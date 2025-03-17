A Rising Powerhouse

A decade ago, India's population stood at around 125 crore, and consumer spending was largely driven by necessity rather than desire. Shopping habits were predictable—new clothes for festivals, carefully planned expenses, and a focus on savings over splurging. Luxury brands were admired from a distance, and high-end fashion remained confined to the elite. But today, with a population of 142 crore and a booming middle class, that same family confidently steps into premium stores, shops online with ease, and celebrates life’s milestones with grandeur. India is no longer just growing, it is thriving.

This shift is powered by three key pillars—rising purchasing power, an evolving consumer mind-set, and last-mile digital connectivity. The economic transformation has been remarkable, fuelled by rising incomes, government-backed manufacturing initiatives, and a digitally empowered Bharat. The 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' vision, launched in 2020, laid the foundation for self-sufficiency, further strengthened by the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme and PM MITRA textile parks. As manufacturing boomed, job creation followed, and with it, an increase in disposable incomes that reshaped how Indians spend. Consumption is now the backbone of India’s growth story, set to propel the textile sector into a golden era.

An Empowered Bharat—Confident, Bold and Aspirational

For years, aspirations outpaced reality. People worked hard, dreamed big, yet opportunities felt just out of reach. Then, a decade of policy-driven change turned ambition into achievement. Infrastructure expanded, digital India took shape, and economic reforms became tangible growth drivers. The impact? A nation of confident consumers ready to embrace quality, style, and convenience.

Incomes have soared. Per capita income has jumped from ₹72,805 in 2014-15 to ₹1.88 lakh in 2023-24 and is projected to reach ₹3.5 lakh by 2030. Today, six crore Indians earn over ₹8.3 lakh annually—more than double the number in 2015. This rising affluence is fuelling an unprecedented demand for fashion, textiles, and lifestyle products. By 2027, India will be the fourth-largest consumer durable market, driven not just by affordability but by aspirations.

The consumer behaviour shift post-COVID has been a game-changer. Digital access surged, online retail flourished, and UPI transactions skyrocketed—from 220 crore in FY 2013-14 to an astounding 18,592 crore in FY 2023-24. This digital transformation has bridged the urban-rural divide, ensuring that whether in a metro city or a small town, Indians now have seamless access to global and local fashion trends.

Bharat’s Fashion Revolution—Where Tradition Meets Ambition

Once a Western concept, fast fashion is now a way of life for young Indians. What was once exclusive is now within reach, thanks to brands like Zudio, Reliance Trends, and Shein fuelling a $10 billion industry poised to touch $50 billion by 2030. But this shift isn’t just about affordability—luxury and heritage textiles are thriving alongside fast fashion. As aspirational households cross the 100-million mark by 2027, handcrafted fabrics, silk sarees, and high-end designer wear are witnessing a resurgence.

This revolution is not a coincidence, it is a direct outcome of government-driven initiatives. By cutting out middlemen, digitising artisan platforms, and enabling direct customer-to-artisan connections, Digital India has transformed how fashion is bought and sold. A Paithani from Maharashtra, a Pashmina from Kashmir—now accessible at the click of a button. This democratisation of fashion is empowering artisans, reviving heritage crafts, and bringing India’s textile legacy to the forefront of the global stage.

Luxury & Heritage—Now More Accessible Than Ever

Indian weddings have always been grand, but today, they are a multi-billion-dollar economic force. The $45 billion wedding industry is breathing new life into traditional weaving clusters, with families choosing artistry over mass production. Luxury is no longer about labels, it’s about legacy. Brides and grooms are opting for exclusivity, selecting handwoven Banarasi silks, intricate Kanjeevarams, and bespoke designs that celebrate India’s rich textile heritage.

But the transformation isn’t limited to attire. As India’s economy soars, so does its appetite for elegance. Real estate prices surged by 30 per cent between FY19-23, and with bigger, more refined homes comes a demand for handcrafted furnishings, designer upholstery, and heritage décor. Modern homes are now showcases of Indian craftsmanship, driving demand for handmade textiles beyond fashion into interiors and luxury living.

The Dawn of India’s Global Fashion Leadership

Bharat’s textile industry is no longer just about production—it is about innovation, design, and global influence. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, ‘Make in India’ has evolved into ‘Design in India,’ where Indian creativity shapes international fashion. The government’s focus on R&D and fostering a thriving startup ecosystem has paved the way for unparalleled economic growth. Working on the Three Ts—Textile, Tourism, and Technology—India is laying the foundation for a Viksit Bharat.

With the recent budget prioritising textiles, the $136 billion domestic industry is set to surpass $250 billion well before 2030, reaffirming India’s position as a global leader. Private consumption has surged from ₹87 lakh crore in 2013 to ₹183 lakh crore in 2024. The GDP is projected to touch ₹635 lakh crore by 2030 and private consumption will account for nearly 60 per cent of GDP. This shift will make India a global consumption powerhouse, surpassing even developed nations like the US, China, and Germany.

But India’s rise is not just about how much is being consumed—it’s about what is being valued. The Indian textile industry, once seen as a production hub, is now setting global fashion trends. The world looks to India not just for its craftsmanship but for its vision, elegance, and ability to blend heritage with modernity.

This is New Bharat—Fearless, Self-made, and Unstoppable

But this is just the beginning. New Bharat doesn’t wait for opportunities, it creates them. Fashion is no longer just a passion, it’s a career. Young Indians aren’t just following trends, they’re setting them. They’re launching brands, building businesses, and shaping the economy.

To the youth of Bharat—Be job creators, not job seekers. Your style, your ambition, your ideas—this is the future of India’s economy.

And it doesn’t stop at attire. As India’s economy soars, so does its appetite for elegance. With rising incomes, increased digital access, and a booming population, Bharat is not just participating in the global fashion industry—it is leading it. From the bottom of the pyramid to the top, aspirations are growing, choices are expanding, and a New Bharat is being defined not by limitations, but by possibilities.

The writer is the Union Minister of Textiles. Views expressed are personal