A Roof for Every Dream

Housing, after food and clothing, remains one of life’s most basic needs. To meet it, the Government of India launched the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana–Gramin (PMAY-G) in 2016, with the vision of “Housing for All.” The goal was to build 2.95 crore pucca houses for rural families, each supported by a Rs 1.20 lakh grant, MGNREGA wage days, and toilets under the Swachh Bharat Mission.

In Chhattisgarh, 26.76 lakh families were identified as needing homes. Yet, progress remained slow and uneven for years. The turning point came only in December 2023. Shri Vishnu Deo Sai was sworn in as Chief Minister along with two deputy chief ministers. Newspapers were agog with speculations about who would make it to the cabinet and other political stories. In the midst of this frenzy, Shri Sai held his first cabinet meeting with his two deputies and took a very important decision to provide 18.12 lakh houses to beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) and provide funds for it.

I remember looking at the headlines the next morning and thinking that approving houses was only the beginning. The bigger challenge lay in execution: scattered tribal villages, dense forests, a shortage of building materials and masons, limited banking reach, and the ever-present risk of left-wing extremism in the southern part of the state. I told a colleague that the Panchayat & Rural Development Department is in for a lot of work. In the next couple of days, there was a bureaucratic reshuffle, and before I realised, I was posted as Principal Secretary, Panchayat & Rural Development Department.

Determined to overcome all hurdles, the state government launched the mission with unprecedented urgency. GIS planning was undertaken for each component: beneficiary clusters, availability of mason, bricks, sand, cement, road linkages to carry raw materials, etc. Awaas Mitras, dedicated persons to supervise and support beneficiaries in house construction, were given some basic training and appointed in clusters to handhold the beneficiaries. The Chief Minister declared that District Collectors would be held personally accountable for any corruption complaints, sending a strong signal down the administrative chain. Field inspections became frequent, reviews regular, and PMAY-G was treated as a statewide priority mission.

The most remarkable transformation came through women’s self-help groups (SHGs), known across the state as “Bihan Didis.” Nearly 14000 SHGs were brought into the supply chain — managing depots of cement, bricks, and centering plates in rural areas. This ensured that even the most remote tribal villages had access to essential materials on time.

Over 23,000 SHG members availed loans, and more than 8,000 became “Lakhpati Didis,” running small but profitable enterprises. Through the Mahtari Vandan Yojana, which provides Rs 1,000 per month to women, families could repay loans and strengthen household finances. These women-led initiatives not only accelerated construction but also empowered thousands economically.

To meet the growing construction demand, the state trained 35,000 rural masons through village-level skill centres, especially in tribal and remote belts. Locally appropriate, low-cost technologies were encouraged to speed up work. Banking delays — a chronic bottleneck in rural welfare schemes — were tackled through the establishment of Atal Digital Suvidha Kendras in gram panchayats, enabling villagers to access funds quickly and transparently.

The results have been nothing short of transformative. Between January 2024 and September 30, 2025, 7.20 lakh houses were completed — including 3.00 lakh in the last six months alone. Even during the monsoon, when construction typically slows, the state maintained an average pace of 1,900 houses per day, placing Chhattisgarh among India’s frontrunners in rural housing. Beyond PMAY-G, Chhattisgarh has made significant progress under PM Janman, which focuses on housing for Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs). Special projects for families affected by Naxal violence and rehabilitation of surrendered Naxalites are moving swiftly. In Bastar, the Niyad Nellanar (My Ideal Village) initiative has brought hope to 395 Naxal-affected villages, using housing as a means to promote peace, stability, and inclusion. For rural families, this progress has meant more than a roof over their heads. It has brought toilets, jobs, and self-respect. Women have gained effective ownership and new livelihoods; youth have found training and employment. A toll-free grievance helpline has ensured transparency and responsiveness, boosting public trust in governance.

Chhattisgarh’s rural housing story is now seen as a model of scale, speed, and inclusion. It reflects how political will, administrative focus, and people’s participation can converge to turn an enormous challenge into an inspiring success. For lakhs of families, this initiative has brought more than just shelter — it has restored security, dignity, and hope. And for India, it reaffirms that “Housing for All” is no longer a distant dream, but an achievable reality already taking shape in the heart of Chhattisgarh.

Views expressed are personal. The writer is the Principal Secretary, Panchayat and Rural Development, Chhattisgarh