regret’ – (as part of such collateral damages) – over civilian casualties. Humanitarian aid to Gaza has significantly dwindled since the conflict escalated, exacerbating concerns raised by the United Nations about the risk of famine in the region. The closure of the Rafah crossing and limited access via Kerem Shalom has further restricted the flow of essential supplies, with critical shortages reported in healthcare and food distribution. With city hospitals being targeted, the situation is not soon to improve.

According to the WHO, just 14 of Gaza’s 36 hospitals are still functioning and the Rafah operation has blocked patient transfers and all but cut off medical supplies into the enclave. Aid agencies are also raising concerns about increasing health hazards caused by sewage overflow and inadequate toilet access. In response, some families are constructing makeshift latrines, while in other regions, sewage is reportedly flowing through the streets, according to aid workers.

Life for civilians in Gaza is dire, characterised by constant displacement, fear, and deprivation. Many construct makeshift tents from plastic bags and wood, subsisting on one meal per day, if fortunate. The conflict that began in October 2023, left many with only one set of clothing. As per reports, approximately 300,000 people in the north alone face severe shortages of food, water, and necessities, exacerbated by mounting settler violence, resulting in a deep human rights and humanitarian crisis. According to a June 8, 2024 report by the Red Cross, “the death toll in Gaza currently stands at 36, 171, and 502 in the West Bank and 81,420 people have been injured in Gaza and 5,100 in the West Bank” with threat of famine looming large.

With the current position of human life of civilians in Gaza, which is miserable, and the world leaders including the UN failing equally miserably, life in Gaza is like a ticking bomb… waiting for their turn in scattered graveyards. The strange fact is, if anyone’s really concerned.

The writer is Programme Executive, Gandhi Smriti and Darshan Samiti. Views expressed are personal