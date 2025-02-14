A thorn in the flesh

Over the centuries, from the British era of forest management to the present day, numerous efforts have been made to create and expand vegetation in the red and lateritic Sal-dominated dry deciduous forests of Southwest Bengal. The objective and purpose of forest management have evolved in response to the changing vision of policymakers, alongside the evolving needs and significance of forests over time. One of the most prominent and persistent challenges faced by these forests has been forest fires. These fires occur most frequently during the hot, dry period, typically from mid-February to May. In a few exceptional years, intermittent rains have broken the cycle of dry weather, but such instances have been rare.

The changing landscape of forest management

In recent decades, particularly since the 1990s, the Forest Department of the Government of West Bengal has made concerted efforts to plant thousands of hectares of forests annually. In some cases, these plantations are managed through coppicing, with species like Acacia being clear-felled after reaching their pre-designated rotational maturity. However, certain native species—such as Mahul, Bahera, Piyal, Haldu, Simul, Palash, and Neem to name a few—are retained in the forest for the long term, contributing to the diversity and ecological health of the area.

In the red-lateritic zone of Southwest Bengal, the combination of hot, dry weather, prolonged dry spells, and the shedding of leaves by deciduous trees creates an environment ripe for forest fires. During this time, the Sal-dominant forests, in particular, shed their entire canopy of leaves. This abundant layer of dry litter, combined with high temperatures and strong winds, creates an ideal environment for fires, particularly ground fires, to spread rapidly.

The role of humans in forest fires

The vast majority of forest fires in Southwest Bengal are human-induced, with many of them being intentional. Despite the seasonal monsoon showers that promote lush vegetation and biodiversity, the ground vegetation is not allowed to thrive for long. This vegetation typically starts growing in July and remains lush until the onset of the hot weather period from March to May. The reasons behind the destruction of this vegetation are varied and rooted in the interests of local communities, transitory workers, truck drivers and people who venture into the forests for various purposes, sometimes driven by petty personal gain.

For some, the fires are set to collect Mohul flowers, while others may burn the forest to kill smaller wildlife species for consumption. There are also reports of people setting fires to create fresh vegetation for grazing livestock, while mushroom hunters may intentionally burn the ground vegetation to encourage the growth of fungi. While these activities may seem beneficial to a few in the short term, the long-term consequences of such destruction are far more detrimental to the entire ecosystem.

If these individuals were to recognise the larger benefits of allowing the vegetation to grow undisturbed, the benefits would be manifold. A thriving ecosystem could offer a wide range of socio-economic advantages, such as the provision of medicinal plants, a rich source of feed and fodder for wildlife and domestic cattle, enhanced soil moisture retention that leads to higher agricultural yields, and the enrichment of soil organic matter and fertility. Furthermore, allowing the ground cover to grow would help protect the region’s fragile ecosystem from erosion and mitigate the effects of climate change.

One shining example of the positive impact of allowing vegetation to grow and thrive is Barjora Forest in Bankura District. This area, once ravaged by fire and overuse, has turned into a vibrant and sustainable habitat for both humans and wildlife. The local communities in Barjora now benefit from the forest's ecological services, holding back large numbers of elephants at least for a few months, which shows that when nature is allowed to heal, the results can be transformative.

The need for effective forest fire prevention

The Government of India and the state government have implemented various national and state-level policies to combat forest fires, such as the National Action Plan on Forest Fires and the Forest Fire Prevention and Management Scheme (FFPMS). These programs focus on the use of local, context-specific fire control methods, establishing fire vigilance services, and deploying early warning systems to alert authorities about potential fire outbreaks. However, the key lesson is clear: forest fires are not just an environmental issue. They are intricately tied to the socio-economic lives of the people who depend on them for livelihood and survival.

A forest fire not only emits a tremendous volume of carbon dioxide but also causes irreparable damage to vital natural resources. National statistics reveal that forest fires result in the loss of approximately Rs 1.75 lakh crores worth of resources annually and contribute around 69 million tons of CO2 emissions each year. Moreover, the aftermath of forest fires accelerates soil erosion, erodes the precious biodiversity, disrupts local microclimates, and contributes to global warming.

The forest fire crisis in southwest Bengal

In Southwest Bengal, districts like Purulia, Bankura, Jhargram, and Paschim Medinipur are particularly vulnerable to forest fires. These regions frequently experience intense ground fire outbreaks, and in some areas, the same fire is repeated multiple times within the same season. The fires consume the organic material left on the ground, reducing the forest floor to ash and destroying vital ground vegetation. While species like Sal and Mohul (grown-up trees and seedlings) can withstand these fires, other more sensitive species—such as medicinal plants, herbs, shrubs, climbers, and fresh seedlings—are completely wiped out by the flames.

At the peak of the summer heat, the intense heat generated by forest fires can make it almost unbearable for humans to live in these regions. The devastating impact extends to wildlife as well, with countless animals losing their homes and lives in the flames. These fires, which are often caused by human negligence or ignorance, can be viewed as an act of vandalism that wreaks havoc on an entire ecosystem.

A call for collective action

This article is a humble appeal to all stakeholders in the region: local communities, forest officials, policymakers, and conservationists—to unite in the fight against forest fires. The solution lies not in blame or punitive measures but in collective, coordinated efforts to address the root causes of forest fires. The government of West Bengal’s Forest Department wants to play a leading role in educating the public, promoting sustainable land-use practices, and enforcing fire prevention measures. With these efforts, the region can be spared from the devastating effects of these fires.

If this man-made menace is successfully curbed, the benefits to both the environment and the local population will be immense. Imagine a future where elephants and other large herbivores can roam freely in the forests, undisturbed by fires, with an abundance of food and shelter. This would reduce the frequency of crop depredation by elephants and help maintain a balance in the population of smaller herbivores, which would, in turn, help stabilise the food chain, including carnivores. This would also contribute to a reduction in human-wildlife conflict; the mega carnivores like tigers and other predators would have access to more suitable habitats and prey.

In the long run, a thriving, fire-free forest ecosystem would create a "win-win" situation for everyone—local communities would have more reliable sources of income, wildlife would have safe habitats, and the environment would be better protected. This is the essence of the wisdom our ancestors imparted: “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam,” which means "the world is one family."

Conclusion

To truly create a prosperous and sustainable future for Southwest Bengal, we must come together as a community—forest departments, local people, environmental organisations, and policymakers—to address the destructive force of forest fires. By preserving and nurturing the biodiversity of the forests, we can pave the way for a brighter future, one where humans, wildlife, and nature coexist harmoniously. The time to act is now, and together, we can protect the forests and the invaluable resources they provide for generations to come.

The writer is Chief Conservator of Forests, Central Circle, West Bengal. Views expressed are personal