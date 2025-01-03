A visionary’s touch

India Habitat Centre was fortunate that in its formative years, it was nurtured and guided by a personality which combined in himself great intellect, humanity and a world view of a visionary of rare foresight. This person had earned international respect and recognition for having transformed the Indian economy and set it on a path of prosperity beginning with a breakthrough budget in 1991. It was the year, 1997, for the Centre, which was still struggling with issues that customarily plague complex projects where funding is contributory, and managerial missteps had placed its future in jeopardy. At this time, the promoter Institutions decided to request Dr. Manmohan Singh to be the President of the Centre and lead it into fulfilling its mandate that had been stranded for some time. He was already the Chair of two of the member Institutions (Research and Information Systems) and another one, the National Foundation of India. Dr. Singh was a bit hesitant and needed to be convinced of the credentials of the Centre and that it was making sincere efforts to get back on its feet and to start fulfilling its mission to serve the citizenship of the City. The Centre was lucky and Dr. Manmohan Singh accepted the request and became the President till the time when he went on to adorn the august office of Prime Minister of India.

In that slender frame was a human phenomenon in every which way of immense proportions. His presence at the Centre was inspirational as was his style of navigating the affairs of the Centre. He was democratic in his belief and ability to listen to people with remarkable patience and civility. Never a harsh word in meetings, nor ever seeking to impose a view, he was always the consensus man and a consensus that he obtained through graceful elegance giving all the satisfaction of their contribution. He chaired the Governing Council and other meetings of the Centre, always fully prepared and gave of his time and intellect generously. Never impatient and a good listener, there was a unanimous deference to him and his guidance.

Many people who have worked with him in various offices and Ministries and institutions that he headed have spoken of his self-effacing nature, his simplicity and his unfailing courtesy. Sure, these were all a part of his second nature, but what was remarkable was that his presence compelled attention to his persona and his words were always measured, which showed a beautiful mind that was observing and processing durable answers for the long term future profile of the Centre. He wanted the Centre to develop its own USPs and in particular carve out a role that would serve the people of the City and those who interfaced with it. While the leisure dimension was a part of such an institution, his emphasis was always to search and create a platform for serious dialogues and conversations on issues of societal concern.

Towards the closing months of 1997, the Centre was getting its hospitality and cultural profile together. It was November of that year and the 6000 strong membership was eagerly wanting the Centre to start functioning. We decided on a soft opening with a small café in the hub area and also host some cultural programmes. When asked by the President, Dr. Manmohan Singh if he would like a formal opening with the usual ribbon cutting and a ceremony to go with it, and would he do the honours, he in his very quiet and understated manner said, “Let’s go functional”. Ceremony is not important. In a sense, we expected this response and so the Centre opened with Feroz Abbas’ play, “Tumahari Amrita”. This in a sense set the tone and personality of the Centre’s culture menu, not serious but not frivolous. This genre remained the character of its monthly calendar and the programme teams went on to build the IHC’s profile with theatre, performances and conversations on contemporary and heritage subjects as well as a festival of Indian languages.

The Centre was beginning to impress the citizens and very quickly its hospitality services and the classic ambience of the Centre’s unique architecture became the preferred and sought after destination for interested visitors. There was a small deluge of many people who claimed that their role in laying the conceptual foundations should also be recognised. Some even wrote letters to the Centre. When we brought to his notice about such kinds of requests, his comment was wry but apt in substance, reflecting his innate understanding of human nature. “Success has many fathers” and left it at that. This can only come from a keen observer of mankind's proclivities to ride a winning tide.

As the profile of the Centre grew under his stewardship, it was but natural for a number of requests coming to him for memberships of IHC. Some were made in person, some through letters and some through people known to him. His answer to such requests was always the same that the Committees of the Centre decide on such matters. Not even once, no matter how important the person who made the request, did Dr. Singh ask that any case be given a special consideration. Such was his faith and belief that the integrity of the institution must be strengthened and allowed independence in its decision making. A quintessential democrat and a staunch believer in the values of institution building.

Dr. Singh’s concern at the Centre was always about how such an institution was of relevance to contemporary societal considerations. Once at an informal discussion of the Governing Council meeting, he wanted us to find ways to see how the Habitat Centre can play a role in enhancing opportunities for the underserved communities. This was a tough ask, but very fortunately, we managed to create a Learning Centre for children from ‘bastis’ and other far off localities. The aim was to bring the joy of the world of Information Technology to these children who had no access to computer learning in their surroundings. In partnerships built over the years, the Learning Centre became a beacon of hope for many young minds who have earned their own laurels as they went along. This initiative was of singular interest to Dr. Sahib and he would always be interested in its activities.

Dr. Manmohan Singh was born to be destined for bigger things and someone of his sagacity, learning and ability and unimpeachable integrity, had to play a much bigger role on a much bigger stage, nay the world stage. And in 2004, he was chosen as India’s Prime Minister. He had done the India Habitat Centre a huge favour by navigating its development for about seven years, right from the time it opened its portals to citizenship. Those seven years of his helmanship are the Centre’s lasting privilege. For Dr. Singh’s leadership, of those years, the India Habitat Centre will be in his eternal debt.

The writer is Former Director, India Habitat Centre. Views expressed are personal