Admirable acknowledgement

Contrary to the expectations and given Pakistan’s consistent hostile attitude towards India, reactions in Pakistan by and large have been encouraging as noticed in various media portals. According to the prominent newspaper `The Dawn’, (editorial), India’s successful Chandrayaan-3 mission was described as indeed historic, as the craft became the first to land in the south pole of the moon. Moreover, with this feat, India joins a select club of nations — including the US, Russia and China — that have achieved controlled landings on the lunar surface. Such a commentary in Pakistan in its tenor and form, has perhaps not been observed in the past.



More significantly, it further alleges that while there is much wrong with modern India, especially with the Hindu majoritarian government’s “repressive tendencies”, this particular feat deserves appreciation as our eastern neighbour achieved (meaning India) on a lesser budget what richer nations accomplished by spending larger sums. This statement is indeed noteworthy as it acknowledges India’s successful odyssey in letter and also in spirit. Who would have thought such a positive comment in Pakistani media on India’s success story on a Moon mission?

Perhaps the key to the success of India’s space programme, as per “Dawn’s” editorial, apart from sustained state support, is the quality and dedication of India’s engineers and scientists who helped make these difficult missions possible. Again, here is a tribute to India for this spectacular achievement as prominently articulated in this popular and widely read daily.

Further, 'Dawn' states that comparisons are indeed odious, but there may be plenty for Pakistan to learn from India’s space success. Pakistan’s space programme was launched before India’s and managed modest success, such as launching a rocket in the early 1960s under the watch of luminaries such as Dr. Abdus Salam. This expression in the media is a subtle jibe at Pakistan’s failed space schemes.

It may be recapitulated that in 1990, Pakistan managed to put a satellite, “Dadr-1”, into space. These missions were carried out with American and later Chinese help. However, in the decades since, Pakistan's national space body, Suparco, has not achieved any success.

Scholars reckon that there are various reasons for Pakistan's space programme remaining grounded. Among these include the fact that, particularly in the recent past, Pakistan’s space agency has been helped by retired military men, not experts in the field. This disclosure shows continued military intervention even in space-related activities and the message is loud and clear. Also, much has been written about Pakistan’s education system, and the fact that it is not producing the required manpower to give the country a qualitative edge in science and technology.

Sadly, as per a section of the media, Pakistan has become a consumer of science and technology and not a producer of knowledge. Moreover, Pakistan is bereft of its best minds to brain drain as “bright” youngsters opt for greener pastures due to stifling bureaucracy and lack of merit and opportunities in the country itself.

More importantly, the paper says, that Pakistan can learn from India in this respect by revamping Suparco and encouraging Pakistan’s brightest minds to innovate and reach for the stars. India may perhaps consider seizing this hint and helping Pakistan to develop its space programme.

Immediately upon the accomplishment of the Moon Mission, Pakistan termed the successful landing of the Indian space mission on the South Pole of the moon as “great scientific achievement”, saying Indian scientists deserved appreciation.

India’s successful moon story was described as a great scientific achievement, for which Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) scientists deserve appreciation. This was revealed by Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch at a weekly news briefing. This was after being asked to comment on the landmark feat by India. Pakistan’s public acknowledgement of Indian scientific achievement is seen as rare given the current state of the relationship between the two countries. Earlier, former Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry praised India for the achievement. Many Pakistanis congratulated India for its success. This development looks like something extraordinary. According to another well-read newspaper 'Express Tribune', “India on August 23 staked a new claim as an international superpower in space, landing its Chandrayaan-3 mission safely on the moon's unexplored South Pole”.

Pakistanis' praise for India’s achievement is being seen and interpreted as a change in the mindset of a large section of Pakistanis who feel that India’s success story, not only in the field of space and technology but in its dexterous diplomacy, proven international image and representation in a large number of international and corporate bodies shows that India is far ahead of its western neighbour in multiple spheres of activities.

This apart, a section of the Pakistani new generation also feels that it is better to be realistic in accepting India’s growing supremacy in various areas. Similarly, as realists, the new genre of Pakistanis have started blaming their political and military leadership for being responsible for all the domestic ills that Pakistan is currently afflicted with. This includes the dismemberment of Pakistan when its eastern flank was militarily lost in 1971 leading to the birth of Bangladesh. Does not the new trend merit a closer watch?

