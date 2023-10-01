A tryst to remember!

If you visit inside the Principal’s room of St. Stephen’s college, Delhi, you would definitely see a sepia-coloured picture in which Gandhi ji is sitting with faculty and students of the college. Well, the St. Stephen’s college had hosted him when he was visiting Delhi for the first time from April 12-14, 1915. He was then only MK Gandhi. He became Mahatma Gandhi and Bapu later. Gandhiji arrived here with Kasturba Gandhi and his two friends, Raojibhai Kotwal and Deodhar.



At the Delhi junction, also known as Old Delhi Railway station, Gandhi ji was received by the Principal of the college, Sushil Kumar Rudra, his several colleagues and some students. It can be safely said that all of them would have reached at Kashmiri Gate campus of St. Stephen’s college on tonga from Delhi Junction as both places are not far from each-other. St. Stephen’s college moved to the present campus only in 1941.

Gandhi ji’s first day in Delhi was reserved for his brief meetings with Principal prof. Rudra and his colleagues. But, why did he stay at St. Stephen’s College campus only? What was so special about St. Stephen’s college? Well, there is a story behind Gandhi’s tryst with this college. “Actually, Gandhi ji had already become known as a crusader for the rights of people of Indian origin in South Africa. He also took up the fight against racial oppression there in South Africa. Prof. Rudra knew about his work in South Africa mainly through his friend and former colleague Deenbandhu Charles Freer Andrews”, says Father George Solomon of Delhi Brotherhood Society (DBS) which established the St. Stephen’s college. Andrews had already met and stayed with Gandhi ji in Durban in 1904. Andrews was deeply influenced by the Gandhian doctrine of Non-Violence. He was a key presence in Gandhi’s ashram in Natal where he helped the publication of the journal, The Indian Opinion. He also convinced Gandhi ji to return to India and initiate a movement against British oppression in his mother country.

In this backdrop, Rudra was very keen to meet him. And when Gandhi ji returned from South Africa, the professor requested CF Andrews to use his good office so that Gandhi ji be his guest on his first visit to Delhi.

Andrews dutifully contacted Gandhi ji and expressed the desire of his friend, Rudra. It is said that Gandhi ji happily accepted this offer. And as they say, rest is history. Andrews had also taught at the college and was an active member of DBS. It may be recalled that DBS was earlier known as the Brotherhood of the Ascended Christ society. It was started in 1877 based upon the vision of Bishop Westcott, initially under the title of the Cambridge Mission.

Well, April 13, 1915 was an extremely busy day for Gandhi ji. He was to meet the faculty of St. Stephen’s College as well as students. They were keen to know as to how he fought for the rights of people of Indian origin as well as that of Blacks in South Africa. Students and teachers from nearby Hindu College also came to meet him. Hindu College was also there at the Kashmiri Gate at that time.

To the St. Stephen’s College community, Gandhi ji had narrated his experiences of South Africa and stressed the need to fight British rule. After meeting students and faculty, he went to the residence of Hakim Ajmal Khan at his Ballimaran house. On April 15, Gandhi left for Vrindavan. He was given a warm send off by Prof. Rudra and others.

Gandhi ji again visited St. Stephen’s College on January 27, 1918. During this visit, Brij Krishna Chandiwala, a student of this very college met him and became his life-long follower. Deeply influenced by Gandhi ji, Chandiwala became his close associate. Chandiwala also took upon himself the task of supplying Gandhiji with goat's milk whenever he was in Delhi. In his brilliant biography of Gandhi ji, Louis Fischer writes in ‘The life of Mahatma’, “Brij Krishan Chandiwala was the man who took care of his last bath.”

As a priest, George Solomon will be again visiting Rajghat on October 2 to be part of an all-religion prayer. He said, “All those associated with St. Stephen’s College and Delhi Brotherhood Society derive inspiration from Gandhi’s thought. It is an honour for us that Gandhi ji’s two grandsons, Raj Mohan Gandhi and Gopal Krishan Gandhi, were the students of St. Stephen’s college.”

The writer is author of ‘Gandhi's Delhi: April 12, 1915-January 30, 1948 and Beyond’. Views expressed are personal