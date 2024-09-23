A withering nation?

Following the regime change in Bangladesh in early August, the initial euphoria is soon evaporating and before the dust could settle, the indications do not seem very encouraging, nor do they suggest any promise or positivity in the near future. It could be giving a feeling of ecstasy to the religious hardliners on former Prime Minister Hasina’s exit but for the liberals, seculars and progressives, it’s a matter of concern and, in fact, for all the mature and well-wishers of Bangladesh, the emerging trends are of grave concern. There are sound reasons for this argument.



First and foremost is the complete condoning of the irrational and mindless acts by vandals. For example, many Sufi Shrines or Dargahs are being denigrated and hammered to destruction. The districts of Gazipur and Sylhet were the most recent targets, where a number of old and sacred shrines were demolished. The entire act of vandalism was duly video recorded and is being circulated with immense sadism and perversion. Not a word of condemnation has come from any advisor in the new government, let alone from the chief advisor, Dr. Muhammad Yunus. This complete silence implies the government’s indirect complicity in such acts. There are also no signs yet of arresting this disturbing trend, which is hurting the religious sentiments of many believers of Sufism and moderates.

Other developments causing concern to many pacifists include the resurgence of the dreaded Hizbut Tahrir, Bangladesh, which has been proscribed since 2009 during the Hasina regime. The outfit, notoriously known for brainwashing youth into religious extremism, now wants the ban lifted. Many analysts still hold the view that it was Hizbut Tahrir that was singularly responsible for indoctrinating the youth who carried out the lethal terror attack at Dhaka’s Holey Artisan Bakery on July 1, 2016. There were several other acts of terror executed by this outfit, according to knowledgeable security experts.

Once again, Hizbut’s fresh, systematic assertions for the revocation of its ban are going unnoticed by the new government mandarins, who are willy-nilly demonstrating their inaction on any significant issue, particularly those impinging on national security. This will prove very costly for Bangladesh, as religion-inspired forces are steadily gaining the upper hand and having a field day. There’s no check whatsoever on their irresponsible statements, which intermittently surface to keep their adversaries on the back foot. Above all, the political advisor to Muhammad Yunus is one Mahfuz Alam, a key activist belonging to Hizbut Tahrir. Isn’t this noteworthy?

More surprise was sprung when the advisor on religious affairs recently announced that the Jamaat and other Islam pasand (Islam-favoring) elements will guard the Durga Puja idols ahead of the Puja, due in early October, to prevent their destruction. All the Hindus in Bangladesh find this bizarre and preposterous. The same elements that have always violently targeted Hindu idols, pursuing a hate agenda, are now claiming to ensure the safety and security of Hindus? Why? Is it a political gimmick or an eyewash? It defies all logic and sound reasoning. When there are already the army, police, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), Ansars, the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), and other law-enforcement agencies in place, why can’t they ensure the protection of the Hindu idols? And why are they not telling these religious fundamentalists to stay quiet, asserting that the authorities will ensure protection? Their silence makes the whole development more mysterious! Has the state machinery fallen into such inertia that religious forces are now calling the shots?

Furthermore, a very new and seemingly weird incident occurred this month. A group of people, with the active participation of Pakistan diplomats based in Dhaka, including its Deputy High Commissioner Kamran Dhayal, commemorated the 76th death anniversary of Mohammad Ali Jinnah, the founder of Pakistan. This is strange in the sense that, post-1947 after partition, Bengalis despised Jinnah, and now they have held a function eulogizing him, which is quite surprising. At the event, the Pakistan Deputy High Commissioner had the gumption to say that on one side there is Pakistan and on the other a friendly country, Bangladesh. He further implied that once a historic blunder was committed, referring to the Partition and the creation of Bangladesh, but now the time has come to rectify those mistakes. What an undiplomatic statement from a serving diplomat, especially in the heart of Dhaka, where Jinnah had once condemned the use of Bangla, disallowing it as an official language in place of Urdu. And now, a completely reverse situation is unfolding! Those who scripted Hasina’s ouster seem to have anticipated what would come within a short time of her exit and the growing proximity toward Pakistan.

Given the prevailing circumstances, it appears that the internal happenings in Bangladesh are conveniently blamed on India. For every domestic failure or irritant, India is made the fall guy. This is surely ridiculous. Very recently, an academic, in his address before a gathering of the scientific community, asserted that for Bangladesh's nuclear pursuits, it should look to Pakistan, not India. These views were voiced assertively by Dr Shahiduzzam, who argued that Pakistan is the most "natural and reliable partner of Bangladesh," not India. That things could shift in Pakistan's favor within such a short time defies rational thinking, but this seems to be the order of the day, as seen in the viral anti-India videos, especially on social media. Such unbridled nuisance and baseless propaganda are vitiating and damaging the new generation. Not altogether surprising, the new government in place is mute on these developments.

In the same vein, it has been noticed that Rabindranath Tagore has become a target, something already mentioned in these columns about two weeks ago. In a recent unfortunate move, Ishwargunj Atharobari Degree College underwent a name change, and it is now renamed with an Islamic religious name, replacing Tagore. This is an open affront to the great international literary figure who gave Bangladesh its national anthem and enriched the Bangla language. Forward-thinking people are saying that such changes are detrimental to the country’s intellectual interests. Many more such developments are likely to occur, and the writing is clear on the wall, with the message loud and clear.

Judging by the developments as elucidated in the preceding paragraphs, it is more than evident that Bangladesh under the new regime is adrift, and Yunus at the helm may have lost his compass and bearing. Given this situation, vested interests are making concerted efforts to bring Bangladesh closer to Pakistan, either by design—crafted by anti-Indian and pro-Pakistan lobbies—or by default, as the general population of Bangladesh seems clueless under the present regime, not knowing what to do or how to proceed. Hence, things look uncertain and unpredictable!

The writer is a retired IPS officer, Adviser NatStrat, and a former National Security Advisor in Mauritius. Views expressed are personal