A transformative force

When Sam Altman introduced GPT to the world in November 2022, few could have anticipated the profound impact it would have on a remote, tribal district like Dantewada. Located in the challenging terrain of India’s red corridor, Dantewada has harnessed the power of GPT—particularly the GPT-4o model—to drive transformative change in education, healthcare, and administration. This advanced AI, with its capability for voice input and multilingual understanding, has demonstrated how even the most resource-limited regions can leverage technology for meaningful development.

The turning point: AI in education

The journey began in January 2024 with a pilot program that trained 80 teachers to use GPT in the classroom. By September, after the launch of GPT-4o’s advanced voice model, all teachers across the district were trained to integrate GPT into their teaching methods. Through voice-based interactions in Hindi and local dialects, GPT transformed classrooms by enabling teachers and students to engage in rich, interactive discussions. The technology shifted the focus from rote memorisation to curiosity-driven learning, making classroom experiences more inclusive and inspiring curiosity among students.

Healthcare: a new era of support and guidance

In Dantewada’s healthcare sector, AI has played a pivotal role in supporting medical staff in remote areas. The district’s 76 sub-health centres and 13 primary health centres (PHCs) now benefit from AI’s diagnostic support and treatment advice. While doctors’ judgment remains paramount, GPT has enabled healthcare workers to provide essential guidance, even in emergencies. For example, an RMA managed a severe allergic reaction at a rural health centre using GPT for support—a testament to how AI can empower local healthcare providers with critical real-time advice.

Boosting administrative efficiency

GPT’s influence has also extended to governance in Dantewada, revolutionising administrative efficiency. Officials use it for drafting documents, brainstorming ideas, and streamlining workflows, allowing more focus on strategic initiatives. The Sub-Divisional Magistrate’s office utilises GPT for quick legal references, helping enhance decision-making speed and accuracy. AI has transformed routine tasks, making governance more responsive and efficient.

A future guided by AI: don’t miss the bus

Dantewada’s journey with AI is just the beginning. As technology advances, AI promises to integrate seamlessly into multiple sectors—from real-time decision-making in agriculture to multilingual education and data-driven policymaking. Sam Altman’s vision of an “Intelligence Age” urges us to recognise and adopt these possibilities for widespread impact.

Dantewada’s experience highlights that AI, if thoughtfully integrated, can serve as a powerful catalyst for development, particularly in remote regions. It’s a transformative tool that, combined with human expertise, can propel governance and public service into the future. India stands at a pivotal moment—embracing this “Intelligence Age” could shape a new era of progress and equity across the nation.

The writer is IAS, CEO of Zilla Panchayat, Dantewada. Views expressed are personal