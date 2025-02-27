A futile debate

Donald Trump’s recent advocacy for paper ballots in US elections has reignited debates about the security and integrity of electronic voting systems worldwide. Trump, joined by tech mogul Elon Musk, has underscored the dangers of electronic voting systems, citing a lack of trust in machines. Musk has argued that "computers are not meant for voting”.

While these calls have resonated with certain sections of the population, especially those concerned about election security, we must explore if such a system would work in a massive country like India, or if EVMs remain a better choice.

EVMs in India

India’s first use of EVMs dates back to 1982, but they were officially introduced nationwide in 2004. Since then, EVMs have revolutionised elections by providing speed, accuracy, and reduced human error in the counting process. Currently there are nearly 31.03 lakh ballot units (BU) and 22.15 control units (CU) available in the country.

EVMs offer several technological advantages. They are designed with tamper-resistant features like microcontroller-based cryptographic security, preventing unauthorised access. Each machine is isolated from the internet, making it impervious to remote hacking. The Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) use a one-time programmable (OTP) chip that ensures only authorised devices can interact with them.

In addition, the Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) system was introduced in 2013 as an added safeguard. VVPAT ensures that voters can verify their vote on a paper slip, providing a tangible record of their selection.

The EVM Trust Dilemma in India

Despite these technological safeguards, critics argue that the machines’ hardware can be manipulated during manufacturing, transportation, or at polling booths.

However, in response to concerns about possible tampering, the ECI in 2017 initiated a "Challenge the Machine" programme, where political parties could come forward and challenge the EVMs, though none found any credible evidence of tampering.

In 2023, In its landmark judgement, Association for Democratic Reforms v. Election Commission of India & Anr., the Supreme Court of India upheld the reliability of EVMs but reiterated the importance of ensuring transparency and integrity. The court ruled that while the machines themselves cannot be scrutinised 100 per cent in every case, random audits using VVPAT verification will be conducted. In 5 per cent of EVMs per assembly segment, the "burnt memory microcontroller" (used in EVMs and VVPAT) will be verified by engineers post-results. Candidates in 2nd and 3rd positions (after the winner) can request this verification within 7 days of result declaration. If the EVMs are found tampered, the candidate's verification cost will be refunded. In a subsequent order, the court noted that the Rs 40,000 verification cost set by the Election Commission was too high, instructing that it be reduced. This is considered a reasonable compromise, as it ensures that any discrepancies can be quickly identified and corrected, should they arise.

India’s EVM Revolution

As of 2024, India has 986 million eligible voters, far outnumbering the 244 million in the United States. Handling millions of paper ballots would be incredibly difficult, as printing, distributing, and securing them could lead to errors and long delays. Plus, while a blurry stamp on a paper ballot can result in rejection, an EVM ensures that a single press of a button is all it takes to cast a vote.

EVMs offer a much more efficient solution. They are cost-effective and a machine lasts for over 10 years, making them a durable choice for India’s elections. Unlike paper ballots, which require a lot of resources like paper and ink, EVMs are more environmentally friendly. In fact, India saved about 10,000 tons of paper ballots in a national election, helping to protect lakhs of trees.

EVMs also make the election process safer. They prevent issues like booth capturing and bogus voting, with a limit of only four votes per minute.

With their efficiency, low environmental impact, and security, EVMs have transformed the way India conducts its elections, ensuring a smoother, faster, and more trustworthy process.

While the merits of a paper-based system are long established, especially in terms of simplicity and verifiability, the scale of India’s elections, combined with the advantages of electronic systems, suggests that paper ballots alone are not the solution.

Ultimately, the challenge is not about abandoning technology but ensuring that it works in conjunction with voter confidence. Voters and parties alike need to stay vigilant by ensuring that each voter checks the VVPAT slip after casting their vote, verifying the party symbol printed on it and raising concerns immediately if any discrepancies are noticed.

The writer is a final year law student at Panjab University, Chandigarh. Views expressed are personal